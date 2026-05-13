Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 2,088 hotels, or 232,298 hotel rooms, in operation as of March 31, 2026.

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 47.5% year-over-year to RMB2,811 million (US$408 million).

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 90.3% year-over-year to RMB463 million (US$67 million).

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 1 for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 42.0% year-over-year to RMB490 million (US$71 million).

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 42.0% year-over-year to RMB490 million (US$71 million). EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2 for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 85.2% year-over-year to RMB689 million (US$100 million).

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 85.2% year-over-year to RMB689 million (US$100 million). Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3 for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 51.1% year-over-year to RMB716 million (US$104 million).

SHANGHAI, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading lifestyle group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter of 2026 Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, there were 2,088 hotels with a total of 232,298 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 20.9% and 19.4% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, there were 751 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 (“ADR”) was RMB427 for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB418 for the same period of 2025 and RMB426 for the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate4 was 70.6% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 70.2% for the same period of 2025 and 76.1% for the previous quarter.

The revenue per available room4 (“RevPAR”) was RMB312 for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB304 for the same period of 2025 and RMB336 for the previous quarter.

The revenue generated from our retail business was RMB1,071 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of 54.4% year-over-year.

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1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

4 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

“ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;

“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;

“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.

“In the first quarter of 2026, we delivered steady performance across both our hotel and retail businesses,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “For our hotel business, hotel performance continued to improve sequentially. Adhering to our ‘quality-first’ principle, we opened 110 new hotels in the first quarter while continuously reinforcing the distinct competitive advantages of each of our hotel brands. Our retail business sustained strong growth momentum, with retail revenue reaching RMB1.07 billion in the first quarter, up 54% year-over-year. Atour Planet remained focused on innovation, continuously launching new iterations that further validated our brand and product strength in the market.”

“Looking ahead, guided by our new strategy of ‘Chinese Experience, Brand-Led Excellence,’ we will firmly seize the innovation opportunities arising from industry transformation, and convert these opportunities into sustainable, long-term growth drivers. At the same time, we will stay true to our founding aspirations, continuously fulfill our corporate responsibilities, and steadily advance toward our long-term vision of ‘A Timeless Atour, Warmth Along Every Journey,’ and make steadfast and warm contributions to the industry and to society,” Mr. Wang concluded.

First Quarter of 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

Q1 2025 Q1 2026 (RMB in thousands) Revenues: Manachised hotels 1,032,183 1,568,048 Leased hotels 128,563 118,292 Retail 693,779 1,071,199 Others 51,289 53,702 Net revenues 1,905,814 2,811,241

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 47.5% to RMB2,811 million (US$408 million) from RMB1,906 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.

Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 51.9% to RMB1,568 million (US$227 million) from RMB1,032 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion and supply chain business development. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,702 as of March 31, 2025 to 2,069 as of March 31, 2026.





Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 8.0% to RMB118 million (US$17 million) from RMB129 million for the same period of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 25 as of March 31, 2025 to 19 as of March 31, 2026.





Retail. Revenues from retail for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 54.4% to RMB1,071 million (US$155 million) from RMB694 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was driven by growing recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.





Others. Revenues from others for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 4.7% to RMB54 million (US$8 million) from RMB51 million for the same period of 2025.





Q1 2025 Q1 2026 (RMB in thousands) Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (736,145 ) (1,136,368 ) Retail costs (337,426 ) (507,260 ) Other operating costs (7,628 ) (4,458 ) Selling and marketing expenses (282,897 ) (401,164 ) General and administrative expenses (161,813 ) (139,884 ) Technology and development expenses (39,381 ) (50,411 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,565,290 ) (2,239,545 )

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2,240 million (US$325 million), including RMB26 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,565 million, including RMB102 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2025.

Hotel operating costs for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1,136 million (US$165 million), compared with RMB736 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs and hotel manager costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 67.4% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 63.4% for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to supply chain business development.



Retail costs for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB507 million (US$74 million), compared with RMB337 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 47.4% of retail revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 48.6% for the same period of 2025. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.



Other operating costs for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB4 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB8 million for the same period of 2025.





Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB401 million (US$58 million), compared with RMB283 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in branding and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 14.3% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 14.8% for the same period of 2025.





General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB140 million (US$20 million), including RMB21 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB162 million, including RMB84 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2025. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, the increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.2% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2025.





Technology and development expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB50 million (US$7 million), compared with RMB39 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business, and to improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.8% of net revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 2.1% for the same period of 2025.

Other operating income, net for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB91 million (US$13 million), compared with RMB15 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to an increase in income from government subsidies.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB663 million (US$96 million), compared with RMB355 million for the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB219 million (US$32 million), compared with RMB134 million for the same period of 2025.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB463 million (US$67 million), representing an increase of 90.3% compared with RMB244 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB490 million (US$71 million), representing an increase of 42.0% compared with RMB345 million for the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the first quarter of 2026, basic income per share was RMB1.13 (US$0.16), and diluted income per share was RMB1.11 (US$0.16). For the first quarter of 2026, basic income per ADS was RMB3.39 (US$0.48), and diluted income per ADS was RMB3.33 (US$0.48).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB689 million (US$100 million), representing an increase of 85.2% compared with RMB372 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB716 million (US$104 million), representing an increase of 51.1% compared with RMB474 million for the same period of 2025.

Cash flows. Operating cash inflow for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB292 million (US$42 million). Investing cash inflow for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB495 million (US$72 million). Financing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB399 million (US$58 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.7 billion (US$536 million).

Debt financing. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB242 million (US$35 million).

Outlook

For the full year of 2026, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 24% to 28% compared with the full year of 2025.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Atour First Quarter of 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI88285037264a43bb9a3a16fdd4a74f86

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses divided by the number of weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share - Diluted; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share – Diluted, and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading lifestyle group in China that operates both hospitality and retail businesses. As a leader in quality living, Atour is dedicated to creating an intimate ambiance where people can warmly connect. Guided by its people-serving philosophy, Atour continuously refines its products and services to curate exceptional experiences for every user.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Email: ir@yaduo.com

Christensen Advisory

Email: atour@christensencomms.com

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548







—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, March 31, 2025 2026 RMB RMB USD1 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,303,949 3,683,246 533,959 Short-term investments 2,562,745 2,073,664 300,618 Accounts receivable 341,446 356,157 51,632 Prepayments and other current assets 675,974 465,413 67,471 Amounts due from related parties 192,289 198,984 28,847 Inventories 278,802 210,492 30,514 Total current assets 7,355,205 6,987,956 1,013,041 Non-current assets Restricted cash 16,223 16,223 2,352 Contract costs 134,268 134,787 19,540 Property and equipment, net 225,603 214,318 31,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,108,548 956,662 138,687 Intangible assets, net 4,712 4,179 606 Goodwill 17,446 17,446 2,527 Other assets 51,905 50,842 7,371 Deferred tax assets 253,596 250,726 36,348 Total non-current assets 1,812,301 1,645,183 238,501 Total assets 9,167,506 8,633,139 1,251,542 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, current 230,201 259,397 37,605 Accounts payable 821,997 594,630 86,202 Deferred revenue, current 701,147 508,890 73,774 Salary and welfare payable 316,562 230,612 33,432 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,090,394 1,127,404 163,439 Income taxes payable 312,302 253,851 36,801 Short-term borrowings 250,000 240,000 34,793 Amounts due to related parties 2,886 2,748 398 Total current liabilities 3,725,489 3,217,532 466,444 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,042,719 868,250 125,870 Deferred revenue, non-current 526,439 569,897 82,618 Long-term borrowings, non-current portion 2,000 2,000 290 Other non-current liabilities 290,058 295,595 42,852 Total non-current liabilities 1,861,216 1,735,742 251,630 Total liabilities 5,586,705 4,953,274 718,074

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1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the first quarter of 2026 and as of March 31, 2026 are solely for readers’ convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.8980, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on March 31, 2026.





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Shareholders’ equity Class A ordinary shares 246 242 35 Class B ordinary shares 56 56 8 Treasury shares (326,400 ) (177,462 ) (25,727 ) Additional paid in capital 1,758,365 1,253,432 181,709 Retained earnings 2,195,519 2,658,873 385,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,307 ) (42,728 ) (6,194 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,593,479 3,692,413 535,287 Non-controlling interests (12,678 ) (12,548 ) (1,819 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,580,801 3,679,865 533,468 Commitments and contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 9,167,506 8,633,139 1,251,542







ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Revenues: Manachised hotels 1,032,183 1,568,048 227,319 Leased hotels 128,563 118,292 17,149 Retail 693,779 1,071,199 155,291 Others 51,289 53,702 7,785 Net revenues 1,905,814 2,811,241 407,544 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (736,145 ) (1,136,368 ) (164,739 ) Retail costs (337,426 ) (507,260 ) (73,537 ) Other operating costs (7,628 ) (4,458 ) (646 ) Selling and marketing expenses (282,897 ) (401,164 ) (58,157 ) General and administrative expenses (161,813 ) (139,884 ) (20,279 ) Technology and development expenses (39,381 ) (50,411 ) (7,308 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,565,290 ) (2,239,545 ) (324,666 ) Other operating income, net 14,757 91,265 13,230 Income from operations 355,281 662,961 96,108 Interest income 19,280 9,127 1,323 Gain from short-term investments 9,851 11,795 1,710 Interest expense (614 ) (1,721 ) (249 ) Other (expenses) income, net (6,109 ) 25 4 Income before income tax 377,689 682,187 98,896 Income tax expense (134,111 ) (218,703 ) (31,705 ) Net income 243,578 463,484 67,191 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 875 130 19 Net income attributable to the Company 242,703 463,354 67,172 Net income 243,578 463,484 67,191 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes (9,355 ) (8,421 ) (1,221 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of nil income taxes (9,355 ) (8,421 ) (1,221 ) Total comprehensive income 234,223 455,063 65,970 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 875 130 19 Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 233,348 454,933 65,951 Net income per ordinary share —Basic 0.58 1.13 0.16 —Diluted 0.58 1.11 0.16 Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share —Basic 415,701,620 411,679,558 411,679,558 —Diluted 418,692,991 415,777,615 415,777,615







ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash generated from operating activities 1,968 292,325 42,378 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchases of property and equipment (19,300 ) (3,832 ) (556 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4,740 - - Payment for purchases of intangible assets (75 ) (1,728 ) (251 ) Payment for purchases of short-term investments (3,593,000 ) (4,192,460 ) (607,779 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 3,129,996 4,693,336 680,391 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (477,639 ) 495,316 71,805 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 30,000 15,000 2,175 Repayment of borrowings (20,000 ) (25,000 ) (3,624 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,446 3,491 506 Payment for share repurchases - (392,824 ) (56,948 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 11,446 (399,333 ) (57,891 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,213 ) (9,011 ) (1,305 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (472,438 ) 379,297 54,987 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,619,630 3,320,172 481,324 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,147,192 3,699,469 536,311





ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 243,578 463,484 67,191 Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2 101,549 26,483 3,839 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 345,127 489,967 71,030 Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Net income per ordinary share - Diluted (GAAP) 0.58 1.11 0.16 Share-based compensation expenses, per ordinary share net of tax effect of nil2 0.24 0.06 0.01 Adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted (non-GAAP) 0.82 1.17 0.17 Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 243,578 463,484 67,191 Interest income (19,280 ) (9,127 ) (1,323 ) Interest expense 614 1,721 249 Income tax expense 134,111 218,703 31,705 Depreciation and amortization 13,210 14,628 2,121 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 372,233 689,409 99,943 Share-based compensation expenses 101,549 26,483 3,839 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 473,782 715,892 103,782

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2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Operating Data

Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Opened in Q1 2026 Closed in Q1 2026 As of

March 31, 2026 As of

March 31, 2026 Manachised hotels 110 37 2,069 229,194 Leased hotels - - 19 3,104 Total 110 37 2,088 232,298





Hotel Brand Positioning As of March 31, 2026 Properties Rooms Manachised Leased A.T. House Luxury - 1 214 SAVHE Upscale 2 1 487 Atour S Upscale 91 2 12,386 Atour Origin Upper midscale 55 1 6,620 Atour Upper midscale 1,539 12 174,984 Atour X Upper midscale 174 2 18,703 Atour Light Midscale 208 - 18,904 Total 2,069 19 232,298





All Hotels in Operation Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 Occupancy rate3 (in percentage) Manachised hotels 70.1% 76.0% 70.5% Leased hotels 77.5% 83.7% 77.5% All hotels 70.2% 76.1% 70.6% ADR3 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 415.1 423.7 424.5 Leased hotels 551.9 579.6 574.4 All hotels 417.9 426.4 426.8 RevPAR3 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 301.5 332.9 309.4 Leased hotels 453.1 508.5 472.3 All hotels 304.4 335.7 311.6







Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q1 20264 Number of hotels Same-hotel Occupancy3

(in percentage) Same-hotel ADR3

(in RMB) Same-hotel RevPAR3

(in RMB) Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Manachised hotels 1,346 1,346 71.4% 70.8% 414.4 411.8 307.0 301.8 Leased hotels 18 18 77.8% 76.9% 546.9 537.1 452.6 439.0 All hotels 1,364 1,364 71.5% 70.9% 417.0 414.3 309.6 304.4

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3 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

4 For any given period, we define “same-hotel” as a hotel that has operated for more than 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2025.