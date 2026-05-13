Nexentis Technologies Announces Optimization of Hit Molecule at MitoCareX Bio Representing Key Drug Discovery Milestone

MITOLINE®-Powered Platform Delivers Optimized Hit Molecule, Strengthening the Foundation for Future Pre-Clinical and Commercial Development

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) ("Nexentis" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company that also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), has successfully achieved its first drug discovery milestone since its acquisition by Nexentis: the generation of an optimized hit molecule with substantially improved pharmaceutical properties compared to the program's initial hit compound.

This milestone represents a pivotal inflection point in MitoCareX's drug discovery program, demonstrating that the Company's proprietary MITOLINE® algorithm platform can power a drug discovery and development progression in a target class that has historically been difficult to drug . MITOLINE® - the U.S. trademark-registered algorithm whose registration was announced by Nexentis in May 2026 enabled the identification of the program's initial hit molecule by generating reliable 3D structural models of a mitochondrial carrier protein in the SLC25 family, overcoming a central bottleneck in mitochondrial drug discovery: the near-total absence of experimentally solved 3D structures for this important protein class. The initial hit was identified by MITOLINE®-enabled virtual screenings and has now undergone systematic medicinal chemistry optimization, culminating in the generation of an optimized hit molecule that demonstrates clear improvements across key pharmaceutical parameters assessed as of March 31, 2026.

MitoCareX's program is advancing a novel small molecule drug candidate targeting a mitochondrial SLC25 carrier protein, developed to potentially address hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases. Oncology and inflammatory disease together represent one of the most dynamic and capital-intensive spaces in global pharma - with the cancer therapy market alone projected to grow from approximately $270 billion in 2026 to nearly $447 billion by 2031 (CAGR ~10.6%, Mordor Intelligence) and the anti-inflammatory drugs market projected to grow from approximately $129 billion in 2026 to $185 billion by 2031 , growing at CAGR ~7.5% (Mordor Intelligence). Within these markets, there remains a significant unmet need for novel, orally available small molecule therapies - the modality at the core of MitoCareX's discovery engine.

"Achieving our first drug discovery milestone since the acquisition of MitoCareX, is a testament to the power of the MITOLINE® platform and the quality of MitoCareX's drug discovery team," said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies. "MITOLINE® gave us the structural insight to identify a differentiated starting point for our medicinal chemistry program. The team has now built on that foundation by generating optimized molecules with demonstrated improvements in metabolic stability and drug-like properties - bringing us meaningfully closer to a lead molecule. We look forward to advancing to our next milestones and continuing to potentially build value for our shareholders."

MitoCareX is advancing towards pre-clinical trials and generating a lead molecule, building on the structural and medicinal chemistry foundation established through the MITOLINE® platform.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

Nexentis also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

For additional details, please visit www.nexentistech.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the progress of MitoCareX's drug discovery program, the expected growth of the cancer therapy market and advancing to its next milestones and continuing to potentially build value for its shareholders. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nexentis Technologies’ and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of Nexentis Technologies’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com