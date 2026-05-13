India Defense Market Report 2026-2035: Investment Opportunities in Fighter Aircraft and Naval Modernization Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stay ahead in the aerospace and defense market with an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. This tool offers users the ability to analyze defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends across key segments within India. Equipped with intuitive pivots and dashboards, the workbook facilitates ease of use, allowing users to filter data, observe historical patterns, and leverage long-term forecasts. It supports strategic planning with transparent, analyst-curated insights up to 2035.
In 2026, India's defense budget reached $89.8 billion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2026. Including pensions, defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, reaching $134.7 billion by 2031. Operational capability gaps revealed during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 have propelled the Indian government to increase defense spending significantly, focusing on acquisition funding and R&D.
With parts of the Air Force's combat fleet nearing obsolescence, the long-pending procurement of 114 Rafale multirole fighter aircraft is anticipated for approval. Further acquisitions, such as new transport aircraft for medium airlift capabilities and up to 60 aircraft for tactical airlift requirements, are also expected. The modernization programs prioritize the development of the LCA Mk-II multirole aircraft and acquisition of new submarines and naval helicopters.
The report provides:
- Defense Budget Allocations: Interactive Excel sheets enable analysis of defense expenditure with flexible filters across acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, O&M, and more. Users can enhance analysis by viewing contextual indicators like GDP and exchange rates.
- Defense Program Forecasts: The workbook offers forecast spending insights across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to assess funding priorities, program pipelines, and supplier exposure.
- Fleet Size: Users can evaluate equipment inventories by filtering data on variants, acquisition timelines, and maintenance costs. Forward-looking indicators such as retirement years and service life extension probabilities offer clear modernization opportunities.
Two interactive visualization sheets with charts provide expert insights into quantitative trends within the aerospace and defense market, supported by detailed datasets.
Key Highlights
- Drivers: Operational capability gaps have led to increased defense spending, focusing on acquisition funding and R&D. Priority programs include Rafale aircraft procurement and new transport aircraft acquisitions.
- Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missile Defense Systems, Naval Vessels.
- Top Fleet Origins: Indigenous, Russia, Sweden, Poland.
Report Scope
- Interactive Visualizations: Dashboards with charts for rapid analysis of trends.
- Defense Budget Allocations: Detailed expenditure breakdowns with macroeconomic indicators.
- Defense Program Forecasts: Sector and supplier analysis for competitive positioning.
- Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Comprehensive assessment including maintenance costs and service life indicators.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify strategic opportunities using long-term trends in the India defense market.
- Benchmark budget allocations with economic indicators.
- Evaluate funding stability and growth potential at program levels.
- Explore fleet modernization opportunities with detailed data.
- Enhance supplier intelligence through comparative analysis.
- Save time with an interactive Excel workbook offering rapid data filtering and scenario exploration.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ACE Limited and JCB India Limited
- Adani Aerospace and Defence Ltd
- Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd
- Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd
- Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd
- Aeronautical Development Agency
- Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)
- Aeronautical Development Establishment
- Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE)
- AeroVironment Inc
- Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C.
- Almaz-Antey Concern
- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Anadrone Systems Pvt Ltd
- Bharat Dynamics Limited
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- Collins Aerospace
- CoreEL Technologies
- EDGE Group PJSC
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Naval Group
- The US Air Force Research Laboratory
- Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd
- Arrobot
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Astrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd
- BAE Systems Inc
- BAE Systems Plc
- Barrett Communications Pty Ltd
- Becker Avionics GmbH
- BEML Ltd
- Bergen Engines AS
- Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
- Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Shipbuilding Center
- Bharat Dynamics Limited
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd and MBDA Holdings SAS
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Thales SA
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Bharat Electronics Ltd and Adani Defence and Aerospace
- Bharat Electronics Ltd and Defence Electronics Application Laboratory
- Bharat Electronics Ltd and JSR Dynamics Private Limited
- Bharat Forge Ltd
- Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd
- Boeing India Pvt Ltd
- Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd
- BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG
- CAE Flight Training (India) Private Limited
- CAE Inc
- CAE USA Inc.
- Central Research Institute BUREVESTNIK
- CFM International Inc
- Chelton
- Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd
- Cochin Shipyard Ltd
- Collins Aerospace
- Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment
- CSIR - National Aerospace Laboratories
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Data Link Solutions
- Data Link Solutions LLC
- Defence Avionics Research Establishment
- Defence Research and Development Organisation
- Defence Research and Development Organisation and Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Defense Research and Development Organisation
- Defense Research and Development Organization and Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Dhaksha Unmanned Systems
- Digital Bit SRL
- Economic Explosives Limited
- Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Ltd
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Electronics and Radar Development Establishment
- ELTA Systems Ltd
- Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau
- Flight Simulation Technique Centre
- Force Motors Ltd
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Garuda Aerospace
- Gas Turbine Research Establishment
- GE Aerospace
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
- General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd
- General Electric Co and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- General Robotics Ltd
- Goa Shipyard Ltd
- Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- Gridbots Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Heavy Vehicles Factory
- Hevi Optronics
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Israel Aerospace Industries
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. & UEC-Saturn PJSC
- Hindustan Shipyard Ltd
- Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Honeywell International Inc
- ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.
- Indian Space Research Organisation
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE)
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
- ITI Ltd
- John Cockerill Group
- JSC Rosoboronexport
- JSC Sukhoi Company
- JSC V.V. Tikhomirov Scientific Research Institute of Instrument Design
- JSC Yantar Shipyard
- JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd
- Kaluga Research Institute of Radio Engineering JSC
- Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems
- Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited
- KB Mashinostroyeniya
- KNDS France S. A.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Kongsberg Maritime AS
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd & Hanwha Aerospace Co.
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd and BAE Systems Hagglunds AB
- Leonardo DRS Inc
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Longbow LLC
- Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc
- Machine Tool Prototype Factory and Ammunition Factory
- Machine Tool Prototype Factory and Ammunition Factory and Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra and Force Motors Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd
- Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
- MBDA Holdings SAS
- Milrem AS
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
- MKU Ltd
- MKU Ltd and Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Motor Sich JSC
- MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH
- Munitions India Ltd
- National Aerospace Laboratories
- Naval Science and Technology Laboratory
- NewSpace India Limited
- NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Nizhny Novgorod Machine-building Plant
- Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc
- NPO Novator
- NPP Polet AO
- NPP Radar MMS
- OKBM Afrikantov
- Ordnance Factory Medak
- Ordnance Factory Trichy
- OshoCorp Global Private Limited
- Parallax Labs LLP
- Penza Industrial Corporation
- POSCO
- Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp
- Pratt & Whitney Co
- Qatar Emiri Air Force
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space
- Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd
- Rheinmetall Air Defence AG
- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
- Rolls-Royce plc and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Ltd
- Rosoboronexport
- RTX Corp
- RTX Corp and Gulfstream Aerospace
- Russian Helicopters JSC
- Russian Navy
- Saab Avitronics
- Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd
- Saab India Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Safran Aircraft Engines
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- Safran Helicopter Engines
- Safran Helicopter Engines & Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
- Safran SA
- Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd
- Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd
- Selex Galileo Inc.
- Shipbuilding Center
- Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd
- Sierra Nevada Corp
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp
- Sogitec Industries SA
- Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited
- Suryadipta Projects Pvt. Ltd.
- Tactical Missiles Corp
- Tardid Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Tata Advanced Systems Ltd
- Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus SE
- Tata Motors Ltd
- Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division
- Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd
- Telephonics Corp
- Terma AS
- Thales SA
- Thales SA and MBDA
- The Boeing Co
- ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
- Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
- Torus Robotics Pvt Ltd and BEML Limited
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.
- Tulamashzavod AK
- UEC-Saturn PJSC
- United Instrument Manufacturing Corp
- Urals Optical-Mechanical Plant
- Vaisala
- VEDA Defense Systems
- ViaSat Inc
- Williams International Co. LLC
- Zen Technologies Ltd
- Zorya-Mashproekt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrmeja
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.