India Defense Market Report 2026-2035: Investment Opportunities in Fighter Aircraft and Naval Modernization Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stay ahead in the aerospace and defense market with an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. This tool offers users the ability to analyze defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends across key segments within India. Equipped with intuitive pivots and dashboards, the workbook facilitates ease of use, allowing users to filter data, observe historical patterns, and leverage long-term forecasts. It supports strategic planning with transparent, analyst-curated insights up to 2035.



In 2026, India's defense budget reached $89.8 billion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2026. Including pensions, defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, reaching $134.7 billion by 2031. Operational capability gaps revealed during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 have propelled the Indian government to increase defense spending significantly, focusing on acquisition funding and R&D.

With parts of the Air Force's combat fleet nearing obsolescence, the long-pending procurement of 114 Rafale multirole fighter aircraft is anticipated for approval. Further acquisitions, such as new transport aircraft for medium airlift capabilities and up to 60 aircraft for tactical airlift requirements, are also expected. The modernization programs prioritize the development of the LCA Mk-II multirole aircraft and acquisition of new submarines and naval helicopters.



The report provides:

Defense Budget Allocations: Interactive Excel sheets enable analysis of defense expenditure with flexible filters across acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, O&M, and more. Users can enhance analysis by viewing contextual indicators like GDP and exchange rates.

Interactive Excel sheets enable analysis of defense expenditure with flexible filters across acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, O&M, and more. Users can enhance analysis by viewing contextual indicators like GDP and exchange rates. Defense Program Forecasts: The workbook offers forecast spending insights across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to assess funding priorities, program pipelines, and supplier exposure.

The workbook offers forecast spending insights across sectors and sub-sectors, with the ability to assess funding priorities, program pipelines, and supplier exposure. Fleet Size: Users can evaluate equipment inventories by filtering data on variants, acquisition timelines, and maintenance costs. Forward-looking indicators such as retirement years and service life extension probabilities offer clear modernization opportunities.

Two interactive visualization sheets with charts provide expert insights into quantitative trends within the aerospace and defense market, supported by detailed datasets.

Key Highlights

Drivers: Operational capability gaps have led to increased defense spending, focusing on acquisition funding and R&D. Priority programs include Rafale aircraft procurement and new transport aircraft acquisitions.

Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missile Defense Systems, Naval Vessels.

Top Fleet Origins: Indigenous, Russia, Sweden, Poland.

Report Scope

Interactive Visualizations: Dashboards with charts for rapid analysis of trends.

Defense Budget Allocations: Detailed expenditure breakdowns with macroeconomic indicators.

Defense Program Forecasts: Sector and supplier analysis for competitive positioning.

Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Comprehensive assessment including maintenance costs and service life indicators.

Reasons to Buy

Identify strategic opportunities using long-term trends in the India defense market.

Benchmark budget allocations with economic indicators.

Evaluate funding stability and growth potential at program levels.

Explore fleet modernization opportunities with detailed data.

Enhance supplier intelligence through comparative analysis.

Save time with an interactive Excel workbook offering rapid data filtering and scenario exploration.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACE Limited and JCB India Limited

Adani Aerospace and Defence Ltd

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd and Bharat Forge Ltd

Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd

Aeronautical Development Agency

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

Aeronautical Development Establishment

Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE)

AeroVironment Inc

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company P.J.S.C.

Almaz-Antey Concern

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd

Anadrone Systems Pvt Ltd

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited

Collins Aerospace

CoreEL Technologies

EDGE Group PJSC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Naval Group

The US Air Force Research Laboratory

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd

Arrobot

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Astrome Technologies Pvt. Ltd

BAE Systems Inc

BAE Systems Plc

Barrett Communications Pty Ltd

Becker Avionics GmbH

BEML Ltd

Bergen Engines AS

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Shipbuilding Center

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

Bharat Dynamics Ltd and MBDA Holdings SAS

Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Thales SA

Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Electronics Ltd

Bharat Electronics Ltd and Adani Defence and Aerospace

Bharat Electronics Ltd and Defence Electronics Application Laboratory

Bharat Electronics Ltd and JSR Dynamics Private Limited

Bharat Forge Ltd

Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd

Boeing India Pvt Ltd

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt Ltd

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

CAE Flight Training (India) Private Limited

CAE Inc

CAE USA Inc.

Central Research Institute BUREVESTNIK

CFM International Inc

Chelton

Chowgule & Company Pvt Ltd

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Collins Aerospace

Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment

CSIR - National Aerospace Laboratories

Dassault Aviation SA

Data Link Solutions

Data Link Solutions LLC

Defence Avionics Research Establishment

Defence Research and Development Organisation

Defence Research and Development Organisation and Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Defense Research and Development Organisation

Defense Research and Development Organization and Bharat Electronics Ltd

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems

Digital Bit SRL

Economic Explosives Limited

Economic Explosives Limited and Munitions India Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

Electronics and Radar Development Establishment

ELTA Systems Ltd

Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau

Flight Simulation Technique Centre

Force Motors Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Garuda Aerospace

Gas Turbine Research Establishment

GE Aerospace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd

General Electric Co and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

General Robotics Ltd

Goa Shipyard Ltd

Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Gridbots Technologies Pvt Ltd

Heavy Vehicles Factory

Hevi Optronics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Israel Aerospace Industries

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. & UEC-Saturn PJSC

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc

ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Space Research Organisation

Indra Sistemas SA

Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

ITI Ltd

John Cockerill Group

JSC Rosoboronexport

JSC Sukhoi Company

JSC V.V. Tikhomirov Scientific Research Institute of Instrument Design

JSC Yantar Shipyard

JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd

Kaluga Research Institute of Radio Engineering JSC

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited

KB Mashinostroyeniya

KNDS France S. A.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Maritime AS

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd & Hanwha Aerospace Co.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd and BAE Systems Hagglunds AB

Leonardo DRS Inc

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corp

Longbow LLC

Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc

Machine Tool Prototype Factory and Ammunition Factory

Machine Tool Prototype Factory and Ammunition Factory and Bharat Electronics Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra and Force Motors Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd

Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems Ltd

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

MBDA Holdings SAS

Milrem AS

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

MKU Ltd

MKU Ltd and Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Motor Sich JSC

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Munitions India Ltd

National Aerospace Laboratories

Naval Science and Technology Laboratory

NewSpace India Limited

NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd

Nizhny Novgorod Machine-building Plant

Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering

Northrop Grumman Corp

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Inc

NPO Novator

NPP Polet AO

NPP Radar MMS

OKBM Afrikantov

Ordnance Factory Medak

Ordnance Factory Trichy

OshoCorp Global Private Limited

Parallax Labs LLP

Penza Industrial Corporation

POSCO

Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp

Pratt & Whitney Co

Qatar Emiri Air Force

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd

Rheinmetall Air Defence AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Rolls-Royce plc and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Rolls-Royce Turbomeca Ltd

Rosoboronexport

RTX Corp

RTX Corp and Gulfstream Aerospace

Russian Helicopters JSC

Russian Navy

Saab Avitronics

Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd

Saab India Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Safran Aircraft Engines

Safran Electronics & Defense

Safran Helicopter Engines

Safran Helicopter Engines & Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Safran SA

Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd

Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd

Selex Galileo Inc.

Shipbuilding Center

Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd

Sierra Nevada Corp

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp

Sogitec Industries SA

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited

Suryadipta Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Tactical Missiles Corp

Tardid Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus SE

Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division

Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd

Telephonics Corp

Terma AS

Thales SA

Thales SA and MBDA

The Boeing Co

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Torus Robotics Pvt Ltd and BEML Limited

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Tulamashzavod AK

UEC-Saturn PJSC

United Instrument Manufacturing Corp

Urals Optical-Mechanical Plant

Vaisala

VEDA Defense Systems

ViaSat Inc

Williams International Co. LLC

Zen Technologies Ltd

Zorya-Mashproekt

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