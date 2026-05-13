Pyxis Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. ET; and





in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. ET; and Stifel Virtual Oncology Forum on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET; and





on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET; and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 4, 2026, fireside chat at 7:35 a.m. ET.





Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct cancer cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with R/M HNSCC and other solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

MICVO received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with R/M HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.



To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact

Alex Kane

IR@pyxisoncology.com