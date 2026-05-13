Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Total Revenues of $48.5 million, at Top End of Guidance Range

Trailing Twelve-Month Impressions Up Approximately 12% Year Over Year, Driven by Continued Screen-to-Digital Shift

AIC Revenues Increased Approximately 103% Year Over Year

Delivered Positive Operating Cash Flow for Tenth Consecutive Quarter

Strong Customer Response and Growing Atlas MATRIX Backlog Reinforce Expansion of Digital Production at Scale

Enters Second Quarter with Strengthening Momentum, Improved Visibility and Continued AIC Transition

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The results reflect the Company’s continued progress in expanding digital production into scaled manufacturing environments, advancing the transition toward recurring revenues through the Company’s All-Inclusive Click (“AIC”) model, and strengthening its position as a technology and platform leader for the global textile and apparel industry.

“The first quarter marked a strong start to the year and clear evidence that our strategy is translating into execution and measurable results,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “We delivered revenue at the top end of our guidance range and generated positive operating cash flow for the tenth consecutive quarter. Impressions growth remained strong, driven by higher utilization across our installed base and the ongoing shift from screen to digital production. At the same time, we continued expanding customer adoption of our AIC model and strengthening our recurring revenue foundation. We entered 2026 with a clear roadmap around innovation, workflow and platform expansion, and we are executing against it.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “Konnections 2026 was a defining moment for Kornit and for the broader industry. Strong customer response to Atlas MATRIX, including a meaningful backlog of new and upgrade orders, reinforces that on-demand digital production is rapidly expanding beyond short-run customization into scaled production and manufacturing environments. We are seeing similar momentum around Apollo and increasing interest in connected workflow and automation capabilities following the PrintFactory acquisition. Atlas MATRIX, powered by Kornit’s unique Karbon Shield technology, significantly expands digital production into polyester, sportswear and performance applications by overcoming dye migration challenges that historically limited digital production in these categories. At Texprocess in Frankfurt, we further expanded our platform with the unveiling of Presto MAX PLUS. Powered by our new DuraTech architecture, the platform opens new applications and markets that historically were impossible to address with digital production, including footwear, technical apparel, camouflage, performance wear, home décor and additional high-performance applications.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “We are focused on converting this momentum into profitable growth, and with a solid first quarter carrying into the second, our growing pipeline, backlog and customer activity provide better visibility into the second half of the year and confidence in our trajectory for 2026 and beyond. Most importantly, we are executing consistently and building the foundation to scale.”

First Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 increased to $48.5 million compared with $46.5 million in the prior year period.



AIC revenues increased approximately 103% year over year.



ARR at the end of the first quarter was approximately $26.8 million compared with $14.5 million at the end of the prior year period.



GAAP gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 37.9% compared with 42.6% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 41.0% compared with 45.2% in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $31.9 million, in line with $31.9 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $25.5 million compared with $27.4 million in the prior year period.



GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $8.2 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $5.1 million, or ($0.11) per diluted share, in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 improved to $2.8 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2026 was negative 5.8% compared with negative 8.4% in the prior year period.



Second Quarter 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company currently expects revenues to be in the range of $51 million to $55 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin to be between negative 5% and breakeven.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com . To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13759148. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, including with respect to the Company’s AIC program, statements regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, including the Company’s guidance for the second quarter of 2026, and all statements that address developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including, specifically, the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to continue to grow customer adoption of the AIC model; the development of the market for digital textile printing generally; the Company’s securities class action litigation expenses; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and will not be updated by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph to the Company’s GAAP net income (loss), as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for our results for the first quarter of 2026. We have not provided, however, in this press release guidance for our expected GAAP net loss margin in the second quarter of 2026, or a reconciliation of our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2026 to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for that quarter (i.e., GAAP net loss margin), as the information needed to provide that GAAP guidance and that reconciliation is not available to us without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty from a quantitative perspective. We expect that the foregoing missing information related to our outlook on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2026 is likely to yield significant changes relative to our non-GAAP outlook in respect of the subject financial measure.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,664 $ 35,476 Short-term bank deposit 358,796 368,446 Marketable securities 49,084 53,926 Trade receivables, net 48,906 60,796 Inventory 53,992 47,211 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 31,821 29,661 Total current assets 573,263 595,516 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 23,614 33,332 Severance pay fund 388 385 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,045 69,492 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,903 17,174 Intangible assets, net 10,310 9,429 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Other long-term assets 18,475 16,018 Total long-term assets 167,899 174,994 Total assets 741,162 770,510 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 8,476 6,059 Employees and payroll accruals 12,785 13,214 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,527 1,529 Operating lease liabilities 3,997 3,886 Other payables and accrued expenses 20,856 17,305 Total current liabilities 47,641 41,993 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,261 1,155 Operating lease liabilities 14,230 14,727 Other long-term liabilities 1,565 62 Total long-term liabilities 17,056 15,944 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 676,465 712,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 741,162 $ 770,510





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 35,080 $ 33,865 Services 13,460 12,592 Total revenues 48,540 46,457 Cost of revenues Products 16,820 15,613 Services 13,331 11,044 Total cost of revenues 30,151 26,657 Gross profit 18,389 19,800 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 9,627 9,278 Sales and marketing 13,050 14,949 General and administrative 9,214 7,644 Total operating expenses 31,891 31,871 Operating loss (13,502 ) (12,071 ) Financial income, net 5,556 7,383 Loss before taxes on income (7,946 ) (4,688 ) Taxes on income 275 371 Net loss $ (8,221 ) $ (5,059 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net loss per share 44,233,446 45,801,003 Diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net loss per share 44,233,446 45,801,003





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) Revenues $ 48,540 $ 46,457 GAAP cost of revenues $ 30,151 $ 26,657 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (441 ) (519 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (354 ) (395 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (148 ) (148 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (160 ) (160 ) Restructuring expenses (3) (168 ) - Tariff (6) (228 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 28,652 $ 25,435 GAAP gross profit $ 18,389 $ 19,800 Gross profit adjustments 1,499 1,222 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,888 $ 21,022 GAAP operating expenses $ 31,891 $ 31,871 Share-based compensation (1) (3,927 ) (4,406 ) Intangible assets amortization (2) (74 ) (74 ) Restructuring expenses (3) (143 ) - M&A‑related costs (4) (235 ) - Class action - legal fees (5) (2,029 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,483 $ 27,391 GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,556 $ 7,383 Foreign exchange income associated with ASC 842 (133 ) (43 ) Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 5,423 $ 7,340 GAAP Taxes on income $ 275 $ 371 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 275 $ 371 GAAP Net loss $ (8,221 ) $ (5,059 ) Share-based compensation (1) 4,722 5,320 Intangible assets amortization (2) 382 382 Restructuring expenses (3) 311 - Foreign exchange income associated with ASC 842 (133 ) (43 ) M&A‑related costs (4) 235 - Class action - legal fees (5) 2,029 - Tariff (6) 228 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (447 ) $ 600 GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 44,233,446 45,801,003 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 44,233,446 46,355,596 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 441 $ 519 Cost of service revenues 354 395 Research and development 945 1,202 Sales and marketing 1,508 1,537 General and administrative 1,474 1,667 $ 4,722 $ 5,320 (2) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 148 $ 148 Cost of service revenues 160 160 Sales and marketing 74 74 $ 382 $ 382 (3) Restructuring expenses Cost of service revenues $ 168 $ - Research and development 87 - Sales and marketing 44 - General and administrative 12 - $ 311 $ - (4) M&A‑related costs General and administrative $ 235 $ - (5) Class action - legal fees General and administrative $ 2,029 $ - (6) Tariff Cost of product revenues $ 228 $ -





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,221 ) $ (5,059 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,172 2,846 Share-based compensation 4,722 5,320 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (131 ) (304 ) Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities (2 ) (22 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 11,890 4,048 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (2,413 ) (1,365 ) Inventory (6,750 ) 2,320 Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (115 ) (160 ) Other long term assets (2,457 ) (313 ) Trade payables 2,820 (5,310 ) Employees and payroll accruals 234 2,092 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (2 ) (546 ) Other payables and accrued expenses 1,949 2,230 Accrued severance pay, net 103 (29 ) Other long - term liabilities 1,503 16 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,302 5,764 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software development costs (4,041 ) (3,771 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net 9,650 (21,000 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 3,250 2,800 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 11,170 65,320 Investment in marketable securities - (25,815 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 20,029 17,534 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 29 529 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (663 ) (977 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (30,509 ) (1,824 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,143 ) (2,272 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,812 ) 21,026 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 35,476 35,003 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 30,664 $ 56,029 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 403 2,435 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 46 405 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 77 - Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 639 522



