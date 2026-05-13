Photonic Quantum Computers Market Research Report 2026: PsiQuantum and Xanadu are Leading This Innovative and Promising Frontier

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Photonic Quantum Computers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our primary goal in this report is to analyze and quantify the commercial potential for quantum computers that use photonics for their main fabric.

There are perhaps 15 models of such machines being commercialized at the present time with PsiQuantum having attracted the largest funding to date and Xanadu attracting considerable attention, too. But there are others as we report in this document, inevitably not as well known as PsiQuantum and Xanadu.

Of the serious contender technologies for quantum computers, photonic quantum computers seem the most "edgy" in that they (1) are the most strongly associated with measurement-based quantum computers (MBQCs) with their apparent path to significantly improved error correction and (2) offer a "natural path" to advanced quantum networks.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Photonic Quantum Computers: Products and Industry Background

1.1 Background to Report

1.2 Advantages of Photonic Quantum Computers

1.3 Challenges of Photonic Quantum Computers

1.4 Types of Photonic Quantum Computers

1.5 Chips and Chipsets for Photonic Quantum Computers

1.5.1 Research Institutes and Universities

1.5.2 Commercial Suppliers

1.6 Components and Subsystems

1.6.1 Lasers and Light Sources

1.6.2 Frequency Combs

1.6.3 Photon Detectors

1.6.4 Control Chips

1.6.5 SDKs

1.7 Novel Architectures for Photonic QCs

1.7.1 CV Architectures

1.7.2 T Centre architecture

1.8 The Value QC Brand Communities: Applicability to Photonic QCs

1.8.1 Quandela Cloud

1.8.2 Xanadu

1.9 Photonic Quantum Computer Industry Structure

1.9.1 Russia and China

1.10 The Next Chapter

Chapter Two: Photonic Quantum Computers and Related Products

2.1 Bose Quantum Technology/QBoson (China)

2.1.1 Current Products

2.1.2 Customer Base and Markets

2.2 Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) (Korea)

2.3 InfamousPlatypus (United States)

2.3.1 Customer Base and Competition

2.4 MITRE Corporation/CVE (United States)

2.4.1 Quantum Moonshot

2.4.2 Customer Base

2.5 NTT (Japan)

2.5.1 Current Research

2.6 ORCA Computing (United Kingdom)

2.6.1 PT Series Products

2.6.2 Use of COTS

2.6.3 ORCA Customers: Use with HPC

2.7 Photonic (Canada)

2.7.1 Product and Technology Evolution

2.7.2 Customer Base and Competition

2.8 PsiQuantum (United States)

2.8.1 Technical Evolution

2.8.2 Customer Base and Competition

2.9 Q.Ant (Germany)

2.10 QC82 (United States)

2.10.1 Goals of Company

2.10.2 Expected Customer Base

2.11 Quandela

2.11.1 Technology and Manufacturing

2.11.2 Quandela Cloud

2.11.3 Customer Base and Competition

2.12 Quanfluence (India)

2.13 Quantum Computing, Inc. United States)

2.13.1 Current Products and Services

2.13.2 Customer Base and Competition

2.14 Quantum Source Labs (Israel)

2.14.1 Computer Strategy

2.14.2 Customer Base

2.15 QuiX Quantum (The Netherlands)

2.15.1 Current Products

2.15.2 Customers

2.16 Rotonium (Italy)

2.16.1 Direction of Research and Product Development

2.16.2 Manufacturing

2.16.3 Possible Customer Base

2.17 Spooky Manufacturing (United States)

2.18 TundraSystems Global LTD (United Kingdom)

2.19 TuringQ (China)

2.19.1 Quantum Computer Offerings and Manufacturing

2.19.2 Customer Base

2.20 Xanadu Quantum Technologies (Canada)

2.20.1 Products and Technology

2.20.2 Manufacturing

2.20.3 Customers and Partners

2.20.4 The Rise and Fall of Xanadu Cloud

2.21 Components

2.21.1 ID Quantique (Switzerland)

2.21.2 M-Labs (China)

2.21.3 Menlo Systems (Germany)

2.21.4 Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (Japan)

2.21.5 Nexus Photonics (United States)

2.21.6 Nicslab (United States)

2.21.7 Sparrow Quantum (Denmark)

2.21.8 Toptica Photonics (Germany)

2.21.9 Toshiba (Japan)

2.21.10 Vescent (United States)

2.22 Services

2.22.1 Iceberg Quantum (Australia)

2.23 Software

2.23.1 QC Design (Germany)

2.23.2 QMware (Switzerland)

2.24 Platforms

2.24.1 qBraid (United States)

2.25 Research and Universities

2.25.1 Centre for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology (CQC2T) (Australia)

2.25.2 Griffith University (Australia)

2.25.3 Harvard University ( United States)

2.25.4 Institute for Photonic Quantum Systems (PhoQC) (Germany)

2.25.5 Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) (Israel)

2.25.6 Nanjing University (China)

2.25.7 National Quantum Computing Center (NQCC) (United Kingdom)

2.25.8 National Quantum Laboratory (NQL) (Russia)

2.25.9 Niels Bohr Institute (NBI) (Denmark)

2.25.10 Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC)

2.25.11 Queensland University of Technology (QUT) (Australia)

2.25.12 RIKEN (Japan)

2.25.13 Russian Quantum Center (Russia)

2.25.14 Sandia National Laboratory (United States)

2.25.15 Simon Fraser University (Canada)

2.25.16 University of Arizona (United States)

2.25.17 University of Bristol (United Kingdom)

2.25.18 University of New Mexico (United States)

2.25.19 University of Queensland (Australia)

2.25.20 University of Science & Technology of China (USTC)

2.25.21 University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) (Australia)

2.25.22 University of the Sunshine Coast (Australia)

2.25.23 University of Virginia (UVA) (United States)

2.25.24 University of Washington (UW) (United States)

2.25.25 University of Waterloo (Canada)

Chapter Three: Target Applications for Photonic Quantum Computers

3.1 Research Machines and Laboratories

3.2 Quantum Chemistry and Materials Science

3.3 Finance and Banking

3.4 Military, Intelligence and Aerospace

3.5 Automotive and Transportation

3.6 The Energy Industry

3.7 Photonic Computers: Design for Specific Locations

3.7.1 Photonic Computers and HPC: The Quantum Supercomputer

3.7.2 Data Center Scale Photonic Quantum Computers

3.7.3 Rack-Mounted Photonic Computers

3.7.4 Photonic Quantum Edge Computing

3.8 Quantum + AI

Chapter Four: Ten-year Forecasts of Photonic Quantum Computers

4.1 Methodology

4.2 Shipment Forecast

4.2.1 Initial Shipments

4.2.2 Growth Over the Next Five Years

4.3 Shipments by Product Type

4.4 Alternative Scenarios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyb6bo

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