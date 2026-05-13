Marine HVAC Market Report 2026: Industry Analysis and Growth Outlook 2021-2031 | Rising Integration of Smart, AI-Driven Climate Control Systems

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine HVAC Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marine HVAC Market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.05 billion in 2025 to USD 3.92 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.27%. These systems include heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration technologies critical for regulating environments, safeguarding cargo, and cooling machinery on commercial ships, naval vessels, cruise liners, and offshore rigs. Growth is largely fueled by a rising need for energy-efficient climate control and a strong focus on maritime operational reliability.

Additionally, strict environmental standards from the International Maritime Organization mandate low-emission solutions, while robust shipbuilding and fleet renewal efforts further boost demand. For instance, BIMCO reported the global shipping order book hit 191 million compensated gross tonnes by Q1 2026, comprising 17% of the current fleet, with newbuilding contracts jumping 40% year-over-year. Despite this positive trajectory, market growth is hindered by the steep initial costs of installing advanced HVAC systems. This financial burden, combined with the technical difficulties and extensive customization needed to retrofit older ships with structural constraints, continues to pose a major challenge to widespread adoption.

Market Driver

The expansion of global maritime trade serves as a major catalyst for the Global Marine HVAC Market, driving the need for new ship construction and ongoing fleet maintenance. Because international commerce relies heavily on ocean transport, there is an escalating requirement for durable and effective climate control systems to protect cargo, ensure crew comfort, and maintain sensitive equipment. The UNCTAD Review of Maritime Transport noted a 2.4% growth in global maritime trade in 2023, highlighting a continuous demand for updated maritime infrastructure and tailored HVAC solutions.

Additionally, the rapid growth in cruise and passenger vessel manufacturing significantly propels the market, as these ships require complex, energy-efficient systems to manage temperatures across numerous cabins and public spaces while prioritizing air quality. Seatrade reported that ten oceangoing cruise ships were scheduled for delivery in 2024, contributing 24,173 lower berths that all require advanced climate management. Furthermore, the Turkish Ports Operators Association valued the global maritime trade fleet at $1.37 trillion in 2024, reinforcing how crucial marine HVAC systems are in supporting this massive and expanding sector.

Market Challenge

The primary obstacle facing the global marine HVAC market is the substantial initial investment required for advanced systems, combined with the complicated nature of retrofitting older ships. These technical and financial hurdles often discourage shipowners from embracing modern climate control technologies. Fitting state-of-the-art HVAC equipment into older vessel designs demands significant customization to bypass structural constraints and solve integration issues, which greatly increases both the time and cost involved in the upgrades.

This heavy financial burden is particularly restrictive given the considerable number of aging ships currently in operation. According to BIMCO in January 2025, vessels over 20 years old made up 10% of total fleet capacity. This sizable portion of older ships presents major retrofitting difficulties, ultimately slowing the broader market adoption of new and modernized marine HVAC systems.

Market Trends

A major trend in the global marine HVAC market is the rising integration of smart, AI-driven climate control systems, motivated by the need for better operational efficiency and strict environmental compliance. These cutting-edge systems utilize artificial intelligence and advanced sensors to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized energy use, automatically adjusting settings based on voyage and environmental data.

Improving energy performance is crucial, especially since the International Maritime Organization reported in April 2025 that large ships over 5,000 gross tonnage produce 85% of international shipping's CO2 emissions. Alongside this technological advancement is a strong shift toward environmentally friendly refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential, reflecting a broader industry commitment to sustainability. As older, high-impact refrigerants are phased out, vessel operators are increasingly adopting natural alternatives like propane and CO2. With the Greener Reefer Transition Alliance projecting an 8% annual growth in refrigerated container demand through 2030, the need for compatible, sustainable refrigeration and HVAC solutions remains a dominant force shaping the future of the maritime fleet.

Key Market Players:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries

Bronswerk Marine Inc.

Dometic Group

Drews Marine GMBH

Johnson Controls

Frigomar

Horn International AS

GEA Farm Technologies

Heinen & Hopman

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Marine HVAC Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Marine HVAC Market, By Vessel Type:

Passenger Vessels

Cargo Carriers

Fishing Vessels

Other Vessel Types

Marine HVAC Market, By Technology Type:

Marine Ventilation Systems

Marine Air Conditioning

Marine Heating Systems

Marine Refrigeration Systems

Marine HVAC Market, By Application:

Engine Room

Cargo Hold

Deck

Tender Garage

Others

Marine HVAC Market, By Capacity:

Less than 20 RT

20-90 RT

Above 90 RT

Marine HVAC Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfb1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment