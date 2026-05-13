Global Hotels & Holiday Accommodation Sector in the Sports Sponsorship Landscape 2026 - Featuring Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, IGH Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts, Accor, Airbnb, and Expedia

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Travel & Tourism - Hotels & Holiday Accommodation 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the global landscape of the hotels and holiday accommodation sector, highlighting the main active brands and recent trends in the sports sponsorship industry.

5-Year Market Review

From 2020 to 2022, the industry faced a decline but navigated a transformation towards renegotiated, digitally inclined sponsorships due to pandemic-driven disruptions. The market experienced a resurgence, peaking in 2024 alongside major events, followed by a modest normalization in 2025. This phase marks a shift towards targeted, experience-centric, and sustainable partnerships.

Analysis by Sport

Soccer reigns supreme in sponsorships, boasting vast global reach and fan engagement, making it the prime focus for many sponsors. Basketball and baseball follow with significant regional traction, while multi-sport events provide concentrated exposure opportunities within host cities.

Product Category Breakdown

Sponsorship investments are led by federations, marked by the highest total spend and average deal sizes. Venues, while also attracting substantial investments, boast strong average deal values. Events and teams command significant expenditure, although the average deal values are lower, indicative of numerous smaller-scale agreements.

Consumer Trends

The volume and value of holiday rental sponsorships are on the rise as travel behaviors evolve, with a burgeoning demand for unique experiences. Brands are strategically positioning themselves around major global sports events, enticing consumers with creative stay-plus-experience packages.

Key Product Market

North America dominates the hotels and holiday accommodation sponsorship market in 2025, leading in both deal volume and value. This is fueled by a highly competitive marketplace, robust tourism infrastructure, imminent major sports events, high consumer expenditure, and an abundance of sponsorable assets, alongside brands' eagerness to invest heavily in large-scale activations.

Leading Brands

Airbnb holds the highest global sports sponsorship expenditure, adopting a premium strategy focused on high-value, high-profile deals. Meanwhile, Marriott Hotels & Resorts boasts the most sponsorship deals throughout the sector.

Report Scope

The report offers detailed insights into the global hotels and holiday accommodation sector, emphasizing its evolution within the sports sponsorship sphere.

Reasons to Buy

This report serves those seeking comprehensive analysis of the global performance and popularity dynamics within the hotels and holiday accommodation sector's engagement in sports sponsorship.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Information and Background

2. Market Insights

3. Sector Analysis

4. Case Study

5. Brand Analysis

6. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Hilton

IGH Hotels & Resorts

MGM Resorts

Accor

Airbnb

Expedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37o73f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.