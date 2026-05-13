Optical Power Meter Market Size to Grow USD 9.09 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical Power Meter Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Optical Power Meter Market size was valued at USD 2.97 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.84% during 2026–2035.”

Market Growth is Propelled by Increasing Demand for High-Precision Optical Signal Measurement Globally

One of the key factors that are driving the Optical Power Meter Market is the increasing requirement for precise optical signal measuring instruments. Optical power meters have become indispensable components when installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting fiber optic networks for various applications like telecommunication, data communications, industrial automation, and aerospace industry. The expanding adoption of fiber to the home networks, growing spending on hyperscale data centers, and the swift progress in 5G infrastructure have been boosting the market. Moreover, technological developments including multi-wavelength measuring capability, enhanced sensor sensitivity, and portable hand-held devices have been aiding market growth.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies

VIAVI Solutions

EXFO Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

AFL Global

Sumitomo Electric Industries

ShinewayTech

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Viavi Solutions

Tektronix

Thorlabs

EXFO (alternate listing)

Kingfisher International

VeEX Inc.

Optical Wavelength Laboratories (OWL)

NetAlly

Corning Incorporated

Huawei Technologies

Optical Power Meter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.97 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.84% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Portable Meters, Benchtop Meters and Virtual Meters)

• By Detector Type (Germanium, INGAAS (Indium Gallium Arsenide) And Silicon, And Others)

• By End User (Telecommunication Industry, Automotive & Industrial Industry, Energy & Utility Industry, Electrical & Electronics Industry, Military and Aerospace Industry and Others)

• By Power Type (High, Medium and Low Range)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Portable Meters Held 61.60% Share in 2025; Virtual Meters are Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.30% by 2035

Meters portable are the major market share holders owing to their portable nature, easy installation, and extensive usage in testing and installation of fiber optics in the field. Virtual meters have been marked to be the fastest-growing segment because of the growing popularity of software-driven testing tools, cloud connectivity, and remote network testing capabilities in fiber optic networks.

By Detector Type, Germanium Detectors Held 65.70% Share in 2025; Silicon & Others Segment is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 13.20% by 2035

Germanium detectors hold a major market share due to their high sensitivity, accuracy, and robustness in detecting low optical signals utilized in fiber communication systems that travel across long distances. Silicon and other detectors' segment is forecasted to show positive growth trends on account of their rising cost-effectiveness and adoption in portable testing devices.

By End User, Telecommunication Industry Held 49.50% Share in 2025; Military & Aerospace Industry is Expected to Grow at a 7.80% CAGR by 2035

Telecommunications hold the highest market share in the end-user industry because of the growing use of fiber optic networks in the telecommunication industry for high-speed data transmission. The military & aerospace sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the growing demand for secure communication channels and optical sensing technologies.

By Power Type, Low Range Power Type Held 50.80% Share in 2025; Medium Power Type is Expected to Reach 41.10% Share by 2035

Low-range power segments occupy the major market share due to the extensive use of these types of powers in fiber optic installation and maintenance work, as well as short to medium distance communication systems. Medium-range power types are expected to grow at the fastest rate because of their growing application in advanced telecommunication systems and infrastructure.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is set to be the dominating region within the Optical Power Meter Market by garnering the highest market share of 39.00% owing to the accelerated development of fiber optics communication networks, increased 5G adoption, and considerable investments made in telecommunication infrastructure and data centers in regions like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

The North American region is anticipated to register significant growth in terms of Optical Power Meter Market CAGR of 11.21%. The factors responsible for the region's growth include investments made towards hyper-scale data centers, sophisticated telecommunication infrastructure, aerospace industry applications, and high-speed optical communications.

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Recent Developments:

In Sept2025 – Keysight Technologies announced it will showcase new solutions at ECOC 2025 focused on AI infrastructure and optical innovations, highlighting advancements in data center and high-speed optical testing.

– Keysight Technologies announced it will showcase new solutions at ECOC 2025 focused on AI infrastructure and optical innovations, highlighting advancements in data center and high-speed optical testing. March 2025 – VIAVI Solutions Inc. showcased its latest test solutions for AI infrastructure development, manufacturing, and deployment at OFC 2025 in San Francisco, highlighting new innovations designed for next-generation optical networks.

Exclusive Sections of the Optical Power Meter Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & DEVICE METRICS – helps you understand optical power meter types, sensor technologies, wavelength compatibility, calibration standards, and integration with optical testing systems.

– helps you understand optical power meter types, sensor technologies, wavelength compatibility, calibration standards, and integration with optical testing systems. PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate optical power accuracy, signal stability, response time, repeatability, and environmental reliability under varying operating conditions.

– helps you evaluate optical power accuracy, signal stability, response time, repeatability, and environmental reliability under varying operating conditions. HARDWARE & SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE METRICS – helps you identify sensor module efficiency, connectivity options, digital signal processing capabilities, and portable device performance features.

– helps you identify sensor module efficiency, connectivity options, digital signal processing capabilities, and portable device performance features. MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you analyze sensor fabrication precision, calibration procedures, production yield, defect control, and automation in optical instrument manufacturing.

– helps you analyze sensor fabrication precision, calibration procedures, production yield, defect control, and automation in optical instrument manufacturing. SUPPLY CHAIN & COMPONENT METRICS – helps you assess the availability of photodiodes, optical sensors, semiconductor dependencies, connector sourcing, and logistics for precision optical instruments.

– helps you assess the availability of photodiodes, optical sensors, semiconductor dependencies, connector sourcing, and logistics for precision optical instruments. INNOVATION & PATENT ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you track advancements in photonic measurement technologies, patent developments, and emerging innovations influencing market competitiveness.

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