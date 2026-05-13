72% of homeowners plan to stay put as aging homes drive repair-focused spending, Housecall Pro report finds

DENVER, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro ®, a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, announced the release of its latest report, “The State of Home Service Spending.” Based on a survey of more than 1,100 U.S. homeowners, the report reveals that homeowners are continuing to invest in their homes in 2026, with aging properties and unavoidable repairs shaping how spending decisions get made.

Nearly all surveyed homeowners plan to spend on home projects this year, with 56% expecting to spend more than $3,000 and one-third anticipating spending over $7,500. At the same time, 72% say they plan to stay in their current home for the foreseeable future, while 69% live in homes more than 20 years old—driving ongoing demand for repairs and maintenance.

As homeowners stay put longer, essential home systems are becoming a growing priority: 79% expect to repair or replace at least one system in 2026. Plumbing tops the list of planned projects this year (28%), followed by appliances (25%), exterior work (23%), HVAC (20%), electrical (18%), and roofing (14%).

“Homeowners are investing in the things they can’t ignore,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “People are staying in their homes longer, and the systems that keep those homes running need ongoing upkeep and maintenance. That’s where our Pros come in. Help homeowners keep their homes safe, functional, and running smoothly.”

Additional key findings from the report include:

Rising costs are reshaping project decisions: 77% of homeowners say they are delaying or reducing the scope of home projects, signaling broad-based budget pressure across the market.

77% of homeowners say they are delaying or reducing the scope of home projects, signaling broad-based budget pressure across the market. High estimates trigger comparison shopping: 68% of homeowners seek additional quotes when pricing comes in higher than expected, turning many projects into multi-bid decisions.

68% of homeowners seek additional quotes when pricing comes in higher than expected, turning many projects into multi-bid decisions. Emergency issues drive homeowner action: 58% of homeowners contact a Pro after a sudden problem or system failure, and 51% wait until a smaller issue gets worse.

58% of homeowners contact a Pro after a sudden problem or system failure, and 51% wait until a smaller issue gets worse. Financing and speed influence conversions: 62% of homeowners are more likely to move forward when financing is offered, and 72% would pay more to resolve an emergency issue within 24 hours.

62% of homeowners are more likely to move forward when financing is offered, and 72% would pay more to resolve an emergency issue within 24 hours. DIY has financial limits: 57% of homeowners say they would hire a Pro instead of attempting a repair themselves when a project costs $500 or more.

57% of homeowners say they would hire a Pro instead of attempting a repair themselves when a project costs $500 or more. Delaying repairs often backfires: 41% of homeowners say they have postponed a repair that later became more expensive to fix.

The research points to clear opportunities for contractors to stand out in a more competitive market. Speed, transparency, and financing options are emerging as critical differentiators, particularly as homeowners weigh multiple estimates.

“This is exactly where technology makes the difference,” Ligtenberg added. “The Pros winning more work are the ones who make it easiest for homeowners to say yes, whether that’s responding quickly, communicating clearly, or offering payment options that help customers move forward with confidence.”

The full PDF report is available here: housecallpro.com/resources/home-service-spending-report .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself, from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication, so Pros can focus on the job and grow their business. Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at housecallpro.com.