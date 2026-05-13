AI Data Center New Technology Research Report 2026: Focus on Servers and Processors, Networks and Interconnects, Data Storage, Power and Cooling, and Policy Considerations

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to New Technologies for the AI Data Center" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the competitive intelligence on AI data center technology that you cannot find anywhere else. Professionals in business, government, academia and in the investment community will use this report to improve product planning and marketing. We believe that this 100-page report will be the go-to resource for everyone seeking the latest opinion and analysis of the AI data center sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Understanding Data Centers

1.1 An Introduction to Data Centers

1.2 About the Analyst

1.3 An AI Market Overview

1.4 What is an AI Data Center?

WHAT TO DO NOW

Chapter Two: Servers and Processors

2.1 Introduction

2.2 What Is an AI Server?

2.2.1 Rethinking Servers

2.3 AI Processors

2.3.1 AI Chip Makers

WHAT TO DO NOW

Chapter Three: Networks and Interconnects In AI Data Centers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Traffic Patterns in AI Data Centers

3.2.1 Networking in the Data Center: Resilient, Reliable and Secure

3.3 Ultra Ethernet vs. CPO: The Future of AI Data Center Interconnects

3.3.1 CPO in the AI Data Center: The Latest Announcements

3.3.2 Alternatives to CPO

3.4 Dawn of the Quantum Data Center

3.5 AI, the Internet and Other Networks

WHAT TO DO NOW

Chapter Four: Data Storage In AI Data Centers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 AI and Data Lakes

4.3 The Role of Object Storage

4.4 NVMe SSDs

4.5 Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM)

4.6 Storage for Training

WHAT TO DO NOW

Chapter Five: Power and Cooling for AI Data Centers

5.1 Future Power for the AI Data Center

5.2 The Monster is Coming and What to do About It

5.3 The Future of Cooling AI Data Centers

5.3.1 Evolution of Liquid Cooling

5.3.2 Liquid Immersion Cooling

5.3.3 Microconvective Cooling

5.3.4 Direct-to-Chip- Cooling

5.3.5 Microchannel Cooling

5.3.6 Oil Cooling

WHAT TO DO NOW

Chapter Six: Policy Considerations

6.1 United States

6.1.1 The Biden Executive Order

6.2 Trump and AI

6.3 Safety and Security in AI

6.3.1 The Threat from Emergent Intelligence

6.4 AI Regulation in Other Countries

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services (AWS / Amazon Braket)

Atom Computing

Fujitsu

Google Cloud

Google Quantum AI

Harvard University

IBM

IonQ

IQM

Microsoft

NTT

Pasqal

Photonic (Canada)

PsiQuantum

qBraid

Quantinuum

Quantum Computing, Inc.

QuEra Computing

Rigetti Computing

Strangeworks

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Key Exhibits

AI Data Centers Built by Year: 2025 to 2034

Types of AI Data Centers in 2025

Selected Sources of AI Product/Technology Innovation

Worldwide AI Data Center Markets

Key Characteristics of AI Data Centers

AI Chip Types

AI Chip Players (Alphabetical Order)

Quantum Computer Companies with Data Center Machines

Opportunities for AI in the Internet/Web Networks

Power Solutions Proposed for AI Data Centers: What to Expect 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqcc09

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