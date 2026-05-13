2026 Quantum Computer Markets: Who Leads - Compare 13 Strategic Profiles of Distinguished Firms Around the World Working to Provide the Quantum Computer Market with Full-stack Quantum Computers

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computer Markets: Who Leads?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will be highly valuable to quantum hardware and software makers, the investment community, journalists and quantum users themselves.

In this report we provide 13 strategic profiles of distinguished firms around the world working to provide the quantum computer market with full-stack quantum computers and compare them according to a new rating scheme we constructed. Our assessment approach scheme is unique in that it takes into consideration more than just technical benchmarking and appraises the companies considered on other factors that are just as important to long-term business success.

These factors include: how the firms are viewed by the competition, cloud support and access, software, intellectual property, acquisitions and business development, user communities and marketing efforts, customers and sales, technology and form factors and deployment. Each of the profiles includes a section in which we provide our opinion on the pros and cons of the companies that we are analyzing.

Using our assessment process, we have come up with the top four quantum computer companies currently operating in North America, Europe and Japan. And as an added bonus we include a thorough analysis of the quantum cloud sector and pricing of both the cloud services and (as far as possible) the machines themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Goals and Definitions of this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Benchmarking: An Alternative

1.1.2 The Approach to Comparing Computers Used in this Report

1.2 Computer Makers

1.2.1 Firms Not Covered

1.3 Quantum Cloud Firms

1.4 Comparisons and Other Matters

Chapter Two: Company Profiles

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Fujitsu (Japan)

2.2.1 History

2.2.2 Development of Machines: Superconducting and Diamond Spin

2.2.3 Our Opinion

2.3 Google Quantum AI (United States)

2.3.1 Product and Technology Development

2.3.2 Investment in QuEra

2.3.3 Our Opinion

2.4 IBM (United States)

2.4.1 History

2.4.2 Sales and Production: QCs and QPUs

2.4.3 Qiskit

2.4.4 IBM, Clouds and Access

2.4.5 Our Opinion

2.5 IonQ (United States)

2.5.1 Funding Rounds

2.5.2 IonQ Product Range and Technologies

2.5.3 Recent Technology Developments

2.5.4 Recent Acquisitions

2.5.5 Customers and Partners

2.5.6 Our Opinion

2.6 IQM (Finland)

2.6.1 Product Engineering and Roadmap

2.6.2 Customers

2.6.3 Our Opinion

2.7 Microsoft (United States)

2.7.1 The Marjorana 1 Chip and Topological Qubits

2.7.2 Alliance with Atom Computing

2.7.3 Alliance with Quantinuum

2.7.4 Alliance with Photonic

2.7.5 Microsoft's Quantum Software

2.7.6 Building the Customer Base

2.7.7 Our Opinions

2.8 Pasqal (France)

2.8.1 Roadmap

2.8.2 Software and Other Products

2.8.3 Partners, Customers and Pricing

2.8.4 Acquisitions

2.8.5 Our Opinion

2.9 PsiQuantum, Corp. (United States)

2.9.1 Funding

2.9.2 Computers, Chips and Technology

2.9.3 Our Opinion

2.10 Quantinuum (United States)

2.10.1 Quantinuum Products and Technology

2.10.2 Customers and Partners

2.10.3 Our Opinion

2.11 QuEra (United States)

2.11.1 Funding and Benchmarking

2.11.2 Products

2.11.3 Partners and Customers

2.11.4 Our Opinion

2.12 Rigetti (United States)

2.12.1 History

2.12.2 Funding and Financials

2.12.3 Products and Technology

2.12.4 Access and Clouds

2.12.5 Manufacturing

2.12.6 Customers

2.12.7 Cloud Services

2.12.8 Our Opinion

2.13 Xanadu (Canada)

2.13.1 History of Computer Line

2.13.2 Funding

2.13.3 Aurora

2.13.4 Other Computers

2.13.5 Technology

2.13.6 Software

2.13.7 Manufacturing

2.13.8 Alliances

2.13.9 Planned Data Center and Networking

2.13.10 Our Opinion

Chapter Three: Clouds and Access

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Amazon Web Services (Amazon Braket)

3.2.1 The Ocelot QPU

3.2.2 Amazon Cloud Offerings

3.2.3 Amazon Braket SDK

3.2.4 End Users

3.3 Azure Quantum (Microsoft)

3.3.1 Pricing of Azure Quantum Cloud

3.4 Google Cloud

3.4.1 Pricing

3.4.2 Use of Gmail

3.5 qBraid

3.6 Strangeworks

Chapter Four: Distinctions and Comparisons

4.1 Who Are the Top Suppliers and How Can we Tell?

4.2 Reputation/Notoriety

4.3 QC Formats: "Skyscraper" QCs?

4.4 Rack-Mounted and Desktop Quantum Computers

4.4.1 Rack-Mounted

4.4.2 Desktop QCs

4.5 Benchmarking

4.6 Qubit Technology

4.7 Software

4.8 Communities and Marketing

4.9 Networking and Distributed Computing

4.10 Overall Appraisal of Quantum Computing Leaders

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 4-1: "Quantum Point" Meanings

Exhibit 4-2: Which Companies do QC Firms Most Name as Competitors?

Exhibit 4-3: Rating of Companies by Multiple Aspects

Exhibit 4-4: Ranking of Quantum Computing Leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjnk7v

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