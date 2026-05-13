Power One to Return to Pecors to Deep-Test for Magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE Mineralization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power One Resources Corp. (TSX:V - PWRO) (“Power One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its return to the Pecors Project with plans to deep-test the Pecors magnetic anomaly. The Pecors Project located within the Elliot Lake uranium district has proven to yield multi-element precious and critical minerals through previous exploration efforts. These include:

Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization in gabbroic lithologies 1

Uranium mineralization similar to the Elliot Lake uranium district 2

Archean-hosted gold mineralization from the 2024 drill program 3

Evidence of bitumen occurrences supporting possible hydrocarbon gas pools4

“Sometimes the biggest opportunities are never found where everyone is looking—they are found where the data is incomplete, the system is misunderstood, and the conviction to test the theory is rare”, comments Wazir Khan, CEO & Director. “We know the Pecors anomaly contains Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization from only two previous holes. We look forward to deep-testing this anomaly where others have failed to try”.

Pecors Anomaly

The Pecors magnetic anomaly is a large regional magnetic high measuring 12 km long by 4 km wide (Figure 1).





Figure 1. The Pecors magnetic anomaly within the Power One Pecors Project area.

A majority of it is covered by thick layers of Huronian sediments. Exploration by predecessors and by Marvel Discoveries on the adjoining property has thus far confirmed the following highlights:

1) Geotech completed a heli-borne versatile domain electromagnetic magnetic survey (VTEM) in 2008. Several EM anomalies were identified5.

2) Lake sediment sampling by the OGS (2010) in Pecors lake detected a Ni-Cu-Co anomaly possibly attributed to a nearby source5.

3) A 3D inversion of the magnetic survey by Reed in 2011 suggested a trough-like body extending to depth over 1700m5.

4) Drilling in 2015 recorded 0.351 gpt PGE, 1053 ppm Cu and 395 ppm Ni over 12.0 m starting at 917.5m in DH-P-15-22 within gabbroic lithologies.

5) Geotech flew a heli-borne ZTEM survey of the Property in 2018. 3D inversions of the resistivity from surface to 1500m vertically have identified two-deep seated anomalous features Zd1 and Zd2 with depths up to 800m deep5. Drilling in 2015 missed these anomalous features (Figure 2 and 3).







Figure 2. 3D ZTEM resistivity cross section for line 1150 including the 2015 drill holes P15-22 and P15-23.





Figure 3. 3D ZTEM resistivity plan view at 1000m depth with Zd1 and Zd2 anomalous features.

NEXT STEPS

Power One will be planning drilling logistics within the next month to test the deep-seated Zd1 anomaly with a single vertical hole approximately 1500m deep (Figure 4).





Figure 4. 3D ZTEM resistivity section for line L1100.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Power One Resources Corp.

“Wazir Khan ”

CEO & Director

Email: info@p1rc.com

About Power One Resource’s Corp.

Power One Resources Corp. (TSXV: PWRO) is a Canadian exploration company focused on large-scale gold, polymetallic, and energy-linked mineral systems. The Company applies modern geological interpretation techniques to historically underexplored districts, targeting projects capable of delivering transformational discovery potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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