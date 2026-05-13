ACASIS Debuts 80Gbps Pro Storage: The World’s First Thunderbolt™ 5 Multi-Bay Storage System

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACASIS, a leading provider of high-performance Thunderbolt™ storage solutions, will officially launch its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on May 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM (ET), introducing the FlowCore series of 80Gbps Pro Storage .

The new series is designed to address a growing storage bottleneck for AI developers, on-premises LLM users, video creators, and professionals managing large-scale local data workflows.





Built for the Demands of AI and High-Resolution Creative Work

With the rapid growth of large AI models, on-premises LLMs, massive datasets, and 8K video production, storage speed and capacity have become critical limitations for modern professional workflows.

Traditional multi-bay storage systems typically rely on shared bandwidth architectures, often resulting in slower speeds as more drives are used simultaneously.

The FlowCore Series of 80Gbps Pro Storage was engineered to solve that problem with an independent full-speed bandwidth architecture.

The lineup includes:

TB504 — 4-bay Standard Edition

— 4-bay Standard Edition TB504 Pro — 10-bay Professional Edition

— 10-bay Professional Edition TB504 Air — 40Gbps Entry-Level Edition



Both the TB504 and TB504 Pro are built on Thunderbolt™ 5 technology and are designed to provide nearly 80Gbps of dedicated bandwidth access per M.2 NVMe bay.

Independent Bandwidth Architecture Eliminates Shared-Speed Bottlenecks





The ACASIS FlowCore series 80Gbps Pro Storage is the world’s first multi-bay Thunderbolt storage lineup designed to overcome the limitations of shared-bandwidth architectures.

Each M.2 NVMe bay can independently access nearly the full 80Gbps bandwidth, allowing professional users to read and write from multiple drives without the speed reductions commonly associated with shared architectures.





In real-world testing, the system achieved sustained read and write speeds exceeding 6,000+ MB/s per drive, supporting high-speed parallel workflows such as:

Local AI model loading and inference, including 70B and 405B parameter models

Dataset preprocessing and RAG workflows

Multi-stream 8K RAW video editing

Large-scale media asset management

The system also supports M.2 NVMe SSDs in 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors.

The TB504 supports up to 32TB of total storage

supports up to 32TB of total storage The TB504 Pro supports up to 80TB of total storage

This provides users with scalable local storage for AI datasets, production archives, and high-resolution media libraries.





Silent Cooling and Expandable Workstation Connectivity

The FlowCore Series features a CNC-machined full aluminum alloy chassis with large passive cooling fins for efficient thermal management.

Its fanless design enables silent operation, making it ideal for studios, editing suites, offices, and AI workstations where low noise and thermal stability are essential.

The system also includes downstream 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 expansion ports and supports dual 8K@60Hz display output, allowing users to build fully integrated professional workstation environments with high-speed storage, display connectivity, and data transfer in a single setup.





Designed for Professional AI and Creative Environments

The FlowCore Series is optimized for demanding professional applications, including AI training and inference, local LLM deployment, 8K multi-camera editing, photography workflows, and high-speed secure local storage.

For video professionals, the system supports real-time editing, caching, and playback of multiple 8K RAW video sources.

The series also supports software RAID configurations, including:

RAID 0 for maximum performance

RAID 1 for redundancy and data protection

RAID 10 for balanced speed and reliability

Large-volume storage configurations for maximum capacity

This flexibility allows users to tailor storage performance and redundancy to their specific workflow requirements.

ACASIS expects the FlowCore series to support a broad range of professional users seeking fast, quiet, and scalable local storage. Following the kickstarter launch, customers and partners can expect more details on availability, configuration options, and campaign milestones.

About ACASIS

ACASIS specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of high-end Thunderbolt storage and docking station solutions. The company focuses on providing professional creators, AI developers, and advanced workstation users with high-performance local hardware.

Its products are designed to support demanding workflows involving large files, high-speed transfer, and expandable workstation environments. ACASIS is committed to developing storage and connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern creative and technical professionals.

Media Contact

Company Name: ACASIS Inc. Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Nora Law

Email: marketing@acasis.com

Country & City: Shenzhen, China

Website: https://www.acasis.com

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