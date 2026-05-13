FORVIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026 - AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

PRESS

RELEASE

NANTERRE, France

Wednesday 13 May 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026

Availability of Preparatory Documents

FORVIA (hereinafter the “Company”) informs its shareholders that they are convened to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting (hereinafter the “General Meeting”) to be held on 4 June 2026, at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the registered office in Nanterre.

The meeting notice published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on 27 April 2026, and the convening notice which will be published, in the BALO and in the legal gazette (online news service) Les Affiches Parisiennes, on 18 May 2026 contain the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the General Meeting. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting available on the Company’s website.

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may consult on the Company’s website (https://www.forvia.com/en) the preparatory information documents for this General Meeting. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the webpage dedicated to the General Meeting, which contains all relevant information relating to this General Meeting:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/individual-shareholders/general-shareholders-meeting

The documents and information relating to the General Meeting shall be made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Press Analysts Christophe MALBRANQUE

Directeur Influence Groupe

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Adeline MICKELER

Group Vice President Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90

adeline.mickeler@forvia.com Audrey ÉPÈCHE

Head of Media Relations

+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53

audrey.epeche@forvia.com Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 137 500 people, including more than 12,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 12,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2025, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 26.2 billion euros prior to IFRS 5. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the SBF 120 index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

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