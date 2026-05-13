Flow Meter Market Valuation Slated to Reach USD 18.72 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Flow Meter Market was valued at USD 10.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.”

The flow meter market is witnessing robust growth owing to the rise in automation, growing demand for accurate measurement of fluids, and investments in the water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemicals, and power generation industries. The rise in smart metering, industry 4.0, and strict regulations regarding process and resource management systems has driven the growth of the flow meter market.





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The U.S. Flow Meter Market is projected to grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.47 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.16%.

The growth of the U.S. Flow Meter Market can be attributed to growing investments in infrastructure development, oil and gas from shale deposits, and manufacturing plants' automation process. Other factors responsible for the expansion of the flow meter market include high use of smart meters, environmental regulations, and requirement for the precise measurement of energy and chemical industries' processes.

The Europe Flow Meter Market is estimated to be USD 2.94 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2026–2035.

Europe’s flow meter market is strongly influenced by the region’s stringent regulatory framework, including the Industrial Emissions Directive, Water Framework Directive, and Renewable Energy Directive, all of which require accurate flow measurement and continuous monitoring systems.

Industrial Automation and Water Infrastructure Investment Drive Market Growth Globally

Growth in the Flow Meter Market in both value and volume is being driven by industrial automation, as well as increased investments in water infrastructure. The need to measure the rate of flow of fluids accurately and in real time has led to the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of process control automation by various industries including the oil & gas industry, chemicals, electricity generation, and pharmaceuticals has led to increased demand for flow meters. Additionally, the investment in water infrastructure has increased demand for flow meters.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Magnetic Flow Meters dominated the market in 2025, accounting for nearly 32% of the total market share due to their high accuracy, low maintenance requirements, and ability to measure conductive fluids without pressure loss. Ultrasonic Flow Meters are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of non-invasive clamp-on ultrasonic technologies that allow installation without interrupting industrial processes.

By Power Source

Battery-powered flow meters held approximately 48% of the market share in 2025 due to their suitability for remote installations where conventional AC power infrastructure is unavailable. Wired flow meters are also witnessing steady growth due to increasing integration with industrial automation and smart monitoring systems.

By End-Use Industry

Power Generation accounted for nearly 34% of the Flow Meter Market in 2025 supported by power plants require continuous flow measurement across fuel, steam, cooling water, and emission monitoring systems. Water & Wastewater and Oil & Gas industries also represented significant shares due to increasing infrastructure investments, regulatory monitoring requirements, and smart utility modernization projects.

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Regional Insights:

Region Major Country Share within Region North America United States 86% Europe Germany 27% Asia Pacific China 45% Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia 42% Latin America Brazil 50%

North America holds a substantial Flow Meter Market position driven by the United States' dominant oil and gas, power generation, and water treatment industries. The U.S. EPA's effluent monitoring requirements which mandate continuous flow measurement at industrial wastewater discharge points sustain regulatory-driven flow meter procurement across the manufacturing sector.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional Flow Meter Market, driven by China's massive industrial investment whose continued expansion of chemical, petrochemical, power generation, and water treatment capacity creates new flow meter installation demand at the world's highest pace of industrial capital deployment India's growing industrial infrastructure, and the region's water utility smart meter rollout programs.

Major Flow Meter Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Emerson Electric Co. (Micro Motion, Rosemount)

Endress+Hauser Group

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG (SITRANS)

KROHNE Group

Badger Meter Inc.

Brooks Instrument (Emerson)

Roper Technologies Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris)

Azbil Corporation

Magnetrol International Inc.

Kobold Instruments Inc.

Sierra Instruments Inc.

Bronkhorst High-Tech BV

Spirax Sarco Engineering plc

McCrometer Inc.

Keyence Corporation

GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies

Recent Developments:

2026: Endress+Hauser launched the Proline Promag W 400 electromagnetic flow meter with IP69 full submersibility for flood-prone sites, Bluetooth setup via SmartBlue, and onboard diagnostics for liner wear, electrode coating, and grounding faults. It supports NB-IoT for autonomous data transmission in smart water networks, with deployment across 200 DMA pilots in 15 countries in its first year.

Endress+Hauser launched the Proline Promag W 400 electromagnetic flow meter with IP69 full submersibility for flood-prone sites, Bluetooth setup via SmartBlue, and onboard diagnostics for liner wear, electrode coating, and grounding faults. It supports NB-IoT for autonomous data transmission in smart water networks, with deployment across 200 DMA pilots in 15 countries in its first year. 2025: Emerson Electric introduced the Micro Motion G-Series Coriolis flow meter, the first to achieve OIML R117 custody transfer certification for liquid hydrogen. It enables commercial LH₂ billing at fueling and production terminals by validating measurement accuracy under cryogenic hydrogen conditions previously unmet by earlier systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs): {Chatgpt prompt}

ECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE & MEASUREMENT ACCURACY INSIGHTS – provides detailed visibility into performance differences across major flow meter technologies such as magnetic, coriolis, ultrasonic, differential pressure, positive displacement, and vortex, along with analysis of accuracy enhancement, signal stability, and error reduction in modern systems.

provides detailed visibility into performance differences across major flow meter technologies such as magnetic, coriolis, ultrasonic, differential pressure, positive displacement, and vortex, along with analysis of accuracy enhancement, signal stability, and error reduction in modern systems. POWER SOURCE EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – evaluates adoption trends between battery-powered and wired systems while assessing improvements in energy efficiency, device lifespan, operational stability, and reduced maintenance dependency across industrial deployments.

evaluates adoption trends between battery-powered and wired systems while assessing improvements in energy efficiency, device lifespan, operational stability, and reduced maintenance dependency across industrial deployments. END-USE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE & PROCESS OPTIMIZATION METRICS – examines demand distribution across key sectors including oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, chemicals, and food & beverage, alongside improvements in process efficiency, leakage reduction, and resource optimization.

examines demand distribution across key sectors including oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, chemicals, and food & beverage, alongside improvements in process efficiency, leakage reduction, and resource optimization. COST EFFICIENCY & TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP REDUCTION INSIGHTS – highlights the impact of advanced flow metering solutions in lowering operational expenditure, reducing maintenance costs, and improving lifecycle economics across industrial applications.

highlights the impact of advanced flow metering solutions in lowering operational expenditure, reducing maintenance costs, and improving lifecycle economics across industrial applications. DIGITAL INTEGRATION & SMART METERING ADOPTION TRENDS – assesses the growing integration of flow meters with industrial automation systems, IoT platforms, and real-time monitoring infrastructure, driving higher adoption of smart metering solutions.

assesses the growing integration of flow meters with industrial automation systems, IoT platforms, and real-time monitoring infrastructure, driving higher adoption of smart metering solutions. MARKET STRUCTURE & TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION LANDSCAPE – provides a structured view of technology-wise and application-wise penetration patterns, helping identify dominant segments and emerging opportunities across global markets.

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Flow Meter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.09% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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