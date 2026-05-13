Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecast 2026-2030 | Middle East & Africa Emerge as Rapid Growth Hotspot Driven by Massive Infrastructure Projects and Accelerated Urban Development

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Membrane Market By Raw Material, Type, Usage, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterproofing membrane market is expected to expand from USD 38.78 billion in 2025 to USD 51.90 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing need for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing solutions is driving this growth. Developers and infrastructure owners are seeking solutions that provide durability and cost-efficiency throughout the project's lifecycle.

The preference is for systems that offer robust tensile strength, crack-bridging capabilities, UV protection, and require minimal effort for installation. There has been a notable shift towards liquid-applied and advanced polymer-modified membranes. These offer seamless application, effective coverage of complex shapes, and require less maintenance than traditional methods, influenced by a growing awareness of water damage, insurance costs, and energy performance requirements.

Within the sector, liquid-applied membranes are anticipated to lead the growth, offering significant advantages for complex applications. These membranes provide a seamless protective layer, eliminating joints and overlaps that often lead to failure. Attributes such as strong adhesion to varied substrates, ease of application, compatibility with refurbishment projects, and reduced installation times enhance their appeal. Advanced polyurethane, acrylic, and hybrid polymer chemistries with low VOC emissions and improved durability have catalyzed the adoption of liquid-applied systems globally, marking this technology as the most rapidly expanding segment within the market.

The roofing application segment is poised to be the second-fastest-growing area in the waterproofing membranes market. The demand for durable building envelope systems is pivotal for commercial, industrial, and residential projects. Given that roofs are vulnerable to UV, thermal, and weather changes, a need for high-performance materials arises. Advanced solutions like TPO, PVC, modified bitumen, and liquid-applied membranes are gaining traction. Factors such as the popularity of sustainable practices through cool and green roofs, as well as energy-efficient roofing systems, are propelling this market segment. Growth is fueled by a mixture of developing market trends and a strong demand for re-roofing and refurbishment in mature markets.

The Middle East & Africa region is projected as the second most rapidly growing market for waterproofing membranes. This growth is attributed to massive infrastructure projects, accelerated urban development, and the increasing need for resilient building materials. The GCC nations' investments in commercial, transportation, tourism, and smart city projects necessitate sophisticated waterproofing methods due to intense weather. Awareness of lifecycle cost efficiencies and enhanced building regulations further drive the preference for superior waterproof membrane products, positioning the Middle East & Africa as a critical growth region.

Report Scope

The research report segments the market by raw material, type (liquid-applied, sheet-based), usage (new construction, refurbishment), application, and region. It provides comprehensive insights into market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, along with an analysis of major industry players and their strategic maneuvers such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

The report offers an in-depth competitive analysis of leading companies in the waterproofing membranes market, with detailed company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market initiatives. Key players include Sika AG, Tremco Incorporated, GCP Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies, Soprema Group, Johns Manville, BASF SE, Renolit, Fosroc, and Mapei.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 377 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Stringent Government Regulations and Evolving Building Codes Rising Construction of Residential and Commercial Buildings in Emerging Economies

Challenges Installation Complexity and Quality Control Issues Intense Competition from Low-Cost Alternative Waterproofing Solutions

Opportunities Development of Eco-Friendly and Bio-based Membranes Growing Adoption of Green Buildings and Projects Certified Under Programs Like LEED



Case Studies

Transforming Urban Rooftops into Sustainable Ecosystems with Advanced Waterproofing Solutions

Enhancing Rooftop Durability and Protection at Krakatau Posco Energy with Advanced Waterproofing Solutions

Company Profiles

Sika

Tremco

GCP

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Soprema

Mapei S.p.A.

Holcim

Standard Industries Inc.

Johns Manville

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Ardex Group

Keshun Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd.

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

Renolit SE

Alchimica

AVM Industries

Henkel Polybit Industries Limited

Isomat

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Kemper System America, Inc.

Schluter Systems

Koster Bauchemie AG

Protan AS

MYK Laticrete India, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yidhou

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