Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market Set to Rebound with 15.50% CAGR, Reaching USD 19.34 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider, the Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.34 billion by 2035, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.50% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

There are fast developments in this market, due to an increase in consumers’ interest in preventive medicine, an increase in popularity of health apps, and high demand for personalized approaches in diets and wellbeing. The development of AI, biosensors and big data technologies helps provide very personalized nutrition advice using health data of individuals.





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The U.S. Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.12% during 2026–2035.

The U.S. market is consistently expanding owing to high health awareness among consumers, the popularity of health technology, and the growing usage of artificial intelligence-powered nutritional recommendation systems. Prevention-oriented healthcare coupled with an increase in investments in wellness services has been helping the market penetrate into various sectors of the industry. Moreover, an increase in insurance-covered tele-nutrition services and company wellness programs has helped the growth of the market even more.

The Europe Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market is estimated to be USD 1.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.43 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.02% during 2026–2035.

The Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market in Europe is driven by advanced science-based customer preferences and a regulatory structure that requires more proof for nutrition claims than the U.S. market does (EFSA health claim criteria).

Rising Chronic Disease Burden and AI-Driven Personalization Accelerating Market Growth

The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders across the globe, coupled with poor dietary habits and metabolic differences, plays an important role in the growth of the Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market. It can be observed that traditional nutritional practices are ineffective when it comes to tackling chronic diseases at a large scale, leading to the development of personalized strategies based on genetics, microbiome, and lifestyle aspects.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Repeat Recommendation market segment held a market share of about 46.36% owing to the high popularity of subscription-based nutrition solutions, allowing for evidence-based recommendations. The Personalized Testing segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of around 16.28%, attributable to consumer interest in at-home biomarker testing, genetic analysis, and metabolic health screening, among others.

By End-User

In 2025, Hospitals and Clinics accounted for about 64.13% of the market share because of the increased use of personalized nutrition in treating patients with chronic illnesses, cancers, and preventive diseases. Fitness centers emerged as a highly promising end-user category as premium gyms offer comprehensive wellness solutions including metabolic assessments and personalized nutrition solutions.

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Regional Insights

The Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness market is expected to be led by North America in 2025 with a market revenue share of around 41.43%. This would primarily be driven by the robust digital health technology infrastructure, heightened consumer awareness, and the presence of prominent personalized nutrition firms. The US will continue to remain the key revenue earner in terms of the personalized nutrition market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally at a CAGR of 16.69% during the forecast period. Rising disposable income levels, increased incidences of lifestyle diseases, rapid urbanization, and awareness regarding the need for preventive healthcare are contributing towards the high growth prospects. Some of the nations like China, Japan, and India are experiencing huge traction for digital nutritional platforms that integrate traditional wellness with genomics and AI.

Major Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Viome Life Sciences Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

InsideTracker (Segterra Inc.)

DNAfit (Prenetics Group)

Nourish Inc.

Care/of (Bayer AG)

HUM Nutrition Inc.

Persona Nutrition (Nestlé Health Science)

Foodsmart Inc.

Better Therapeutics Inc.

ZOE Ltd.

Vitaminist Inc.

Habit Food Personalized LLC

Thryve Inc.

GenoPalate Inc.

Heliogenics Inc.

Day Two Inc.

NutriSense Inc.

Baze AG

Verdify B.V

Recent Developments:

2025: Viome expanded its microbiome precision nutrition service to include an AI Health Intelligence Platform that integrates gut and oral microbiome data with blood biomarkers and health questionnaire data to generate individualized supplement formulations, food recommendations, and lifestyle guidance updated quarterly reporting 78% customer retention at 12 months versus industry average supplement subscription retention of 35-40%.

Viome expanded its microbiome precision nutrition service to include an AI Health Intelligence Platform that integrates gut and oral microbiome data with blood biomarkers and health questionnaire data to generate individualized supplement formulations, food recommendations, and lifestyle guidance updated quarterly reporting 78% customer retention at 12 months versus industry average supplement subscription retention of 35-40%. 2025: Nourish expanded its telehealth dietitian platform to cover 45 U.S. states with insurance reimbursement through 200+ commercial insurance plan partnerships, enabling registered dietitian consultations and personalized nutrition plans to be accessed by commercially insured patients without out-of-pocket cost dramatically expanding personalized clinical nutrition accessibility beyond the premium consumer segment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MICROBIOME-DRIVEN NUTRITION ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the growing role of gut microbiome profiling in shaping personalized dietary recommendations and supplement strategies.

– helps you evaluate the growing role of gut microbiome profiling in shaping personalized dietary recommendations and supplement strategies. AI-POWERED DIETARY INTELLIGENCE TRACKER – helps you assess how artificial intelligence is transforming nutrition planning from static guidance to continuously adaptive health recommendations.

– helps you assess how artificial intelligence is transforming nutrition planning from static guidance to continuously adaptive health recommendations. DIGITAL HEALTH & WEARABLE INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand how biosensors, wearable devices, and health tracking platforms are enabling real-time nutrition personalization.

– helps you understand how biosensors, wearable devices, and health tracking platforms are enabling real-time nutrition personalization. GENOMIC AND METABOLIC TESTING MARKET PENETRATION STUDY – helps you analyze the rising adoption of DNA-based and biomarker-driven nutrition programs across consumer and clinical segments.

– helps you analyze the rising adoption of DNA-based and biomarker-driven nutrition programs across consumer and clinical segments. CORPORATE WELLNESS & CLINICAL NUTRITION EXPANSION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how workplace wellness programs and healthcare systems are driving mainstream adoption of personalized nutrition.

– helps you evaluate how workplace wellness programs and healthcare systems are driving mainstream adoption of personalized nutrition. REGULATORY & DATA PRIVACY IMPACT ASSESSMENT – helps you understand how GDPR, health data regulations, and consumer privacy concerns influence personalized nutrition platform scalability globally.

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Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.50% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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