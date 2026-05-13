Orezone Announces Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is pleased to announce the following management appointments:

Marc-Andre Pelletier as Chief Operating Officer

Jean-François Ravenelle as Vice President, Exploration

Amanda Mallough as Vice President, Investor Relations



Mr. Ravenelle’s appointment is effective immediately. Ms. Mallough will join the Company on May 18th and Mr. Pelletier on June 1st.

The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin MacKenzie to Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, and Chris McLean to Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration of Orezone Quebec.

Patrick Downey, President & CEO, commented “We are delighted to welcome Marc-Andre, Jean-François and Amanda to Orezone’s senior leadership team. They are all highly accomplished mining professionals, with a demonstrated track record of success in the industry. These appointments follow Orezone’s recent transformation as a diversified multi-asset producer and are strategically aligned with our overall growth plans and focus on further increasing market awareness.

“Marc-Andre and Jean-François will play key leadership roles in advancing the Company’s strategy to increase production and rapidly advance exploration at the Company’s newly acquired Casa Berardi gold mine. Marc-Andre has a well-established history of success in expanding and optimizing open pit and underground operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario, while Jean-François has a well-proven track record in brownfields exploration and discovery. Amanda will play an instrumental role in further enhancing Orezone’s visibility within the investment community and expanding our investor relations outreach.”

Marc-Andre Pelletier is a professional mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in open pit and underground gold mines. He was the Chief Operating Officer at Wesdome Gold Mines where he was instrumental in the production re-start of the Kiena mine, within five years of the original discovery of the high-grade Deep Zone. Mr. Pelletier also contributed to the increase in production at the Eagle mine to approximately 100,000 ounces per year through continuous improvement, advanced development and exploration success. Prior to Mr. Pelletier’s tenure at Wesdome, he was Vice President of Operations at St Andrew Goldfields until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016, where he successfully brought three underground mines and one open pit mine into production in less than five years. Most recently, he held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Resources, where he played a key role in executing a strategic joint venture agreement with Gold Fields in the Urban-Barry mining camp in northern Quebec.

Jean-François Ravenelle has over 20 years of experience in structural geology and exploration applied to precious and base metal deposits. Mr. Ravenelle served as Vice President Geology of New Gold from April 2023 to March 2026 where he led the discovery of the New Afton K Zone and the expansion of the Rainy River mine. Mr. Ravenelle previously served as Practice Lead for the Metals Exploration Group at BHP, Director of Geology at Yamana Gold, and Principal Consultant with SRK Consulting. He holds a Ph.D. in Structural and Economic Geology from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, as well as an M.Sc. and a B.Sc. Honours from McGill University. Mr. Ravenelle is a registered professional geologist in Ontario and Quebec.

Amanda Mallough brings over a decade of investor relations and corporate communications experience within the mining sector. Most recently, she served as Director, Investor Relations at Andean Precious Metals, where she led the Company’s investor relations function during a period of corporate transformation, exchange uplisting, and increased institutional market visibility. Prior to joining Andean, Ms. Mallough held progressively senior investor relations and corporate communications roles at Marathon Gold, prior to its acquisition by Calibre Mining, and previously with New Gold. Throughout her career, she has supported executive leadership teams on capital markets communications, investor engagement, and strategic market positioning.

Chris McLean is a mining finance executive with over 20 years of experience, and oversees financial strategy, reporting and operational performance for Orezone Quebec. Prior to joining Orezone, Mr. McLean held senior finance roles at Hecla Mining Company, including Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Hecla Canada and Controller of Canadian Operations, and was previously the Corporate Controller at Aurizon Mines prior to its acquisition by Hecla. Mr. McLean holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2Moz of gold to date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com or contact:

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1-778-945-8977

info@orezone.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release. This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.