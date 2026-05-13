Video Analytics Global Market Trends and Growth Outlook 2026-2031 Featuring Cisco Systems, Identiv, Agent Video Intelligence, Objectvideo Labs, Herta Security and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Analytics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global video analytics market is anticipated to expand from USD 11.29 billion in 2025 to USD 37.03 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 21.89%. The market's rapid growth is primarily fueled by rising security threats worldwide, which drive the need for preventative surveillance, alongside the expanding integration of these tools in smart city projects aimed at improving public safety and urban management. Additional momentum is provided by organizations modernizing their infrastructure and an escalating need for immediate event recognition and actionable intelligence.

Reflecting strong confidence within the sector, the Security Industry Association's 2026 Industry Forecast noted that 83% of surveyed professionals rated the video analytics and artificial intelligence market as good to excellent in 2025. Despite this positive outlook, the industry faces notable hurdles that could slow its trajectory. A primary obstacle is the complex task of mitigating privacy issues and complying with a wide array of regulatory constraints regarding the collection and application of video data.

Market Driver

The incorporation of sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning acts as a major catalyst for the growth of the global video analytics sector. By advancing past simple rule-based monitoring, these technologies empower systems to analyze intricate situations, categorize objects with precision, and forecast potential dangers utilizing deep learning models. These enhancements drastically lower the rate of false alarms and streamline security workflows, fostering a more preventative approach. Highlighting the heavy investment in this area, Motorola Solutions purchased the AI-driven remote video monitoring firm Blue Eye for $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as reported in February 2026. This emphasis on AI equips video analytics tools to supply detailed intelligence and automate decision-making processes.

Market expansion is additionally driven by the growing convergence of video analytics with the Internet of Things and edge computing architectures. Processing data near its origin reduces lag and bandwidth usage while simultaneously fortifying data security and privacy. AI-equipped edge devices can execute instantaneous analysis right at the camera or local server level, allowing for quick incident detection without depending heavily on centralized cloud infrastructure. This robust ecosystem is highlighted by ONVIF's January 2026 announcement that its conformant product network exceeded 35,000 items, showcasing broad interoperability. The strong desire for advanced, flexible analytics is further supported by Axis Communications' February 2026 "Axis Perspectives report," which identified infrastructure modernization as the primary motivator for 64% of end users.

Market Challenge

A major hurdle for the global video analytics industry is managing privacy issues and complying with a wide variety of legal restrictions regarding video data utilization. These requirements create significant operational difficulties and raise the expense of compliance, which in turn slows down the flexibility and broad acceptance of video analytics technologies. Companies are constantly forced to adapt their systems to fit a shifting maze of international, regional, and local data protection laws. Navigating this complicated regulatory environment demands heightened legal oversight, strict data governance protocols, and frequently extensive technical modifications to ensure complete adherence.

Addressing these regulatory and privacy obligations forces organizations to redirect essential funds and expert personnel away from fundamental innovation and business growth. This shift in resources delays implementation timelines and causes reluctance in integrating cutting-edge video analytics features because of the severe penalties associated with regulatory breaches. Illustrating this point, the Cisco 2026 Data Privacy Benchmark Study revealed that 90% of businesses experienced an expansion in their privacy initiatives due to the integration of artificial intelligence, a core component of modern video analytics. This increased responsibility to handle data in an ethical and lawful manner significantly strains organizations, directly contributing to decelerated market penetration and stalled project rollouts across the sector.

Market Trends

A prominent trend shaping the global video analytics market is the rising implementation of proactive predictive analytics capabilities. This movement marks a transition from simply reacting to incidents to actively forecasting potential threats and operational irregularities before they escalate. By utilizing sophisticated algorithms to evaluate historical records and live video streams, these systems spot trends that point to future events, allowing operational and security teams to take preventative action to minimize damage or disruption. This forward-looking strategy is applied not just in security, but also in areas like crowd control and equipment maintenance, thereby improving overall resource deployment and efficiency. Demonstrating the significant financial commitment to these advanced solutions, a December 2025 report from SecurityInfoWatch.com titled "2026 Predictions: Security Experts Talk AI, Proactive Deterrence, Video Analytics & More" projected that global spending on information security would reach $240 billion the following year.

The introduction of generative AI into video analytics constitutes another critical market trend, transforming how video data is processed by shifting the focus from simple analysis to actual synthesis. Generative AI models are capable of producing synthetic training data, which strengthens the accuracy and robustness of computer vision systems by augmenting real-world datasets. Additionally, these systems can generate natural-language summaries of complicated incidents, streamlining the reporting process and making video intelligence more accessible and actionable for various stakeholders. Nevertheless, the massive computing power needed for generative AI introduces new obstacles; as highlighted by Hanwha Vision in December 2025, citing IEA reports, data center energy consumption is expected to more than double by 2030 because of rising AI server demands, emphasizing a critical need for energy-efficient deployment solutions.

Key Market Players

Cisco Systems Inc.

Identiv Inc.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence Ltd

Objectvideo Labs LLC

Qognify Limited

NEC Corporation

Herta Security SL

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Video Analytics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Video Analytics Market, By Type:

Software

Services

Video Analytics Market, By End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

Critical Infrastructure

Hospitality and Transportation

Defense and Security

Other End-user Verticals

Video Analytics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $37.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

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