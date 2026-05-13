Dundee Corporation Announces Commencement of Airborne Geophysical Surveys at Westhaven’s Shovelnose Gold and Silver Project, Southern British Columbia

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Precision GeoSurveys Inc. (“Precision”), based in Langley British Columbia, has commenced helicopter-borne high-resolution magnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM surveys at Westhaven’s Shovelnose Gold and Silver Property located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, southern British Columbia.

On February 23, 2026, the Corporation completed a strategic earn-in agreement with Westhaven, whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program at Shovelnose, which is funding the activities outlined in this news release and is expected to continue through the remainder of 2026.

The airborne geophysical surveys are part of an integrated 2026 exploration program at Shovelnose and will collect approximately 3,800-line km of data over mineral claims that were acquired by Westhaven in 2024. The core of the Shovelnose property, including the South Zone, FMN and Franz gold deposits, was previously flown by Precision in 2018, using magnetic/radiometric technology and specifications equivalent to the current survey. Data from the original survey work has been instrumental in understanding the geology, interpreting structures and assisting in exploration targeting. The new survey data will be integrated with the earlier survey information, as well as results from property wide geochemical sampling programs completed over the last three years, which suggest potential for additional occurrences of low-sulphidation epithermal systems within the expanded project area, including silicified and clay altered volcanic rocks located approximately 15km southeast of the South Zone, where float, subcrop and outcrop rock grab samples collected in 2025 returned positive results.

Data collection is expected to be completed by the end of May, with final data processing and reporting to follow by mid-summer, in time to help guide exploration drilling later this year.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robin Hopkins, P.Geo. (NT/NU), Vice President, Exploration for Westhaven and a Qualified Person for Westhaven under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hopkins is independent of Dundee.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Dundee does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the airborne geophysical surveys and results thereof; and future growth potential of the Shovelnose gold and silver project.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Dundee as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other precious metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of Shovelnose; Westhaven’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

Although management of Dundee have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on Westhaven’s management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; Westhaven’s interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; and the factors identified in Dundee’s other public disclosure available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral exploration involves a high degree of risk and few properties, which are explored, are ultimately developed into producing mines. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.