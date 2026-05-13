CGS Immersive Introduces Cicero Interview to Build a More Reliable, High‑Performing Workforce from Hire to Retire

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive, a leader in AI and XR-powered workforce readiness, today announced Cicero Interview, a new capability-first AI interview application that extends its Cicero Platform from training and coaching into continuous end-to-end knowledge capture across the employee lifecycle, from early stage hiring to pre-retirement transitions. Cicero Interview helps enterprises quickly identify candidates who are truly job ready, while providing the evidence, transparency, and controls HR and Talent leaders need.

Enterprises are challenged by a surge in the volume and quality of new hires needed to close workforce skills gaps, a problem exacerbated by experienced workers taking critical institutional knowledge with them into retirement. Globally, more than one in four workers will be over age 55 within the next decade, and already, more than 40% of companies report difficulty filling roles with the right skills.

Cicero Interview improves hiring by capturing the performance signals that matter throughout an employee’s journey. Clients run structured, resume-aware, fraud resilient screening interviews at scale. Cicero replaces “tell me about a time…” conversations with performance measurement in job-relevant scenarios. This includes dynamic follow ups and standardized rubrics aligned to each company’s role requirements, characteristics of top performers, and desired outcomes. Candidates subsequently seen by human hiring managers are demonstrably better equipped for their desired roles.

“Enterprises are done chasing speed at the expense of quality and trust when hiring; Cicero Interview delivers both,” said Doug Stephen, President, CGS Immersive. “Our AI interview application measures how candidates actually think and perform, and delivers explainable scorecards, anti-fraud protections, and defensible evidence for any review or audit. Cicero now fuels readiness and business resilience end-to-end, from selecting new hires to capturing departing retirees’ expertise.”

Cicero Interview’s key capabilities include:

Capability-first, resume-aware interviews: Job-specific scenarios and follow ups tied to each candidate’s background surface real capability instead of rehearsed stories, supporting higher quality of hire and skill-based talent strategies.

Job-specific scenarios and follow ups tied to each candidate’s background surface real capability instead of rehearsed stories, supporting higher quality of hire and skill-based talent strategies. Massively parallel, structured screening: Hundreds of consistent, rubric-based interviews can run in parallel, shrinking time-to-first-interview from weeks to hours while keeping every candidate on a level playing field.

Hundreds of consistent, rubric-based interviews can run in parallel, shrinking time-to-first-interview from weeks to hours while keeping every candidate on a level playing field. Fraud resilient virtual interviews: Identity verification, liveness checks, and nonlinear interview paths help deter deepfakes, proxy interviewing, and AI assisted cheating, improving the integrity of early-stage hiring data.

Identity verification, liveness checks, and nonlinear interview paths help deter deepfakes, proxy interviewing, and AI assisted cheating, improving the integrity of early-stage hiring data. Explainable, audit ready outcomes: Scorecards with timestamped clips, structured logs, and fairness analytics give HR leaders hard evidence that supports success in bias reviews, regulatory scrutiny, and internal governance requirements.

Powering “from hire to retire” transformation:

Cicero Interview uses the same capability-first engine in three places: early-stage screening, internal mobility, and preretirement/exit conversations. It joins the Cicero Roleplay and Cicero Coach applications in a single platform supporting the full employee lifecycle, from hiring the best people, to making them competent, confident, and job‑ready. Structured interviews with senior experts capture how they think, handle edge cases, and make decisions; and then feed this knowledge into Interview, Roleplay and Coach as reusable, governed knowledge assets.

To request a demo, visit cgsimmersive.com/products/cicero.

About CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive is a trusted transformation partner helping organizations address workforce and operational challenges with breakthrough business outcomes. We combine a future‑of‑work‑driven change methodology with Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and lifelike simulations to deliver faster, smarter, and more impactful on‑the‑job experiences. Our team of leading strategists, designers, and technologists is recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in human resources for our work with global enterprises in building resilient, future‑ready workforces and operations.