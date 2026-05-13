Talisker Announces Estimated YTD 2026 Gold Sales of 2,675 Ounces, Net Proceeds of Approximately $12.7 Million, and Completion of Logistics Chain to Ocean Partners

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has finalized the logistics chain from the Mustang Mine at the Bralorne Gold Project to Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (“Ocean Partners”) under the Ore Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners (see the Company’s press release dated January 20, 2026).

To date in 2026 (through May 12, 2026), the Company has sold 2,675 ounces of gold, consisting of 770 ounces of concentrate and 1,905 ounces of Direct Shipping Ore (DSO), derived from 6,990 tonnes of mined material with an average grade of 8.48 g/t. Based on current estimates under the Ore Purchase Agreement, the Company expects estimated net proceeds of approximately $12.7 million, net of applicable deductions and adjustments, including transportation, treatment/refining under the Ore Purchase Agreement, and subject to final settlement.

Of the estimated net proceeds, approximately $2.3 million has been recorded as deferred revenue under the Company’s accounting policy, representing consideration received in advance, and therefore may not represent recognized revenue for financial reporting purposes until final settlement and the satisfaction of the applicable revenue recognition criteria.

A total of 1,094 tonnes of mineralized material that has been crushed is currently stockpiled at the Lillooet facility, containing 363 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.33 g/t. A further 1,755 tonnes of mineralized material is currently stockpiled at the Lillooet crushing facility awaiting crushing, with an additional 280 tonnes of material stockpiled at the Mustang Mine ready to be trucked to Lillooet.

The completed logistics chain to Ocean Partners includes updated trucking agreements, new crushing and warehousing agreements, and port storage and terminal loading agreements to support ongoing shipments under the Ore Purchase Agreement. Completion of these arrangements is intended to support ongoing shipments to Ocean Partners; however, shipment, processing and receipt of proceeds remain subject to operating factors, shipping schedules, throughput at processing facilities and counterparty performance.

Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to have completed the logistics chain connecting the Mustang Mine at Bralorne to Ocean Partners. This milestone strengthens our ability to reliably deliver mineralized material to the purchaser and supports continued progress under the Ore Purchase Agreement. We remain focused on safe, efficient operations, and we expect regular shipments to be integrated seamlessly into our day-to-day mining activities.”

The tonnes and grades disclosed for stockpiled material are based on internal estimates and sampling and are not Mineral Reserves or Mineral Resources as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Murrell (Chartered Engineer, AusIMM (CP), Fellow, Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (IOM3), Associate, Camborne School of Mines (ACSM)), Talisker’s General Manager, Bralorne, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.