Gum Rosin Market Size to Surpass USD 3.23 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Demand from Adhesives and Packaging Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gum Rosin Market was valued at USD 1.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.

The market for gum rosin has been growing steadily because of the increasing usage in adhesive, sealant, rubber compounding, printing ink, coating, and personal care applications. Growth in the construction, packaging, automotive, woodworking, and publishing industry segments has been resulting in the higher use of gum rosin in industrial and consumer applications. Moreover, the rising populations, rising disposable income levels, and shifting consumer preference for sustainable products have been driving the market's long-term growth.





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The U.S. Gum Rosin Market is projected to grow from USD 0.26 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.49 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

The growth of the U.S. market is attributed to the growing demand from adhesive, packaging, construction, and rubber manufacturing industries. The rising preference for sustainable materials and the advancements in the production and manufacturing process of rosin have been driving the uptake of the product in the industry. Additionally, the expansion in infrastructure and investments in sustainable manufacturing processes have been driving the growth of the market in the region.

Expanding Industrial Applications and Growing Preference for Sustainable Resins Driving Market Growth

Factors contributing to the growth of the Gum Rosin Market include rising industrial usage in the form of adhesives, sealants, rubber compounding, printing inks, and coatings. Adhesives and sealants constitute more than 40% of the total consumption of gum rosin because of escalating demands from the packaging and construction industries. Industrial rubber compounding constitutes majority of the total consumption of gum rosin owing to increasing production of tires and rubber products.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Natural gum rosin held the largest share of the market at just under 70% for the year 2025 due to its availability, cost-efficiency, and application potential in the manufacturing of adhesives, ink, rubber, and coating products. It is projected that modified gum rosin (which includes hydrogenated, polymerized, and disproportionated types) will record the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 because of its better performance.

By Grade

WG and WW grade gum rosins held a 45% market share in 2025, owing to their high purity and light coloring nature along with higher quality when compared to others, making them perfect for premium grade adhesives, inks, coating, and rubbers. However, specialty grades will be growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period because of the growing preference for high-quality materials.

By Application

Adhesive & Sealants accounted for almost 38% market share in 2025, owing to superior pacification properties offered by gum rosin that increases binding strength and processing ability. The rubber and tire segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment from 2026-2035 due to growing production of vehicles and increase in infrastructure activities worldwide.

By End-Use Industry

Together, the packaging and construction segments comprised almost 44% of the overall gum rosin market in 2025 due to the consistent rise in infrastructure construction, packaging solutions, and adhesives. Growth in the automotive and rubber industry is projected to be the highest through the forecast period on account of increased production of vehicles and demand for rubber.

By Form

Solid gum rosin constituted the dominant segment with around 85% market share in 2025 due to its easy transportability, storage compatibility, and adaptability to large scale industrial processes. Liquid and derivatives-based types are likely to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to increased demand for improved formulations for advanced uses.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales were the leading channel segment with nearly 63% market share in 2025 due to the presence of contracts between the supplier companies and large-scale manufacturing companies. Traders and distributors are projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand from small and medium manufacturers.

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Regional Insights:

North America held a considerable market share in the Gum Rosin market in 2025 and was valued at USD 0.65 Billion. North America will attain USD 0.90 Billion by 2035 owing to increased demand for adhesives, rubber, printing ink, and paper sizing applications. The mature construction and automobile sectors along with an increasing knowledge about bio-based products help boost market growth. Green manufacturing plants and favorable regulations also add to growth within the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to show the maximum growth rate of 8.24% throughout the forecast period. Industrialization and development of construction, packaging, automobiles, and rubber industries drive regional demand for adhesives and rubber products. Also, abundance of pine resources, expansion of production capacity, and increased use of bio-based products propel regional market growth.

Key Players:

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd.

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

DRT (Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)

Eastman Chemical Company

Kraton Corporation

Mangalam Organics Limited

Guangdong Komo Co., Ltd.

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Hualin Pine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Xinhui Hengxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Deqing Genyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Meilong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Feishang Forestry Co., Ltd.

Fudong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Pine Chemical Group (PCG)

Resitol Chemical Industry Ltd.

Saptagir Camphor Ltd.

Indonesia Pinus Resin Industry (Perhutani Group)

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd. expanded its refined gum rosin production capacity to address rising demand from adhesive and rubber manufacturers globally.

In May 2024: Foreverest Resources enhanced its supply chain operations to support growing international demand for natural tackifiers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Bio-Based Resin Adoption Analysis – helps you evaluate the growing replacement of petroleum-based resins with sustainable gum rosin formulations across industrial applications.

– helps you evaluate the growing replacement of petroleum-based resins with sustainable gum rosin formulations across industrial applications. Raw Material Supply & Pine Resin Availability Tracker – helps you understand the impact of pine resin sourcing, climatic conditions, and forestry practices on market stability and pricing trends.

– helps you understand the impact of pine resin sourcing, climatic conditions, and forestry practices on market stability and pricing trends. Modified Rosin Performance Benchmarking – helps you assess the commercial adoption and performance advantages of hydrogenated, polymerized, and esterified gum rosin derivatives.

– helps you assess the commercial adoption and performance advantages of hydrogenated, polymerized, and esterified gum rosin derivatives. Adhesives & Rubber Industry Consumption Insights – helps you identify demand patterns across packaging, construction, automotive, and industrial rubber manufacturing sectors.

– helps you identify demand patterns across packaging, construction, automotive, and industrial rubber manufacturing sectors. Regional Sustainability & Low-Voc Formulation Analysis – helps you evaluate how environmental regulations and sustainable manufacturing initiatives are influencing gum rosin demand globally.

– helps you evaluate how environmental regulations and sustainable manufacturing initiatives are influencing gum rosin demand globally. Distribution & Industrial Procurement Study – helps you understand procurement strategies, direct supply agreements, and the growing role of distributors and traders across emerging markets.

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