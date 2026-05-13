Germany Defense Market Data 2026-2035 | Insights into Future Investments of Europe's Top Defense Spender

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Defense Market Data 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stay at the forefront of the aerospace and defense market with our interactive, Excel-based Country Intelligence Workbook dedicated to Germany. This user-friendly toolkit is designed with intuitive pivots and dashboards, enabling users to seamlessly analyze defense spending, procurement programs, platform inventories, and market trends across critical segments. Easily dissect data, track historical and future patterns, benchmark suppliers, and aid strategic planning with analyst-curated insights extending through 2035.

Key Elements of the Germany Defense Market Data Report:

Defense Budget Allocations: Dive deep into defense expenditure using our interactive Excel sheet. It offers flexibility across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), among others. Enhance analyses with contextual indicators such as exchange rates, GDP metrics, population statistics, and defense expenditures per capita.

Dive deep into defense expenditure using our interactive Excel sheet. It offers flexibility across major budget categories, including Acquisitions, RDT&E, Infrastructure, Personnel, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), among others. Enhance analyses with contextual indicators such as exchange rates, GDP metrics, population statistics, and defense expenditures per capita. Defense Program Forecasts: Predict future spending within the defense industry via sector and sub-sector forecasts. Delve into individual program and supplier data through interactive filtering, assessing funding priorities and pipelines within Germany's defense environment.

Predict future spending within the defense industry via sector and sub-sector forecasts. Delve into individual program and supplier data through interactive filtering, assessing funding priorities and pipelines within Germany's defense environment. Fleet Size Analysis: Evaluate current and future equipment inventories with filters on equipment variants, timeline of acquisitions, current counts, maintenance costs, manufacturers, and origin countries. Explore forward indicators like projected retirement years and service life extension probabilities for modernization insights.

Our visualization sheets, comprising charts and graphs, offer expert insights and quantitative trend exploration in the aerospace and defense markets, underpinned by detailed datasets.

Overview of Germany's Defense Expenditure

Germany's defense budget saw a 38.5% increase in 2026, reaching $93.4 billion from $67.4 billion in 2025. This uptrend is expected to continue, touching $176.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.8%. Germany's position as a top European defense spender is solidified by the Bundeswehr special fund, valued at €100 billion, largely allocated to military modernization.

Key Highlights:

Drivers: Powered by modernization goals for the German Armed Forces, driven by heightened NATO contributions and the urgency stemming from geopolitical tensions.

Powered by modernization goals for the German Armed Forces, driven by heightened NATO contributions and the urgency stemming from geopolitical tensions. Top Sectors: Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems, Military Land Vehicles.

Military Fixed Wing Aircraft, Missiles and Missile Defense Systems, Military Land Vehicles. Primary Fleet Origins: Indigenous, Sweden, United States, Finland, Switzerland.

Report Scope:

Interactive Visualizations: Two dashboard sheets with charts and graphs illustrate both qualitative and quantitative market trends.

Two dashboard sheets with charts and graphs illustrate both qualitative and quantitative market trends. Defense Budget Allocations: Comprehensive budget distribution across various categories, reinforced by macroeconomic indicators.

Comprehensive budget distribution across various categories, reinforced by macroeconomic indicators. Defense Program Forecasts: Projection analysis by sector and supplier, offering insights into procurement priorities and competitive landscape.

Projection analysis by sector and supplier, offering insights into procurement priorities and competitive landscape. Fleet Size and Platform Inventory: Detailed examination of military equipment data, acquisition timelines, and life-cycle indicators.

Detailed examination of military equipment data, acquisition timelines, and life-cycle indicators. Sources: Extensive data from public and proprietary sources, including government budgets, defense ministries, and the analyst's internal databases.

Reasons to Buy:

Access high-growth investment opportunities with historical and forecasted data through 2035.

Benchmark budget allocations, supported by macroeconomic indicators like GDP and population.

Drill down into program-level funding by sector and supplier for growth potential analysis.

Evaluate modernization opportunities through detailed platform data and projections.

Enhance intelligence on competitive and supplier participation across defense programs.

Optimize decision-making with an interactive workbook allowing quick data manipulation and scenario exploration.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Rheinmetall AG and KNDS NV

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH

Dassault Aviation SA

Airbus SE and Indra Sistemas S.A.

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding and Blohm + Voss GmbH

Lockheed Martin Corp

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Co

MBDA Holdings SAS

General Dynamics European Land Systems Deutschland

Airbus Defence and Space SA

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH and NVL BV & Co KG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

EUMET GmbH

NVL BV & Co KG

KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co KG

Dassault Aviation SA

Leonardo SpA

and Airbus SE

RTX Corp

ARGE K130

MBDA Germany and RTX Corp

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co KG

NHIndustries

MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Lockheed Martin Corp

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Airbus Defence and Space Gmbh

EuroJet Turbo GmbH

Bombardier Inc

ELTA Systems Ltd

Hensoldt Sensors GmbH

Hensoldt Theon NightVision GmbH

MAWS GbR

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

KNDS NV

Rheinmetall AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG & Armoured Car Systems GmbH

IVECO Defence Vehicles Spa

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles

Patria Oyj

NVL BV & Co KG and Meyer Werft Neptun Shipyard

EuroTrophy GmbH

Airbus SE

OHB System AG

Pratt & Whitney Co

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS

KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Rheinmetall Air Defence AG

RAM-System GmbH

BAE Systems Hagglunds AB

Elbit Systems Ltd

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Hensoldt AG

Rheinmetall Protection Systems GmbH

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH

Motorola Solutions Inc

Indra Sistemas SA

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Fassmer GmbH & Co

CFM International Inc

EuroDASS Consortium

Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH

Atlas Elektronik GmbH and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

TDW GmbH

Hensoldt AG and ELTA Systems Ltd

BAE Systems Inc

Bundeswehr Clothing Management (BwBM)

Siemens AG

Northrop Grumman Corp

Hensoldt AG and Indra Sistemas SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Saab AB

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

BAE Systems Plc

Fraunhofer FHR

Rheinmetall AG and KNDS Deutschland

Honeywell Aerospace

Mehler Vario System GmbH

Safran Helicopter Engines

Europrop International (EPI) GmbH

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

a4ESSOR S.A.S.

BAE Systems Plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG & Leonardo S.p.A

CAE GmbH

Safran Electronics & Defense

RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp

Weibel Scientific AS

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics GmbH and Galvion

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Safran Electronics & Defense Germany GmbH

Astronics Corp

RWS GmbH

Eurofirst

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Helicopter Flight Training Services GmbH

CAE Inc

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

Polish Naval Academy

Wehrtechnische Dienststelle fur Schiffe und Marinewaffen der Bundeswehr

and Maritime Technologie & Forschung (WTD 71)

OSI Maritime Systems and ARCHE Systeme GmbH

Leonardo SpA

Thales Nederland

Telerob Gesellschaft fur Fernhantierungstechnik

General Dynamics European Land Systems-Germany GmbH

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc

RWM Italia S.p.A

ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Hensoldt Optronics GmbH

Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH

Collins Aerospace and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Rolls-Royce North America Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

Intracom Defense SA

EODH SA

POL-TEC GmbH & Co. KG

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Metallwerk Elisenhutte & RWS GmbH

L3Harris Technologies Inc and Collins Aerospace

GE Aerospace

Metallwerk Elisenhutte

Terma AS

Thales SA and Indra Sistemas SA

Elbit Systems Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Airrobot GmbH & Co.KG

ARX Landsysteme GmbH

CAE Inc and The Boeing Co

Defenture BV

Collins Aerospace

Teuto Defence Germany UG & Co KG

Thales SA and Airbus SE

PROTEQ Bodygear GmbH

Hexonia GmbH

Thales SA

Airbus Defence and Space SAS

Dassault Aviation SA

Safran SA and Leonardo SpA

General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd

LIG Nex1 Co Ltd

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG.

SIOEN Ballistics Oy

Thales Nederland B.V.

MK Technology GmbH

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co KG

HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH and Fraunhofer FHR

Rheinmetall AG

KNDS NV Thales SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4zy42

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