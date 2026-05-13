Saudi Arabia Defense Market Report 2026-2035 | Procurement Plans, Budget Allocations, Market Trends | Featuring Igman, RTX Integrated Defense Systems, The Boeing Co., RTX Corp., Leonardo and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia's defense budget has been significantly influenced by regional instability and the necessity to counter Iranian influence. Throughout the past decade, the nation has consistently ranked among the top importers of military equipment. In alignment with its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has embarked on a comprehensive initiative to boost domestic defense manufacturing. This ambitious project aims for 50% self-sufficiency in defense production by 2031, necessitating substantial investments in research and development, as well as acquisition funding.
Since the onset of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, Saudi Arabia has endured multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran, specifically targeting Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and crucial energy infrastructures like the Ras Tanura refinery. To counter these increasing threats, Riyadh is evidently adopting a more defensive stance. The country has already made substantial arms purchases and expanded its missile and air-defense capabilities. Projections indicate that Saudi Arabia's defense budget will rise from $68 billion in 2027 to $86.3 billion by 2031, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.
To maintain a competitive edge in the aerospace and defense market, an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook is now available. This ready-to-use workbook includes intuitive pivots and dashboards, facilitating analysis of defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends. The dynamic features allow users to slice and filter data, explore historical patterns, benchmark suppliers, and support strategic planning with expert, analyst-curated insights through 2035.
The report showcases:
- Defense Budget Allocations: The interactive Excel sheet enables users to analyze total defense expenditure with flexible filters across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations & Maintenance (O&M), and others. Enhance analysis with contextual indicators such as exchange rates and defense spending as a percentage of GDP.
- Defense Program Forecasts: Explore forecast spending across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to drill down to individual programs and suppliers. Interactive filters facilitate the assessment of funding priorities and supplier exposure within Saudi Arabia's defense landscape.
- Fleet Size: Evaluate current and future equipment inventories, including acquisition timelines, maintenance costs, and manufacturer details. Gain insights into modernization and replacement opportunities with forward-looking indicators.
Interactive visualization sheets provide expert insights into aerospace and defense market trends, supported by comprehensive underlying datasets covering Budget Allocations, Fleet Size, and Defense Program Forecasts.
Key Highlights:
- Drivers: In light of recent missile and drone attacks, Saudi Arabia's defense strategy shows a shift towards a more defensive posture, marked by increased arms purchases and expanded missile and air-defense capabilities. The defense budget is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.
- Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems.
- Top Countries of Origin: United States, France, Canada, United Kingdom, China.
Report Scope:
- Interactive Visualizations: Dashboard sheets featuring charts and graphs for rapid trend analysis.
- Defense Budget Allocations: In-depth coverage of total defense expenditure with significant breakdowns.
- Defense Program Forecasts: Detailed analysis of spending by sector, program, and supplier.
- Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Comprehensive equipment inventory assessment.
- Sources: Data sourced from authoritative public and proprietary channels.
Reasons to Buy:
- Identify investment opportunities through historical and long-term trend analysis.
- Track and benchmark defense budget allocations across key categories.
- Assess program-level funding priorities and pipelines.
- Evaluate fleet modernization potential with platform-level data.
- Enhance competitive intelligence with manufacturer and origin analysis.
- Save time and bolster decision-making with a ready-to-use Excel workbook.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Igman
- RTX Integrated Defense Systems
- The Boeing Co and RTX Corp
- Leonardo SpA
- Rheinmetall Air Defence AG
- BAE Systems Plc
- KNDS NV
- Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited
- Hanwha Defense
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
- EuroDASS Consortium
- BAE Systems Inc
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- Terma AS
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Collins Aerospace
- Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- Argon ST, Inc.
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Lockheed Martin Sippican, Inc.
- Milrem AS
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
- KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Thales Nederland B.V.
- Saab AB
- HEVI Optronics
- Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- Saudi Arabian Military Industries
- The Boeing Co
- Airbus Defence and Space SA
- Garmin Ltd
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Thales SA
- Exail Technologies SA
- RTX Corp
- MBDA Holdings SAS
- Boeing Defense
- Space & Security
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd
- LIG Nex1 Co Ltd
- MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH
- Fairbanks Morse Defense
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
- Navantia SA
- Chantier Naval Couach SAS
- CMN Naval
- EuroRADAR
- LONGBOW LLC
- Hanwha Systems Co Ltd
- Hensoldt AG
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp
- King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
- Inter-Coastal Electronics,LLC
- KNDS France SA
- Baykar Technologies
- CAE Gmbh
- CAE USA Inc.
- CAE Inc
- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd
- Cubic Corp
- JSC Scientific and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
- Honeywell Aerospace and Collins Aerospace
- Data Link Solutions
- BAE Systems Plc
- Collins Aerospace
- Airbus Defence and Space SAS and Thales SA
- L3Harris Technologies Inc and BAE Systems Plc
- BAE Systems Plc and Collins Aerospace
- BAE Systems Plc
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- and Collins Aerospace
- CTech Information Technologies San. and Tic. Inc
- CTech Information Technologies Inc
- Radmor SA
- JSC Sarapul Radiozavod
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Palantir Technologies Inc
- RTX Corp and The Boeing Co
- INTRA Defense Technologies
- Advanced Electronics Company
- and General Authority for Military Industries
- Serb Advanced Industries
- Milkor (Pty) Ltd
- INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd
- and Advanced Electronics Company
- Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co. Ltd.
- UnmannedX
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
- NIMR Automotive LLC and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)
- Armored Vehicles and Heavy Equipment Factory
- General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)
- General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada
- Nexter Systems SA and Tatra Defense Vehicle
- Al Seer Marine and Advanced Electronics Company
- Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS and Sefine Shipyard
- Safe-Pro USA
- Samyang Comtech Co Ltd
- KNDS France S. A.
- SAMI CMI Defence Systems LLC
- Wahaj
- Dynateq International
- Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS
- GE Aerospace
- Hanwha Vision Co Ltd
- Dongan Engine Manufacturing Company
- BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG
- ULPower Aero Engines NV
- Aero Engine Corporation of China
- Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Ltd
- Rolls-Royce North America Inc
- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
- CFM International Inc
- EuroJet Turbo GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6a0n3
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