Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Stepan Co., Clariant, Nouryon, Kao, Syensqo and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market by Form, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alpha olefin sulfonate market, estimated at USD 722.3 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 942.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.47% during this period. Key factors fueling this growth include the expansion of industrial and institutional cleaning applications, where alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS) serve as essential components in effectively removing food oils and general grime. The increasing demand for superior cleaning solutions in places like hospitals, hotels, and factories highlights the role of AOS in maintaining cleanliness standards.

In terms of form, the liquid and paste segments are anticipated to show the highest CAGR. Their high solubility enables effective integration into water-based products like body washes, shampoos, and household cleaners. The ability of AOS to evenly distribute in formulations ensures stability and quality, significantly reducing manufacturing processing times and enhancing operational efficiency.

The industrial and institutional cleaning segment is emerging as a significant application area for alpha olefin sulfonates, projected to be the third-fastest-growing sector between 2025 and 2030. Industries require powerful cleaning solutions to address heavy grease and oil residues, with AOS providing excellent surface cleanliness to maintain equipment efficiency and worker safety. This utility enhances its demand in industrial settings where maintaining cleanliness standards is critical.

North America accounted for the third-largest share in the global alpha olefin sulfonate market in 2024 by value. The consumer goods sector in this region is investing in R&D to improve product formulations, focusing on boosting cleaning power and product stability. With these advancements, manufacturers leverage AOS's reliable performance and adaptability to enhance their offerings, spurring ongoing demand.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market segmentation by form, application, and region, estimating values in USD Million. A thorough analysis of key industry players offers insights into trends, market share, and strategic initiatives within the alpha olefin sulfonate sector. The report highlights the critical drivers and challenges impacting market dynamics, including the shift towards sulfate-free cleaning systems and the rising preference for renewable and bio-based surfactants.

Key players in this expanding market include Stepan Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kao Corporation (Japan), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), Innospec Inc. (US), Pilot Chemical Company (US), Enaspol a.s. (Czech Republic), Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., (Japan), and Aarti Surfactants Limited (India).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $722.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $942.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Shift Towards Sulfate-Free Cleansing Systems Increasing Demand for Effective Cleaning Solutions Established Petrochemical Supply Infrastructure

Challenges Growing Preference for Renewable and Bio-based Surfactants Volatility in Alpha Olefin Feedstock Prices

Opportunities Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Liquid and Concentrated Cleaning Products Expansion of Industrial Cleaning Applications

Industry Trends Intensifying Competition from Alternative Surfactant Solutions



Company Profiles

Stepan Company

Clariant AG

Nouryon

Kao Corporation

Syensqo SA/Nv

Innospec Inc.

Pilot Chemical Company

Enaspol A.S.

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Aarti Surfactants Limited

Unger Fabrikker A.S.

Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.

Colonial Chemical Inc.

Lankem Ltd.

Akshar Chemical India Private Limited

Elchemy

Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Rxsol Chemo Pharma International

Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Godrej Industries Limited

Vats International

Dev International

Navneet Chemical

Unilong Industry Co. Ltd.

Fogla Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikxmqw

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