Proofpoint Launches Dedicated MSP Business Unit and Introduces 365 Total Protection for North America

Proofpoint launches dedicated MSP Platform business unit and expands its channel-first cybersecurity strategy into North America with AI-powered Microsoft 365 protection for MSPs and SMBs.

Proofpoint 365 Total Protection platform unifies email security, phishing and ransomware defense, backup, compliance, security awareness training, and AI cyber assistance in a single multitenant solution for managed service providers.

Strategic Pax8 Marketplace partnership and new U.S.-based data centers strengthen Proofpoint’s North American MSP ecosystem with simplified deployment, data sovereignty, and enterprise-grade protection for small and mid-sized businesses.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the formation of Proofpoint MSP Platform — a dedicated business unit serving managed service providers (MSPs) and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) — and the North America launch of Proofpoint 365 Total Protection , its comprehensive, AI-powered Microsoft 365 security platform built for the MSP channel.

The MSP Platform business unit was established through Proofpoint's acquisition of Hornetsecurity in December 2025, whose proven, channel-first platform now serves as the foundation for Proofpoint's MSP business globally. With an international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs serving more than 125,000 customers across 120+ countries, that foundation is now being deployed across the North American MSP and SMB market.

“Launching the MSP Platform business unit marks a defining moment in Proofpoint’s mission to extend human- and agent-centric security leadership to every corner of the market,” said Daniel Hofmann, GM & EVP, Proofpoint MSP Platform. “By bringing Hornetsecurity's proven, scalable platform to North America, we are making enterprise-grade protection accessible to the SMBs and MSPs who need it most, safeguarding people, AI agents, and data at every level of the organization.”

Purpose-Built for MSPs — Proofpoint 365 Total Protection

Proofpoint 365 Total Protection enables MSPs and their customers to access the business unit's full portfolio of cloud security services under a single, unified, multitenant solution. The AI-powered platform combines:

Advanced email security

AI-powered phishing and ransomware defence

Automated and compliant email archiving, encryption, and continuity

Microsoft 365 backup and recovery

Ongoing, automated security awareness training

Access control and compliance support

AI cyber assistance

Together, these capabilities eliminate the need for MSPs to manage multiple vendor relationships — reducing complexity, lowering costs, and enabling faster, more consistent protection for their customers.

“We have built our business on a long-standing, channel-led strategy, and bringing that approach to North America — the world's largest MSP market — is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Daniel Blank, SVP, Global MSP Sales, Proofpoint MSP Platform. “Backed by Proofpoint's global threat intelligence and shared expertise, Proofpoint 365 Total Protection gives MSPs one unified platform, purpose-built for the channel, that eliminates fragmented point solutions and delivers world-class Microsoft 365 protection. MSPs can set their customers' minds at rest, while increasing their profitability and optimizing their resources.”

Strategic Marketplace Partnership with Pax8

Proofpoint’s MSP Platform continues to actively expand its North American channel ecosystem. Early platform adopters include Pax8 , a long term, strategic partner of Proofpoint, helping partners address the challenges of a complex digital workspace with comprehensive, advanced threat protection, specifically designed for MSPs.

Through this partnership, Proofpoint and Pax8 enable MSPs to more easily access and deploy advanced, cloud-based security solutions tailored to SMB needs. By combining MSP Platform’s threat protection capabilities with Pax8’s AI-powered Marketplace and partner enablement model, the collaboration helps MSPs across North America to simplify security delivery, scale their services, and better protect customers in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“Having Proofpoint’s MSP Platform in the Pax8 Marketplace gives our partners access to one of the most comprehensive Microsoft 365 security platforms available to MSPs,” said Oguo Atuanya, CVP, Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Their focus on unifying protection under a single, channel-first solution helps MSPs simplify security delivery while raising the bar for SMB protection.”

U.S.-Based Infrastructure to Support Data Sovereignty and Performance

As part of this North American launch, the MSP Platform business unit has deployed new, fully redundant U.S. data centers in Georgia to support local data processing and storage requirements. The dual-site deployment spans facilities in Atlanta and Lithia Springs and was completed in just 100 days, from hardware procurement to full installation.

Carrier-redundant architecture ensures high availability, low latency, and resilience for North American customers. For MSPs and their customers, this means data stays in the U.S. which is a critical requirement for regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.

For more information, visit https://www.proofpoint-total-protection.com/ .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data, and AI agents connect across email, cloud, and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently.

Connect with Proofpoint MSP Platform business unit: LinkedIn .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.