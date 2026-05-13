Qatar Defense Market 2026-2035: Drivers, Leading Sectors and Countries of Origin - Qatar's Defense Acquisition Budget Forecast to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Qatar's defense budget is set for noteworthy growth, increasing from $15.4 billion in 2022 to $17.0 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Looking ahead, the forecast period from 2027 to 2031 anticipates the budget to rise from $18.0 billion to $20.8 billion, representing a CAGR of 3.8%. The defense acquisition budget also shows steady growth, moving from $4.5 billion in 2022 to $4.7 billion in 2026, and further increasing to $5.6 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 3.5%.
The rise in defense expenditure is primarily driven by Qatar's strategic objective to establish an independent defense capability. This move reflects its intent to assert its identity within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) framework, while maintaining robust defense alliances with nations such as the United States, France, and Turkey. These alliances, independent of the GCC, are complemented by Qatar's cordial relations with Iran, positioning the nation as a key player in regional diplomacy and defense collaboration.
To stay competitive in the global aerospace and defense market, stakeholders can leverage an interactive, Excel-based country intelligence workbook. This comprehensive tool offers users the ability to delve into Qatar's defense spending patterns, forecast programs, and fleet inventories through intuitive dashboards. This insight ensures well-informed strategic planning and supplier benchmarking through 2035.
The report provides:
- Defense Budget Allocations: The interactive Excel sheet empowers users to analyze expenditures across categories such as acquisitions, RDT&E, infrastructure, personnel, and O&M. Users can utilize contextual indicators, including GDP metrics and defense spending relative to GDP, for enhanced analysis.
- Defense Program Forecasts: This section offers insights into projected spending across various defense sectors, allowing users to identify program pipelines and funding priorities, along with supplier exposures.
- Fleet Size: Users can evaluate current and future military equipment inventories, considering variables such as acquisition timelines, unit counts, and annual maintenance costs, alongside forward-looking retirement and replacement indicators.
Key Highlights
- Drivers: The need for an independent defense capability and strong international alliances primarily drives Qatar's defense expenditure.
- Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Military Rotorcraft, Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants.
- Top Countries of Origin: Turkey, France, Germany, United States, United Kingdom.
Report Scope
- Interactive Visualizations: Dashboard sheets with charts for an effective analysis of trends within the aerospace and defense market.
- Defense Budget Allocations: In-depth coverage of defense expenditures across sectors, supported by macroeconomic data.
- Defense Program Forecasts: Analysis of sector-specific defense spending and supplier competitive positioning.
- Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Detailed assessments of military inventories, covering acquisition and maintenance metrics.
- Data Sources: A diverse range of authoritative sources, including government budgets and industry reports, ensure comprehensive insights.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high-growth investment opportunities by analyzing data within Qatar's defense market.
- Benchmark budget allocations and evaluate sector and supplier opportunities.
- Enhance decision-making with a user-friendly, interactive workbook featuring customizable filters.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- The Boeing Co
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH
- The Boeing Co
- KNDS France SA
- Airbus Defence and Space SA
- RTX Corp and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Boeing Defense
- Space & Security
- BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- NHIndustries
- GE Aerospace
- Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau
- EuroJet Turbo GmbH
- KNDS France S. A.
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
- Safran Aircraft Engines
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corp
- RTX Corp
- M23 S.R.L.
- Nakilat Damen Shipyards Qatar
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Dearsan Shipyard Limited
- MBDA Holdings SAS
- Elettronica SpA
- Baykar Technologies
- United States Marine Inc.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
- Thales SA and MBDA
- Northrop Grumman Corp
- EuroRADAR
- EuroDASS Consortium
- Ares Shipyard Inc.
- Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- Nizhny Novgorod Machine-building Plant
- L3Harris Technologies Inc and Performance Marine
- BAE Systems Inc
- LONGBOW LLC
- Fincantieri SpA and Barzan Holdings
- Thales SA
- Yonca-Onuk
- Safran Helicopter Engines
- GM Defense
- Data Link Solutions
- BAE Systems Plc
- and Collins Aerospace
- Turkish Land Forces Command
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
- Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
- L3Harris Technologies Inc and BAE Systems Plc
- Telephonics Corp
- CAE USA Inc.
- Leonardo SpA
- CAE Gmbh
- CAE Inc
- Ares Shipyard Inc. and Meteksan Savunma
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space
- Rheinmetall AG
- Cubic Corp
- Sogitec Industries SA
- Fincantieri SpA
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- Sierra Nevada Corp
- BAE Systems Plc and Collins Aerospace
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- L3Harris Technologies Inc and Collins Aerospace
- Kongsberg Defence Systems
- Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence Systems
- Airbus Defence and Space SAS and Thales SA
- Terma AS
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Collins Aerospace
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
- Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Almaz-Antey Concern
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc
- Hensoldt AG
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- POSCO
- KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co KG
- BAE Systems Plc
- MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH
- United Instrument Manufacturing Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncysfh
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