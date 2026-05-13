Qatar Defense Market 2026-2035: Drivers, Leading Sectors and Countries of Origin - Qatar's Defense Acquisition Budget Forecast to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar's defense budget is set for noteworthy growth, increasing from $15.4 billion in 2022 to $17.0 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Looking ahead, the forecast period from 2027 to 2031 anticipates the budget to rise from $18.0 billion to $20.8 billion, representing a CAGR of 3.8%. The defense acquisition budget also shows steady growth, moving from $4.5 billion in 2022 to $4.7 billion in 2026, and further increasing to $5.6 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 3.5%.

The rise in defense expenditure is primarily driven by Qatar's strategic objective to establish an independent defense capability. This move reflects its intent to assert its identity within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) framework, while maintaining robust defense alliances with nations such as the United States, France, and Turkey. These alliances, independent of the GCC, are complemented by Qatar's cordial relations with Iran, positioning the nation as a key player in regional diplomacy and defense collaboration.

To stay competitive in the global aerospace and defense market, stakeholders can leverage an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. This comprehensive tool offers users the ability to delve into Qatar's defense spending patterns, forecast programs, and fleet inventories through intuitive dashboards. This insight ensures well-informed strategic planning and supplier benchmarking through 2035.

The report provides:

Defense Budget Allocations: The interactive Excel sheet empowers users to analyze expenditures across categories such as acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, and O&M. Users can utilize contextual indicators, including GDP metrics and defense spending relative to GDP, for enhanced analysis.

The interactive Excel sheet empowers users to analyze expenditures across categories such as acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, and O&M. Users can utilize contextual indicators, including GDP metrics and defense spending relative to GDP, for enhanced analysis. Defense Program Forecasts: This section offers insights into projected spending across various defense sectors, allowing users to identify program pipelines and funding priorities, along with supplier exposures.

This section offers insights into projected spending across various defense sectors, allowing users to identify program pipelines and funding priorities, along with supplier exposures. Fleet Size: Users can evaluate current and future military equipment inventories, considering variables such as acquisition timelines, unit counts, and annual maintenance costs, alongside forward-looking retirement and replacement indicators.

Key Highlights

Drivers: The need for an independent defense capability and strong international alliances primarily drives Qatar's defense expenditure.

The need for an independent defense capability and strong international alliances primarily drives Qatar's defense expenditure. Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Rotorcraft, Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants.

Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Rotorcraft, Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants. Top Countries of Origin: Turkey, France, Germany, United States, United Kingdom.

Report Scope

Interactive Visualizations: Dashboard sheets with charts for an effective analysis of trends within the aerospace and defense market.

Defense Budget Allocations: In-depth coverage of defense expenditures across sectors, supported by macroeconomic data.

Defense Program Forecasts: Analysis of sector-specific defense spending and supplier competitive positioning.

Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Detailed assessments of military inventories, covering acquisition and maintenance metrics.

Data Sources: A diverse range of authoritative sources, including government budgets and industry reports, ensure comprehensive insights.

Reasons to Buy

Identify high-growth investment opportunities by analyzing data within Qatar's defense market.

Benchmark budget allocations and evaluate sector and supplier opportunities.

Enhance decision-making with a user-friendly, interactive workbook featuring customizable filters.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The Boeing Co

Dassault Aviation SA

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH

The Boeing Co

KNDS France SA

Airbus Defence and Space SA

RTX Corp and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Boeing Defense

Space & Security

BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

NHIndustries

GE Aerospace

Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau

EuroJet Turbo GmbH

KNDS France S. A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc

Safran Aircraft Engines

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp

RTX Corp

M23 S.R.L.

Nakilat Damen Shipyards Qatar

Lockheed Martin Corp

Dearsan Shipyard Limited

MBDA Holdings SAS

Elettronica SpA

Baykar Technologies

United States Marine Inc.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Thales SA and MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corp

EuroRADAR

EuroDASS Consortium

Ares Shipyard Inc.

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Nizhny Novgorod Machine-building Plant

L3Harris Technologies Inc and Performance Marine

BAE Systems Inc

LONGBOW LLC

Fincantieri SpA and Barzan Holdings

Thales SA

Yonca-Onuk

Safran Helicopter Engines

GM Defense

Data Link Solutions

BAE Systems Plc

and Collins Aerospace

Turkish Land Forces Command

Indra Sistemas SA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

L3Harris Technologies Inc and BAE Systems Plc

Telephonics Corp

CAE USA Inc.

Leonardo SpA

CAE Gmbh

CAE Inc

Ares Shipyard Inc. and Meteksan Savunma

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Rheinmetall AG

Cubic Corp

Sogitec Industries SA

Fincantieri SpA

Elbit Systems Ltd

Sierra Nevada Corp

BAE Systems Plc and Collins Aerospace

Teledyne FLIR LLC

L3Harris Technologies Inc and Collins Aerospace

Kongsberg Defence Systems

Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence Systems

Airbus Defence and Space SAS and Thales SA

Terma AS

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Collins Aerospace

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

Honeywell Aerospace

Almaz-Antey Concern

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc

Hensoldt AG

L3Harris Technologies Inc

POSCO

KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co KG

BAE Systems Plc

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

United Instrument Manufacturing Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncysfh

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