Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report 2026-2035 | Procurement Plans, Budget Allocations, Market Trends | Featuring Igman, RTX Integrated Defense Systems, The Boeing Co., RTX Corp., Leonardo and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's defense budget has been significantly influenced by regional instability and the necessity to counter Iranian influence. Throughout the past decade, the nation has consistently ranked among the top importers of military equipment. In alignment with its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has embarked on a comprehensive initiative to boost domestic defense manufacturing. This ambitious project aims for 50% self-sufficiency in defense production by 2031, necessitating substantial investments in research and development, as well as acquisition funding.

Since the onset of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, Saudi Arabia has endured multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran, specifically targeting Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and crucial energy infrastructures like the Ras Tanura refinery. To counter these increasing threats, Riyadh is evidently adopting a more defensive stance. The country has already made substantial arms purchases and expanded its missile and air-defense capabilities. Projections indicate that Saudi Arabia's defense budget will rise from $68 billion in 2027 to $86.3 billion by 2031, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

To maintain a competitive edge in the aerospace and defense market, an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook is now available. This ready-to-use workbook includes intuitive pivots and dashboards, facilitating analysis of defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends. The dynamic features allow users to slice and filter data, explore historical patterns, benchmark suppliers, and support strategic planning with expert, analyst-curated insights through 2035.

The report showcases:

Defense Budget Allocations: The interactive Excel sheet enables users to analyze total defense expenditure with flexible filters across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations & Maintenance (O&M), and others. Enhance analysis with contextual indicators such as exchange rates and defense spending as a percentage of GDP.

The interactive Excel sheet enables users to analyze total defense expenditure with flexible filters across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations & Maintenance (O&M), and others. Enhance analysis with contextual indicators such as exchange rates and defense spending as a percentage of GDP. Defense Program Forecasts: Explore forecast spending across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to drill down to individual programs and suppliers. Interactive filters facilitate the assessment of funding priorities and supplier exposure within Saudi Arabia's defense landscape.

Explore forecast spending across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to drill down to individual programs and suppliers. Interactive filters facilitate the assessment of funding priorities and supplier exposure within Saudi Arabia's defense landscape. Fleet Size: Evaluate current and future equipment inventories, including acquisition timelines, maintenance costs, and manufacturer details. Gain insights into modernization and replacement opportunities with forward-looking indicators.

Interactive visualization sheets provide expert insights into aerospace and defense market trends, supported by comprehensive underlying datasets covering Budget Allocations, Fleet Size, and Defense Program Forecasts.

Key Highlights:

Drivers: In light of recent missile and drone attacks, Saudi Arabia's defense strategy shows a shift towards a more defensive posture, marked by increased arms purchases and expanded missile and air-defense capabilities. The defense budget is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

In light of recent missile and drone attacks, Saudi Arabia's defense strategy shows a shift towards a more defensive posture, marked by increased arms purchases and expanded missile and air-defense capabilities. The defense budget is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems.

Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems. Top Countries of Origin: United States, France, Canada, United Kingdom, China.

Report Scope:

Interactive Visualizations: Dashboard sheets featuring charts and graphs for rapid trend analysis.

Defense Budget Allocations: In-depth coverage of total defense expenditure with significant breakdowns.

Defense Program Forecasts: Detailed analysis of spending by sector, program, and supplier.

Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Comprehensive equipment inventory assessment.

Sources: Data sourced from authoritative public and proprietary channels.

Reasons to Buy:

Identify investment opportunities through historical and long-term trend analysis.

Track and benchmark defense budget allocations across key categories.

Assess program-level funding priorities and pipelines.

Evaluate fleet modernization potential with platform-level data.

Enhance competitive intelligence with manufacturer and origin analysis.

Save time and bolster decision-making with a ready-to-use Excel workbook.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Igman

RTX Integrated Defense Systems

The Boeing Co and RTX Corp

Leonardo SpA

Rheinmetall Air Defence AG

BAE Systems Plc

KNDS NV

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited

Hanwha Defense

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp

EuroDASS Consortium

BAE Systems Inc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Terma AS

Elbit Systems Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corp

Collins Aerospace

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Argon ST, Inc.

Indra Sistemas SA

Lockheed Martin Sippican, Inc.

Milrem AS

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

KBP Instrument Design Bureau

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thales Nederland B.V.

Saab AB

HEVI Optronics

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH

Gulfstream Aerospace

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

The Boeing Co

Airbus Defence and Space SA

Garmin Ltd

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales SA

Exail Technologies SA

RTX Corp

MBDA Holdings SAS

Boeing Defense

Space & Security

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

LIG Nex1 Co Ltd

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Fairbanks Morse Defense

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Navantia SA

Chantier Naval Couach SAS

CMN Naval

EuroRADAR

LONGBOW LLC

Hanwha Systems Co Ltd

Hensoldt AG

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Inter-Coastal Electronics,LLC

KNDS France SA

Baykar Technologies

CAE Gmbh

CAE USA Inc.

CAE Inc

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

Cubic Corp

JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Honeywell Aerospace and Collins Aerospace

Data Link Solutions

BAE Systems Plc

Collins Aerospace

Airbus Defence and Space SAS and Thales SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc and BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc and Collins Aerospace

BAE Systems Plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

and Collins Aerospace

CTech Information Technologies San. and Tic. Inc

CTech Information Technologies Inc

Radmor SA

JSC Sarapul Radiozavod

Northrop Grumman Corp

Lockheed Martin Corp

Palantir Technologies Inc

RTX Corp and The Boeing Co

INTRA Defense Technologies

Advanced Electronics Company

and General Authority for Military Industries

Serb Advanced Industries

Milkor (Pty) Ltd

INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd

and Advanced Electronics Company

Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co. Ltd.

UnmannedX

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

NIMR Automotive LLC and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Armored Vehicles and Heavy Equipment Factory

General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada

Nexter Systems SA and Tatra Defense Vehicle

Al Seer Marine and Advanced Electronics Company

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and Sefine Shipyard

Safe-Pro USA

Samyang Comtech Co Ltd

KNDS France S. A.

SAMI CMI Defence Systems LLC

Wahaj

Dynateq International

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS

GE Aerospace

Hanwha Vision Co Ltd

Dongan Engine Manufacturing Company

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

ULPower Aero Engines NV

Aero Engine Corporation of China

Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Ltd

Rolls-Royce North America Inc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

CFM International Inc

EuroJet Turbo GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6a0n3

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