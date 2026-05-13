NVision Expands from Quantum Sensing to Quantum Computing to Accelerate Discovery and Validation of New Therapies

ULM, Germany, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVision , a leader in quantum technologies for healthcare, today announced a $55 million Series B financing round anchored by Abbott. The company also announced a major expansion from quantum sensing into quantum computing, advancing its efforts to build an end to end, quantum based approach to designing and validating therapies.

The company’s quantum-enhanced sensing platform, POLARIS, already uses quantum technology to boost the MRI signal of sugar-based imaging agents by orders of magnitude, enabling real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems. This allows researchers to assess treatment response within hours to days based on disease biology, rather than relying on traditional imaging that can take up to months to show changes in morphology.

Building on the quantum molecular approach behind POLARIS, NVision is now extending its platform into quantum computation. While developing its MRI signal enhancement technology, NVision discovered a new class of organic molecule-based qubits. With this expansion, NVision lays the foundation for a new quantum-driven approach to drug development. Quantum computing will enable the design of more effective drug candidates, including for previously inaccessible targets, while quantum-enhanced MRI with POLARIS will rapidly validate them in the real biological environment. Together, this will establish a unified “compute and validate” approach, combining quantum computing for design with quantum sensing for real-world validation.

POLARIS systems are already being installed at leading cancer centers worldwide and are expected to be deployed in approximately 20 centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia by the end of the year. Sites include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Cambridge, and the Technical University of Munich. Importantly, POLARIS operates as a practical quantum device in real hospital environments and does not require specialized quantum expertise, demonstrating that quantum technologies can already deliver value today.

Drawing on the experience with POLARIS, NVision is extending the same molecular approach into quantum computing. The architecture is designed from first principles with scalability as a requirement. At its core are single photon emitting organic molecules forming an entirely new class of qubits, fundamentally different from legacy approaches.

The new qubits are now being integrated as a thin organic layer directly onto photonic chips, forming the basis of NVision’s quantum computing platform: Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced “Pixie”). By combining this molecular layer with established photonic hardware, the approach enables a scalable path to building quantum computers using standard semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

“I see a future where quantum computers generate an explosion of drug hypotheses for diseases that are exceptionally difficult to treat today,” said Sella Brosh, CEO and Co-Founder of NVision. “As we expand our ambition into quantum computing, building on our remarkable new class of organic molecule-based qubits, that future comes closer. But without translational speed, we won’t fully realize those gains. POLARIS is built exactly to address this, enabling rapid in-vivo validation and closing the loop between design and reality.”

“NVision is fundamentally changing how we find, diagnose, and treat cancer by making the biology of disease visible in ways that weren’t possible before,” said Peter Barrett, General Partner, Playground Global. “That same molecular quantum capability now enables both the design and testing of new therapies - defining a new category in quantum health.”

To support this expansion, NVision also announced $55 million in new funding. The Series B includes a $17 million venture loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The round is anchored by Abbott, a global leader in diagnostics and medical devices, with participation from Playground Global, Matterwave/b2ventures, Entrée Capital, and others. The new funding brings NVision’s total capital raised to $120 million.

Abbott joins as the sole strategic investor in diagnostics, reflecting its interest in exploring how NVision’s quantum technologies can be applied across the diagnostic field. The investment provides Abbott with early access to emerging capabilities in quantum sensing and computing, supporting the evaluation of future applications in disease detection, monitoring, and clinical decision-making.

Peter Karabatsos, Divisional Vice President of New Technology at Abbott:

“At Abbott, we are constantly exploring technologies that can redefine how we understand and diagnose disease. What stands out to us about NVision is their ability to turn complex quantum science into scalable systems for real-world use. We are particularly interested in how quantum technologies can provide earlier insight into disease biology and new ways to understand complex biological systems and data. The field is still early, and we see this as an opportunity to learn, engage closely, and explore how these capabilities may shape the future of healthcare.”



Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank:

“At the EIB, we support innovation that has the potential to improve people’s lives. NVision shows how cutting‑edge research can translate into concrete benefits for patients and healthcare systems alike, while strengthening Europe’s innovation ecosystem. We are pleased to accompany the company in this important phase of growth.”

Christian Reitberger, Partner at Matterwave Ventures:



“Since our initial investment in 2017, NVision has developed into a molecular spin-control powerhouse. NVision is among a tiny elite of companies already selling commercially useful quantum sensing systems at scale today. Expanding downstream metabolic imaging with upstream simulation capabilities will create a unique combination for quantum boosted large scale pharma R&D utility.”



Ran Achituv, Manager Partner at Entrée Capital:



“NVision proves that quantum isn’t just about the future. It’s already transforming how we measure and understand biology. Their scalable, clinical-grade sensing platform has the potential to redefine MRI and unlock entirely new biological signals. Now, by bringing quantum computing into healthcare as well, they are building a true one-stop platform for quantum-driven healthcare. This is the kind of company that reshapes industries, and we’re proud to have been with them from day one and as they scale.”

Company Contact:

Leah Wiedenmann

NVision

leah.wiedenmann@nvision-imaging.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Cora Kaiser, Catherine Featherston

MC Services AG

nvision@mc-services.eu

About NVision

NVision is a quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. This approach underpins both its POLARIS platform, which enables real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems, and its quantum computing platform, Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced “Pixie”). Together, these capabilities are helping bridge the gap between understanding disease and delivering effective therapies. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, NVision is backed by Playground Global, Entrée Capital, Matterwave/b2venture, Lauder Partners, Pathena Investments, The European Investment Bank and others. Learn more at nvision-quantum.com .

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