Hoopis Performance Network and LIMRA Named to Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies List for Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, IL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), in partnership with LIMRA, has been named to Selling Power’s prestigious Top Sales Training Companies list for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a leading force in transforming sales effectiveness within the financial services industry.

Selling Power — Top Sales Training Companies 2026

The annual ranking highlights the most innovative and impactful sales training providers worldwide, evaluating organizations based on program depth, measurable outcomes, client impact, and contributions to the broader sales profession.

HPN’s flagship program, Trustworthy Selling, continues to stand out for its unique integration of behavioral economics and performance measurement. Backed by its proprietary BIRT (Behavioral Insights ROI Tracking) process, recognized by both the Association of Talent Development (ATD) and the ROI Institute, the program has delivered a documented 173% return on investment, along with significant gains in client acquisition and premium growth.

“Trustworthy Selling has distinguished itself through a rare combination of scientific rigor and real-world application,” said Jeff Campbell, Chief Operating Officer of Selling Power. “Its ability to demonstrate measurable ROI while driving meaningful behavior change sets a new standard for accountability in sales training.”

The recognition comes at a time when sales effectiveness is undergoing a significant shift. Across industries, organizations are moving away from traditional product-driven approaches toward more client-centric, insight-led conversations. In financial services in particular, rising product complexity and declining consumer confidence are increasing the need for professionals who can simplify decisions, build trust, and guide clients to action.

Unlike traditional sales approaches, Trustworthy Selling addresses a critical challenge in financial services: consumer hesitation. According to LIMRA research, 71% of consumers report increased confusion after meeting with a financial professional, while 47% fear making the wrong financial decision — factors that often lead to inaction.

To combat this, HPN and LIMRA identified and embedded seven behavioral economics techniques into the sales process, increasing the likelihood that clients move forward with recommendations by 29%.

“What’s most meaningful to us is the impact Trustworthy Selling is having globally,” said Joey Davenport, President of HPN. “We’re seeing financial professionals approach client conversations very differently — with more clarity, more confidence, and a greater ability to help people actually move forward. Ultimately, that’s what equips them to do what matters most: help their clients achieve financial security.”

“Trustworthy Selling continues to deliver strong results, with more than 40,000 graduates worldwide,” said Sean Grindall, Chief Member Relations and Solutions Officer, LIMRA and LOMA. “Participants see productivity increases of 25% or more, and as distribution models evolve, developing financial professionals remains critical.”

Selling Power is a leading digital publication for sales leaders, providing research and strategies to improve sales performance. Its annual Top Sales Training Companies list evaluates providers across industries based on innovation, client satisfaction, and overall market impact.

About Hoopis Performance Network

Hoopis Performance Network (HPN) provides digital learning, sales effectiveness, and leadership development solutions to financial services organizations worldwide. Partnering with clients in more than 25 countries, HPN equips professionals with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to improve performance and productivity.

About LIMRA

For more than 100 years, LIMRA has served as a leading trade association for the insurance and financial services industry. With over 700 member companies globally, LIMRA delivers research, insights, and solutions that help organizations navigate industry trends, develop talent, and drive growth.

Trustworthy Selling — A collaboration between Hoopis Performance Network and LIMRA

Press Inquiries

Grace Egan

info [at] hoopis.com

(847) 977-2632

https://www.hoopis.com/

Northbrook, IL