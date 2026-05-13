Global Industrial Boilers Market Report 2026: Regional Business Opportunities to 2031 by Type, Function, Fuel Type and End-user

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Boilers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global market for industrial boilers is expected to expand from USD 13.39 billion in 2025 to USD 17.87 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.93%. The market's worldwide growth is mainly fueled by rising energy needs in heavy manufacturing industries and extensive efforts to modernize outdated plant facilities. Additionally, strict regulatory requirements focused on energy efficiency are driving plants to implement modern thermal technologies.

Based on data from the American Boiler Manufacturers Association in 2025, most industrial boiler sales were concentrated in the capacity range of 5 to 100 million British thermal units per hour. Even with this robust demand, the industry encounters a major hurdle due to the steep upfront capital costs needed for environmental compliance and system transitions. The hefty expenses tied to the installation of low-emission solutions frequently discourage smaller businesses from modernizing their setups, ultimately hindering wider market growth.

Market Drivers

Strict environmental laws requiring the use of low-emission boilers act as a major catalyst for the global market as governing bodies implement strict air quality rules. In an effort to reduce harmful emissions, regulators are compelling industrial facilities to modernize their outdated thermal equipment, necessitating the adoption of cleaner combustion technologies. As reported by Connell Foley LLP in March 2026 within the 'EPA Issues Final Rule on Oil fired Boiler and Area Source Boiler Emissions Standards', revised standards for area source boilers impact approximately 183,000 units across the United States. This extensive regulatory framework ensures a continuous replacement cycle, thereby broadening the market for compliant heating systems.

The rapid shift toward boilers fueled by natural gas and biomass serves as another crucial driver of market expansion. To meet corporate decarbonization goals, heavy industries are progressively swapping out coal-dependent heating systems for more sustainable fuel alternatives. These greener fuels deliver strong thermal performance while reducing carbon emissions, necessitating the use of specialized combustion chambers. As noted by Babcock and Wilcox in November 2025 in 'Babcock and Wilcox to supply natural gas fired boilers', the firm won a contract worth over $1.5 billion to provide four natural gas-fired boiler facilities. Moreover, the sector shows strong financial readiness to back these infrastructure improvements. In 2026, Babcock and Wilcox announced a global continuing operations backlog of $2.8 billion, a figure that highlights the substantial funds currently dedicated to upgrading thermal systems on a global scale.

Market Challenges

The heavy capital outlay necessary for achieving environmental compliance and upgrading to modern thermal systems forms a significant financial obstacle within the global industrial boilers market. Modernizing plant infrastructure to comply with stringent emission rules necessitates massive initial spending. Because small and medium-sized businesses function on tight capital constraints, the steep price of implementing low-emission technologies directly limits their buying ability. Consequently, these monetary constraints postpone equipment replacement cycles, compelling organizations to prolong the use of aging thermal systems rather than purchasing new equipment.

Based on a 2025 report from the Council of Industrial Boiler Owners, organizations might encounter environmental compliance expenses that account for roughly 5 percent of their yearly earnings. This fiscal strain diminishes the funds accessible for more extensive infrastructure improvements. By reducing the number of purchasers who can finance total system replacements, these regulatory expenses methodically decelerate the rate of market adoption. Ultimately, the necessity to bear such steep upfront financial burdens hinders regional market expansion, placing new boiler systems beyond the financial grasp of numerous industrial users.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart boiler innovations is a prominent trend reshaping industrial thermal management. Plants are currently outfitting their pressure vessels with intelligent sensors and digital interfaces, shifting from reactive repairs to predictive monitoring. This digital transformation grants operators real-time insights into essential metrics, allowing for the continuous optimization of combustion processes. Such automation not only cuts down on fuel costs but also improves safety in the workplace. As detailed in the 'HARDWARIO Press Release HPR.251219.01' from December 2025, the company revealed a partnership aimed at creating a smart boiler room network, backed by a grant of roughly CZK 24 million.

The shift toward modular and packaged boiler configurations is modifying purchasing approaches throughout the manufacturing industry. Instead of building custom-engineered setups directly on the premises, companies are opting for pre-assembled units built in controlled factory settings. This method significantly reduces installation times and labor costs while providing exceptional scalability. Industrial sites can link several compact modules in a parallel setup, running exactly the number needed to accommodate varying thermal demands. As stated by Taishan Group in September 2025 under the title 'How Much Does an Industrial Gas Fired Boiler Cost', acquiring small packaged boilers capable of producing up to 5 tons per hour involves an investment between $100,000 and $200,000.

Key Market Players:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Thermax Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Robert Bosch GMBH

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Industrial Boilers Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Industrial Boilers Market, By Type:

Fire-tube

Water-tube

Others

Industrial Boilers Market, By Function:

Hot Water

Steam

Industrial Boilers Market, By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas & Biomass

Oil

Coal

Industrial Boilers Market, By End User:

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Others

Industrial Boilers Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wx13sn

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