Cloud Storage Industry Report 2026-2031: Trends, Regulations, Regional Business Opportunities and Competitive Intelligence Featuring AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Storage Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Storage Market is anticipated to expand from USD 145.11 Billion in 2025 to USD 505.44 Billion by 2031, reflecting a 23.12% CAGR. This market comprises the digital infrastructure that enables companies to store and manage data remotely via the internet. Growth is primarily fueled by the rapid surge in enterprise data alongside a universal demand for remote access. Furthermore, the necessity for reliable disaster recovery systems encourages companies to adopt scalable virtual architectures, ensuring a constant need for remote storage regardless of shifting technological trends.

Even with this robust trajectory, data security remains a major hurdle that may restrict market development. Businesses often find it difficult to keep track of sensitive data within virtual setups. A 2025 report from the Cloud Security Alliance indicated that 80 percent of participants felt unconfident in pinpointing vulnerable data sources. This prevailing doubt surrounding data protection and regulatory adherence makes companies hesitant to shift their crucial workloads, ultimately slowing down wider market integration.

Market Driver

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is a primary catalyst for the Global Cloud Storage Market. Advanced analytical algorithms rely on enormous datasets to train neural networks, compelling businesses to transition to sophisticated virtual repositories. Moreover, these smart technologies streamline security measures and automate data tiering. A May 2025 Nasuni report titled 'The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage 2025' noted that artificial intelligence initiatives increased cloud budgets by an average of 18 percent across various sectors. Showcasing this momentum, N2W Software reported that 50 percent of all global data is projected to reside in the cloud in 2025, highlighting a persistent demand for expanded digital capacity.

The increasing shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud architectures also drives the market forward by offering unparalleled adaptability. Companies are progressively spreading their essential workloads among various service providers to minimize costs and prevent vendor dependence. This varied strategy permits organizations to uphold rigorous regulatory standards for sensitive data while leveraging public platforms for extensive computing needs. Consequently, there is a heightened demand for interoperable systems that utilize application programming interfaces to connect different networks. As highlighted in a July 2025 AceCloud article, 'Top 20 Cloud Storage Trends and Insights In 2025', 69 percent of organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud approach. These diversified setups ensure ongoing market expansion by combining immense scalability with strong operational control.

Market Challenge

Concerns regarding data security present a direct obstacle to the global cloud storage market by causing uncertainty among companies exploring cloud solutions. If businesses are unable to effectively monitor or safeguard sensitive data in remote virtual networks, they become less eager to move essential workloads to third-party providers. This apprehension curbs the demand for larger storage capacities and decelerates the market's potential progress. The financial and reputational risks linked to potential data breaches compel organizations to postpone their migration efforts.

Ensuring adherence to rigorous regulatory frameworks is challenging when oversight of stored information is weakened. This complication introduces operational difficulties and elevates the perceived dangers of handling data remotely. According to the Cloud Security Alliance, in 2025, 68 percent of organizations stated that less than 80 percent of their unstructured data was secured. Such vulnerabilities justify the reservations corporate leaders have about relying on external storage platforms. As a result, ongoing fears related to data exposure and compliance penalties act as a structural barrier, limiting wider acceptance across the industry.

Market Trends

The increasing implementation of immutable cloud storage to defend against ransomware is dramatically altering corporate defense strategies. Standard backups are still susceptible to cyber attacks in which threat actors encrypt essential recovery files. Immutability counters this vulnerability by utilizing an architecture that stops any data alteration or deletion for a set timeframe. According to Wasabi, May 2025, in the 'Why Immutability is Free at Wasabi' article, only 47 percent of companies utilized immutability protection despite its recognized security value. With cyber threats on the rise, this cryptographic locking guarantees a dependable recovery point, establishing immutable architecture as an essential market requirement.

The push for sustainable and zero carbon cloud storage initiatives transforms the market as companies place a higher value on environmental responsibility. Enterprises recognize that maintaining conventional data centers consumes substantial electricity and produces heavy emissions. As a result, organizations are shifting to green cloud providers utilizing renewable energy to lessen their ecological footprint. According to Storj, July 2025, in the 'M and E has more to learn about sustainability and cloud storage' article, 70 percent of surveyed leaders believed that storing media remotely allows their organization to operate more sustainably. This growing preference structurally drives greener digital infrastructure.

Key Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Cloud Storage Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Cloud Storage Market, By Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Cloud Storage Market, By Storage Type:

File Storage

Object Storage

Block Storage

Cloud Storage Market, By Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

Cloud Storage Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $145.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $505.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzl8up

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