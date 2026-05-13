Paybis Joins “Top League” of Regulated EU Crypto Platforms, With MiCA and PSD2 Licenses Secured





RIGA, Latvia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybis , a trusted cryptocurrency platform serving 7 million people, today joins a small club of global crypto platforms to have received authorisation as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA), alongside receiving a Payment Institution (PI) licence under PSD2 simultaneously, on the same day.

This major regulatory milestone establishes Paybis as a fully regulated, dual-licensed crypto services provider operating across all 27 member states of the European Union and the broader EEA.

The announcement marks a category change for Paybis, which is now regulated by the same national regulators governing traditional financial institutions.

CASP authorisation is a legally distinct status, assessed by the Bank of Latvia, and applicable across the EU, which governs capital adequacy, asset custody, and offers a higher level of consumer protection and conduct. Paybis’ regulation as a Payment Institution (PI) under the PSD2 framework is in connection with payment services supporting electronic money token (EMT) related operations.

For businesses across Europe looking to use Paybis’ regulated infrastructure, this means:

Stablecoin payouts are run through a regulated payment institution;

Paybis can provide embedded digital asset payment services;

Paybis can conduct electronic money token (EMT) transactions;

All individual user and business crypto funds are held separately from Paybis’ own.





Paybis Co-Founder and CEO, Innokenty Isers , commented: "This is a defining moment for Paybis. Being CASP authorised and Payment Institution regulated puts us in an elite club of companies that hold both licenses.

Fundamentally, it allows us to make a broad, future-focused offering, including working with stablecoins - one of the most important developments in finance today. And together they give us the rails to serve secure, regulated access to crypto and payments across all 27 EU countries.

We chose Latvia deliberately, thanks to the thoughtful regulatory framework built by the Bank of Latvia (Latvijas Banka) and the Latvian authorities. Our ambition is to become a global powerhouse for regulated crypto and payments - making secure access to crypto the default for people and businesses everywhere. This is the beginning - we're just getting started."

The majority of exchanges currently active in the EU market hold legacy registrations, which are AML registrations and not CASP-authorised. Among the exchanges that do hold CASP authorisation, very few also hold a PSD2 PI licence.

About Paybis

Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises.

Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies — with award-winning crypto payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Processing close to $6 billion, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot (31,000+ reviews), and why 7 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

Paybis at a glance

MSB Licensed (US & Canada) | CASP Authorized (Bank of Latvia) | Payment Institution Licensed | 180 Supported Countries | 24/7 Customer and Business Support | 90 Supported Cryptocurrencies

Media Contact:

Aleksandra Buimistere

aleksandra.buimistere@paybis.com

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