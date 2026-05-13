Digital Asset Operating System Virtex Selects Gold-i As Its First Integration Partner

London, UK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtex Technologies, an operating system for digital asset brokerages, has selected Gold-i, a global leader in FX and crypto trading technology, as its first integration partner.



Virtex’s plug-and-play platform provides the key components needed to run a modern digital asset brokerage business. This includes a complete front-end, client management, risk and reporting stack, with pluggable market connectivity, custody and compliance modules.

Through an integration with Gold-i’s ultra-low latency MatrixNET liquidity management platform, firms using Virtex now have direct access to over 35 crypto exchanges and 80+ FX liquidity providers through a single connection. While Virtex's initial focus is digital assets, the integration positions clients to extend into FX and other asset classes as their businesses grow - without re-platforming. The partnership also enables Gold-i’s clients to have easy access to a fully-featured digital asset front-end platform, client management and reporting layer, without the heavy lift and spend of building it themselves.

Ben Radclyffe, Founder & CEO, Virtex Technologies said, “Integrating with Gold-i was a natural fit for us. They have built one of the best liquidity connectivity platforms in the industry, and we have built the brokerage operating system that sits on top. Connecting the two gives our client base a production-grade stack out of the box. It's a real one-plus-one-equals-three - and a template for how we intend to work with the rest of the ecosystem."

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i added, “This partnership creates a natural bridge between FX and crypto - supporting FX firms adding digital assets, and crypto firms expanding into FX, within a single, customisable stack. Virtex is genuinely open by design, built on the premise that digital asset firms should be able to compose their technology stack in a way that best fits their business needs. Backed by a highly experienced team with deep expertise across digital assets and institutional trading, Virtex stands out for its flexibility and robust technology. We are delighted that they have selected Gold-i as their first integration, enabling their clients to seamlessly access a broad range of high-quality crypto liquidity through MatrixNET.”



Gold-i’s MatrixNET, trusted by brokers, fund managers, prop trading firms and crypto institutions worldwide, empowers users with a multitude of routing and aggregation methods and the ability to tailor execution models to suit the unique preferences of different client types. Amongst the many benefits, it enables institutional clients to access deep liquidity pools, achieve better prices, gain more clients and reduce toxic trading.

Virtex is aimed at digital asset brokers and their clients looking to consolidate their legacy, fragmented systems and processes into a single, integrated, modular platform - one that can grow with them as their businesses mature.



About Virtex

Virtex is the operating system for digital asset brokerages. Its modular platform covers the full lifecycle of a trading business - client onboarding, risk, trading, reporting and operational workflows - surfaced through a modern, responsive front-end and rich, real-time APIs. Virtex’s platform approach to market connectivity, custody and compliance allows brokers to swap in and out modules to fit their requirements and client base. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in London, Virtex draws on deep industry experience across institutional electronic trading, market making, and digital asset infrastructure at firms including Deutsche Bank, Tower Research Capital, BitMEX, and Amber Group. For more information, visit virtex.co.



About Gold-i

Headquartered in the UK, Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology for the crypto and FX industries, trusted by brokers, fund managers, prop trading firms, LPs, exchanges and crypto institutions worldwide. Gold-i’s flagship product, MatrixNET, is an advanced ultra-low latency multi-asset liquidity management platform which is integrated with over 80 Liquidity Providers and 35 crypto exchanges. Gold-i’s innovative solutions also include MetaTrader tools and risk management products. For more information, visit www.gold-i.com.

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