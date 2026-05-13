Nasal Splints Market Size to be Worth USD 4.06 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by Increasing Number of Nasal Surgeries Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Nasal Splints Market size is valued at USD 2.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2026–2035.

Strong market growth is anticipated between 2026 and 2035 due to the rising number of nose operations, the growing need for post-operative care, the rising usage of cutting-edge biocompatible materials, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.





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The U.S. Nasal Splints Market is expected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2025 to USD 1.16 billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 5.13% during the forecast period.

The market is growing due to increasing volumes of rhinoplasty and septoplasty surgeries, increasing demand for advanced post-surgery care devices, strong acceptance of silicone and bioabsorbable splints, and increasing acceptance of ambulatory surgery centers.

The Europe Nasal Splints Market is estimated to be USD 0.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during 2026–2035.

Hospitals are the primary end-users of nasal splints, with an increase in demand for sophisticated silicone and polymer-based nasal splints. The European nasal splint market is driven by an increase in demand for cosmetic surgery, particularly in nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Increasing Prevalence of Nasal Surgeries to Boost Market Growth Globally

The market for nasal splints is expanding due in large part to rising rhinoplasty, septoplasty, and ENT surgery volumes as well as increased awareness of the significance of post-operative care. Advanced nasal splints are becoming more and more popular in clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery facilities globally. Silicone, bioabsorbable, and airway-integrated nasal splints are examples of these sophisticated nasal splints.

Nasal Splints Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Malleable Nasal Splints held the largest market share of 42.49% in 2025 due to their flexibility and ease of use in different patient anatomies. Airway Nasal Splints are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.56% during 2026–2035 due to their unique design in maintaining airflow during nasal surgery.

By Application

Plastic Surgery dominated with 38.54% market share in 2025 and it is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 4.98% through 2026–2035 due to the increased number of cosmetic rhinoplasty surgeries and the emphasis on facial beauty.

By Material

Silicon accounted for the highest market share of 42.82% in 2025 owing to the fact that they are flexible, compatible, and can offer patient comfort. Plastic/polymer are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period due to their affordability, ease of mass production, and ongoing improvements in durability and patient tolerance.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital/Clinic Procurement dominated with a 67.71% share in 2025 driven by the purchasing habits of these institutions. Online Platforms are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.56% through 2026–2035 due to the advent of e-commerce and demand for this product globally.

By End User

Hospital & Clinics held the largest share of 71.61% in 2025 due to the sheer volume of operations, established procurement routes, and the need for standardized post-surgery care. Academic & Research Institutions are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period due to Their emphasis on innovation, clinical trials, and training programs.

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Nasal Splints Market Regional Insights:

Due to the robust healthcare system and high number of surgeries performed in the U.S. and Canada, the nasal splints market in North America has the greatest market share (36.67%). The market for nasal splints in this area is also being driven by the widespread use of silicone and bioabsorbable splints in clinics and hospitals.

With a compound annual growth rate of 6.81%, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with rising surgical procedures in South Korea, China, and India. Growth is influenced by enhancing healthcare infrastructure, making cosmetic operations more affordable, and raising awareness of the significance of post-surgical care.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Nasal Splints Market Report:

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol‑Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen

UCB S.A.

Zydus Cadila

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nasal Splints Market Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Novartis announced the launch of a next-generation nasal splint design with improved biocompatibility, reinforcing its commitment to patient comfort and surgical efficiency.

, Novartis announced the launch of a next-generation nasal splint design with improved biocompatibility, reinforcing its commitment to patient comfort and surgical efficiency. In October 2025, Roche introduced a bioabsorbable nasal splint prototype in Europe, aimed at reducing patient discomfort and eliminating the need for removal procedures, strengthening its role in next-generation surgical devices.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand prescription rates of nasal splints after surgeries, market share of malleable vs airway vs bivalve splints, average patient usage duration, and adoption trends across ENT, rhinology, and cosmetic surgery procedures.

– helps you understand prescription rates of nasal splints after surgeries, market share of malleable vs airway vs bivalve splints, average patient usage duration, and adoption trends across ENT, rhinology, and cosmetic surgery procedures. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate effectiveness in reducing post-operative complications, patient adherence rates, adverse reaction incidence, material durability, biocompatibility performance, and regional differences in surgical protocols and splint removal timelines.

– helps you evaluate effectiveness in reducing post-operative complications, patient adherence rates, adverse reaction incidence, material durability, biocompatibility performance, and regional differences in surgical protocols and splint removal timelines. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you analyze development of advanced splint materials, integrated airway channel technologies, digital surgical planning adoption, ongoing clinical trials, and R&D investment trends focused on patient comfort and minimally invasive designs.

– helps you analyze development of advanced splint materials, integrated airway channel technologies, digital surgical planning adoption, ongoing clinical trials, and R&D investment trends focused on patient comfort and minimally invasive designs. END-USE & MARKET INSIGHT METRICS – helps you assess the impact of cosmetic and functional nasal surgery volumes, growth of outpatient procedures, hospital procurement policies, and accessibility of low-cost nasal splints across global markets.

– helps you assess the impact of cosmetic and functional nasal surgery volumes, growth of outpatient procedures, hospital procurement policies, and accessibility of low-cost nasal splints across global markets. REGIONAL DEMAND & HEALTHCARE ACCESS METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America driven by rising ENT procedures, healthcare infrastructure development, and increasing cosmetic surgery adoption.

Nasal Splints Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.21% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Malleable Nasal Splints, Airway Nasal Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints, Others),

• By Application (Plastic Surgery, Rhinological Operations, ENT Surgery, Others),

• By Material (Silicone, Plastic/Polymer, Metal, Composites, Others),

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital/Clinic Procurement, Retail Pharmacies, Online Platforms, Others),

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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