Neutral Atom Quantum Computers Research Report 2026: Focus on Neutral Atom Computers, Neutral Atom Components and Subsystems, Software, Platforms, and National and International Centers

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Neutral Atom Quantum Computers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Use cases for quantum computing, including neutral atom quantum computing, are still being explored. Consequently, the vast majority of target markets are entire market sectors rather than individual applications. In our interviews no single application was mentioned more than three times, whereas three sectors reached double digits.

We should also note that the quantum computing applications being pushed at this early stage in the game are similar across all quantum computer types, although what applications actually succeed for a particular type of quantum computer may be better defined later in the evolution of quantum computing and is hard - if not impossible - to predict at the moment.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Neutral Atom Technology and Products

1.1 Evolution of Technology

1.1.1 Atoms Used

1.1.2 Neutral Atoms Viewed Increasingly Positively

1.1.3 Accessibility

1.2 Neutral Atom Components

1.2.1 Atomic Control Hardware and Readout Components

1.2.2 Photonic and Photographic Components

1.2.3 Cryostats

1.3 Neutral Atom-related Software

1.3.1 Work in Research Labs

Chapter Two: Markets and Origins

2.1 Target Applications and Possible Uses

2.1.1 Distributed Quantum Computing on Neutral Atom Computers

2.1.2 Neutral Atom Computers in the Data Center

2.1.3 Other Uses for Neutral Atom Computers

2.2 Of Control and Ecosystems

2.3 Supply Structure for Neutral Atom Computers

2.4 National Questions

2.4.1 Worldwide and National Markets for Neutral Atom Computers

2.4.2 The Question of Tariffs

Chapter Three: Neutral Atom Technologies

3.1 Neutral Atom Computers

3.1.1 Atom Computing (United States)

3.1.2 Atom Quantum Labs (Slovenia)

3.1.3 Infleqtion (United States)

3.1.4 M Squared (United Kingdom)

3.1.5 OpenQuantum (United Kingdom)

3.1.6 Pasqal (France)

3.1.7 PlanQC (Germany)

3.1.8 QuEra Computing (United States)

3.2 Neutral Atom Components and Subsystems

3.2.1 AMD (United States)

3.2.2 Hamamatsu (Japan)

3.2.3 Lake Shore Cryotronics (United States)

3.2.4 MenloSystems (Germany)

3.2.5 NanoQT (Japan)

3.2.6 Nexus Photonics (United States)

3.2.7 Nu Quantum (United Kingdom)

3.2.8 OpenQuantum (Global)

3.2.9 Qblox (The Netherlands)

3.2.10 Quantum Machines (Israel)

3.2.11 Sandia National Laboratories (United States)

3.2.12 Toptica Photonics (Germany)

3.2.13 Vescent (United States)

3.3 Software

3.3.1 Agnostiq (Canada)

3.3.2 DarkStarStrix (username) (United States)

3.3.3 data cybernetics ssc GmbH (Germany)

3.3.4 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) (United States)

3.3.5 M-Labs (Hong Kong)

3.3.6 Microsoft (United States)

3.3.7 Q-CTRL (Australia)

3.3.8 QMWare (Switzerland)

3.3.9 QPerfect (France)

3.3.10 SimuQ (United States)

3.3.11 Wolfram (United States)

3.4 Platforms

3.4.1 Amazon Braket (United States)

3.4.2 qBraid (United States)

3.4.3 Strangeworks (United States)

3.5 National and International Centers

3.5.1 Department of Science and Technology (DOST) (Philippines)

3.5.2 European Center for Quantum Sciences (CESQ) (France)

3.5.3 Japan Science and Technology Agency (Japan)

3.5.4 National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) (United Kingdom)

3.5.5 Russian Quantum Center (Russia)

Chapter Four: Ten-year Forecasts of Neutral Atom Computer

4.1 Forecasting Thoughts

4.2 Forecasts, their Uses and Uncertainties

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ecyvt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.