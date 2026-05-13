Commodities & Resources PTE Ltd. Announces Sale of Shares of Belmont Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commodities & Resources PTE Ltd. (“C&R”), a private investment company incorporated in Singapore, announces that on May 12, 2026, C&R sold 18,000,000 Common Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA) (the “Issuer”) to HMS Bergbau AG (the “Acquiror”) pursuant to a private agreement. The purchase price was $0.045 per share, for total purchase proceeds paid by the Acquiror to C&R of $810,000.

Immediately prior to the closing of the purchase transaction, C&R held 18,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.6% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As a result of the completion of the purchase transaction, C&R no longer holds any Common Shares of the Issuer.

C&R disposed of the Common Shares for business and investment purposes. C&R may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

C&R will be filing an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Mohammed Ajmal at +65 6222 7 445 or refer to the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Commodities & Resources PTE Ltd.

16 Raffles Quay

#32-03 Hong Leong Bldg

Singapore 048581

Singapore

Mohammed Ajmal

finance@commres.sg