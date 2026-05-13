MINILUXE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF US$3.5 TO US$5 M (CAD $4.8M to CAD $6.0M)

Company initiates non-brokered private placement at a premium to the market with substantial levels of the offering, already filled with signed commitments.

Boston, MA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”), the lifestyle brand and pioneer in clean and ethical nail care and beauty services, today announced a non-brokered private placement of Class A subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”). The Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered at a price of US$0.58 per Subordinate Voting Share for gross proceeds of between US$3.5 and US$5 million (the “Offering”) with a midpoint of the range as its target. The private placement has already signed commitments that exceed its threshold range of US$3.5M. Consistent with its past private placements, the offering is priced at a premium to the market given the Company’s trading volumes and supply and demand dynamics.

A closing of the offering is anticipated by June 5th, or such other date as the investors and the Company may agree upon and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

For over 15 years, MiniLuxe has rooted itself on a purpose of empowering and bringing joy to its team members, clients and communities. In its most recent release of FY2025 results, the Company reported year-over-year system sales growth of 11% and its 12th consecutive quarter of continued studio-level unit economic growth (see the Company's April 27, 2026 news release for details). Key elements of driving its unit economics included elevating leadership within its studios, sharpening KPIs that correlate to top-line and bottom-line growth, and leveraging technology, data and AI to help drive better decisions faster. The Company also announced three years of industry-leading talent retention with ~85 percent of hourly team members retained year-over-year (inclusive of voluntary and involuntary turnover).

Although the Company meaningfully exceeded its plan for its end-of-year cash balance, finishing 2025 with ~$4.5M cash on hand, Management has decided to go forward with this private placement based, first and foremost, on the quality of investors behind it and secondly, the ability of these investors to not just provide capital into MiniLuxe Holdings but to serve as executional partners building and operating new MiniLuxe locations.

Overall, the use of proceeds from the financing will be used to fund growth initiatives especially the opening of new studios and providing the flexibility to take on new strategic acquisitions or JV (joint venture) locations.

“We are humbled and grateful to have found partners who represent strategic capital that comes alongside proven track records of executing and scaling growth businesses. Across its recent private placements, the Company has been selective in finding partners with the disposition and capacity to be long-term oriented and with the capability to take an independent view of the intrinsic value of the business,” said Tony Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

The Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered and sold by private placement in Canada to "accredited investors" within the meaning of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions and other exempt purchasers in each province of Canada, and may be sold outside of Canada on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Subordinate Voting Shares in the subscriber's jurisdiction. In the United States, the Subordinate Voting Shares will be offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over 15 years, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform the highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice of nail care professionals. The brand positively impacts and empowers one of the largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 5 million services. MiniLuxe is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts.

For further information

Christine Mastrangelo

Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

cmastrangelo@miniluxe.com

miniluxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") concerning the Company and its subsidiaries within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the future financial outlook and anticipated events or results of the Company and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, acquisition prospects and plans, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's MD&A for the fiscal 2025 year-end. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Those factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Despite a careful process to prepare and review forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company bases its forward-looking information on assumptions that it believes were reasonable when made, which include, but are not limited to, assumptions with respect to the Company's future growth potential, results of operations, future prospects and opportunities, execution of the Company's business strategy, there being no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environments, future levels of indebtedness and current economic conditions remaining unchanged, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made). Any forward-looking statement that is made in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement.