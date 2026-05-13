Victoria’s Secret & Co. Invites You to Listen to the First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) first quarter 2026 earnings release, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Tuesday, June 2nd at 8:30 a.m. ET with Victoria’s Secret & Co. executives. The earnings release and related financial information detailing the company’s first quarter results are expected to be issued approximately one hour prior to the start of the live webcast. The earnings release and related financial information will be available on our website at victoriasse cretandco.com/investors .

What: Victoria’s Secret & Co. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026 How: Log on: https://www.victoriassecretandco.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations Dial-In: Domestic Dial-In Number: 800.619.9066 (Passcode 5358727) Domestic Replay Number: 800.839.2204 (Passcode 2485654) International Dial-In Number: 212.519.0836 (Passcode 5358727) International Replay Number: 203.369.3032 (Passcode 2485654)



If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here .

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swim as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy and celebrate sexy. Additionally, Adore Me, our digital intimates brand serves women across budgets and lifestyles. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of 1,420 retail stores in approximately 70 countries.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements, and any future performance or financial results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our goals, intentions, beliefs and expectations. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “will,” “target,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “continue,” “potential” or the negative of these words and any similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, could affect our results of operations and financial performance and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements:

general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer confidence and consumer spending patterns;

market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;

uncertainty in the global trade environment, including the imposition or threatened imposition of tariffs or other trade policies and any retaliatory measures imposed by impacted exporting countries;

our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan;

difficulties arising from changes and turnover in company leadership or other key positions;

our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;

our dependence on traffic to our stores and the availability of suitable store locations on satisfactory terms;

our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related risks;

the operations and performance of our franchisees, licensees, wholesalers and joint venture partners;

our ability to successfully operate and grow our direct channel business;

our ability to protect our reputation and the image and value of our brands;

our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;

the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;

consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, remain current with fashion trends, and develop and launch new merchandise and product lines successfully;

our ability to integrate acquired businesses and realize the benefits and synergies sought with such acquisitions;

our ability to incorporate artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies into our business operations successfully and ethically while effectively managing the associated risks;

our ability to source materials and produce, distribute and sell merchandise on a global basis, including risks related to: political instability and geopolitical conflicts; environmental hazards, severe weather and natural disasters; significant health hazards and pandemics; delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and disruption due to labor disputes;

our geographic concentration of production and distribution facilities in Southeast Asia and central Ohio;

the ability of our vendors to manufacture and deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;

fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs;

our and our third-party service providers’ ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data and system availability against cybersecurity incidents and disruptions or failures of systems;

our ability to maintain the security and privacy of customer, associate, third-party and company information;

stock price volatility;

shareholder activism matters;

our ability to maintain our credit ratings;

our ability to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; and

legal, tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026.

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