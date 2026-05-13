Abaxx Appoints Jeff Currie as Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeff Currie as Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets.

Dr. Currie has served as an independent director of Abaxx since 2023. In his expanded executive role, he will support development of Abaxx’s global commodity markets, MarketOS™ technology suite, and Agents++ for agentic finance. He will also contribute regular market research and commentary for the Company. In connection with his expanded role, Dr. Currie will also serve as Senior Advisor to the boards of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing.

Dr. Currie’s market research and commentary will focus on the macroeconomic and physical market forces reshaping global commodities, including energy security, supply chain fragmentation, and the growing intersection of technology and physical infrastructure.

“I am pleased to expand my role with Abaxx at a time when paper markets have disconnected from physical realities,” said Dr. Jeff Currie, Executive Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets. “Navigating this new regime requires next-generation infrastructure that aligns institutional price discovery directly with physical trade execution; and Abaxx has spent years building the exact market architecture and technologies required to lead this transition.”

“As one of only a handful of global commodity clearinghouses built to launch new benchmarks and advanced physical market structure globally, Abaxx has made great progress in developing some of the world’s most critical emerging benchmarks—including LNG, physically-deliverable gold kilobars in Asia, lithium carbonate and battery materials, carbon emissions offsets, and weather derivatives for the power industry,” said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx, Co-Chairman of Abaxx Markets. “At this next important stage of our growth, we look forward to working more closely with Jeff to establish the pricing benchmarks and physical market information technologies that will define the next generation of commodity trading; continuing our development of additional price curves that are required for oil, copper, aluminum, iron ore, industrial silver, chemicals, agricultural, strategic metals, and many additional markets that are critical to the Canadian, Asian, and global economies.”

Dr. Currie is a leading commodities economist and market strategist with more than three decades of experience analyzing global commodity markets. Prior to assuming an executive role with Abaxx, he served from 2024 to 2026 as Chief Strategy Officer of Energy Pathways at Carlyle and currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the firm. Before Carlyle, he spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs, where he served as Global Head of Commodities Research and helped build the firm’s commodities business. Dr. Currie earned a PhD in Economics from The University of Chicago in 1996 and currently serves as Chair of the Advisory Group at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Abaxx Markets refers to the Company’s subsidiary, Abaxx Technologies Corp., and its broader market infrastructure ecosystem connecting Abaxx’s regulated futures, clearing, spot market precious metals, and financial technology businesses across global commodity markets. The ecosystem includes Abaxx Exchange, Abaxx Clearing, Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, targeting gaps where legacy benchmarks and collateral systems remain misaligned with the requirements of modern global trade. MarketOS™, Abaxx’s transaction productivity suite for institutional markets, is the Company’s core technology product within Abaxx Markets.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. and Adaptive Infrastructure.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared futures contracts, including physically-deliverable and financially-settled products, in LNG, carbon, battery materials, precious metals, and weather-indexed renewables, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives and future plans, the development of the Abaxx Markets business and the Company’s technology infrastructure, the role and impact of management and special advisors on the development of Abaxx’s products, infrastructure and business, the development of new listed futures contracts for global commodity markets and Abaxx’s role in the development of commodities and energy markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors and assumptions impacting forward-looking information include, among others: assumptions about the role and impact of key management personnel and advisors; assumptions about the growth of commodities and energy markets; market demand for the Company’s products and services; risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.