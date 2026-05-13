Game On for esports jobs: 65% globally demand more education and career pathways for pro gaming

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global study, commissioned by Logitech G released today reveals almost two-thirds of people worldwide (65%) support more formal education pathways in esports and gaming for aspiring professionals, though stark generational and regional divides remain.



Results from the Logitech G PRO Series Survey uncover a growing acceptance of esports and professional gaming as a calling, with over half (54%) of respondents globally believing professional gaming to be a legitimate career path.



The attitudes of older generations differ greatly in terms of acceptance of the career. Though two-thirds (67%) of Gen Z and 60% of Millennials agree professional gaming is a legitimate career path, just 37% of Baby Boomers do.





The generation gap: unlocking new career pathways



Some nations are racing ahead in the rise of these digital athletes. In Germany, just one in five (20%) of Baby Boomers consider professional gaming to be a legitimate career, compared to nearly three-quarters (74%) of Baby Boomers in China.



Derek Perez, Global Communications Gaming lead at Logitech G, comments: “This research shows how far esports and gaming have come – not only as entertainment, but as a genuine path to personal and professional success. However, more can be done to support younger generations in pursuing careers in professional gaming.



“The more companies like Logitech support athletes and the industry overall, the more opportunities there will be for people around the world to pursue roles in esports.”



From side quest to main stage: the evolution of professional gaming careers



Overall opinions in the Logitech G PRO Series Survey are favourable – particularly with younger generations – but there is some way to go towards professional gaming being seen as a more respectable, mainstream career.



Healthcare professionals (55%), lawyers (33%), teachers or lecturers (30%) and engineers (28%) are at the top of the list of careers worldwide in terms of respectability / considered respectable.



Professional gaming (8%) is on par with musicians, actors, or entertainers (9%), professional racers (8%), and politicians (7%) when it comes to how respectable people see these careers.



Just 1% of Boomers and 3% of Gen X say they would choose for their children or a young person close to them to become a professional gamer.



Even Millennials are apprehensive, with just 4% recommending the profession for a young person they know. While 15% say they would encourage them to pursue a career as a doctor or healthcare professional.



But mainstream esports careers are gaining appeal: while 44% believe politics and 25% believe teaching is less desirable now than a decade ago, two-fifths (40%) say professional gaming is more aspirational in 2026 than it was in 2016.



The biggest barriers to overcome for pursuing professional gaming as a career include the perceived financial risk (42%), competitiveness of the industry (34%) and lack of parental and societal support (31%).



A third of respondents worldwide think professional gaming doesn’t offer job security, while 42% say that people don’t see professional gaming as a real job because it’s still seen as a hobby rather than a valid career route.



The pro player toolkit: an understanding of skills required to succeed



The survey results highlight a recognition of the physical and mental demands of competitive gaming, with more than a third (37%) globally supporting the addition of the sport in the Olympic Games - rising to nearly half (49%) of Gen Z.



People increasingly see a career in professional gaming as mentally demanding (84%), while more than half (55%) agree it is a physically demanding career.



The dedication to training and development in professional gaming is also being recognised, with more than a quarter (27%) of people thinking gamers spend 10 – 12 hours per day grafting – far exceeding the traditional “9 to 5” working day.



Levelling barriers: challenges in professional gaming and esports careers access



One in five respondents believe that a lack of formal qualifications or education requirements are some of the main reasons people don’t see professional gaming as a real career. However, there is huge appetite to combat this, as almost half (47%) think that schools should include esports classes in the curriculum alongside traditional sports.



While this prospect is especially popular with nations like Switzerland (73%), China (77%) and even the USA (46%), nations like the UK (32%), France (36%) and Germany (29%) remain more cautious.



Worldwide, there are calls for more coaching and educational routes to professional gaming careers. Most people globally (65%) think there should be formal education pathways for careers in esports and professional gaming from universities, colleges, and specialist courses.



Respondents say more media coverage on mainstream channels and professional training facilities (33%), more transparency around earnings (32%) and inclusion in major global sporting events (30%) would make people take professional gaming more seriously as a career.



Derek Perez concludes: “Ensuring access to training, facilities, and technology is essential in ensuring the continued growth of careers in professional gaming. As a leader in gaming technology, Logitech G is committed to empowering everyone – from aspiring esports stars to everyday gamers – with gear designed for precision and reliability.



“With products like the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE , the first gaming mouse to feature a Haptic Inductive Trigger System, and the Logitech G512 X TMR Analog/Mechanical Gaming Keyboard , our most versatile keyboard ever, we help all gamers perform at their best, whether competing on the world stage or building skills for life beyond the game.”



For more information, visit www.logitechg.com .



About Logitech - Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contact

Matthew Mortellaro

Logitech G

mmortellaro@logitech.com

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