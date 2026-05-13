Seer Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Nanomics

Seer defends its pioneering Proteograph® Product Suite intellectual property (IP)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The asserted patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 11,435,360, 11,630,112, 12,050,222, 12,228,566, and 12,590,948, protect Seer’s intellectual property in the field of nanoparticle protein enrichment. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is joining this lawsuit as well.

Seer has imagined and pioneered the first solution for standardized, robust, deep unbiased proteomics and has a large patent portfolio of more than 250 patent applications and issued patents, including 84 issued patents worldwide. A large portion of Seer’s patents defend IP integral to Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite. As recent evidence regarding the strength of our IP, on March 23, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's issued a Final Written Decision in an Inter Partes Review (IPR) of U.S. Patent No. 11,435,360 upholding key commercially important claims in Seer’s nano- and micro-particle protein enrichment patent. This successful IPR outcome serves as an example of the strengths of our carefully constructed IP estate.

“Seer has consistently pushed the boundaries of science and technology to empower our customers. As the pioneer of automated, deep, unbiased proteomics, we have a robust and expanding portfolio of intellectual property that protects our innovations," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. "Our proprietary engineered nanoparticle technology is core to our solutions, and our customers demand and deserve the gold standard in proteomics technology. We will not allow inferior imitations to dilute the extraordinary progress we have made in offering our customers robust solutions that can fuel novel biological insights. We filed this lawsuit because Seer's IP is the backbone of the entire field of protein enrichment for automated, deep, unbiased proteomics, and we will defend it with the full force of our conviction, our resources, and our resolve.”

Nanomics infringes the asserted patents by manufacturing, using, offering to sell, and selling its Proteonano kits and workstations, and inducing others to do the same. Seer is seeking all available remedies, including monetary damages and injunctive relief.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to overcome the throughput and complexity limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s proprietary technology and products and any third-party infringement thereof. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

investor@seer.bio