Hengrui Pharma and Kailera Therapeutics Announce Clinical Data Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

SHANGHAI and WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hengrui Pharma (Hengrui), a global pharmaceutical company focused on scientific and technological innovation, and Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Kailera), an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced the presentation of two abstracts at the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations will feature clinical results for oral and injectable ribupatide, a GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist, highlighting the potential of the ribupatide franchise to deliver potentially differentiated options for people living with obesity and overweight. Hengrui will present data from their Phase 2 clinical trial of oral ribupatide in adults living with obesity, and Kailera will present data from their Phase 1 bridging study of ribupatide injection, which supported the initiation of Kailera’s ongoing global Phase 3 KaiNETIC clinical program.

The following abstracts were accepted for poster presentation:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Ribupatide (HRS9531) in Adults with Obesity: A Phase 2 Trial

Session: General Poster Session

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Title: A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Single-Ascending Dose Study of KAI-9531, a Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist in Development for People Living with Overweight/Obesity

Session: General Poster Session

Date/Time: Monday, June 8, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

All abstracts will be published online in the journal Diabetes® and presentations will be accessible on the Scientific Publications section of the Kailera website following the congress. Additional information can be found on the ADA website.

About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Driven by a patient-focused philosophy since its founding in 1970, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology. For more information, visit us at Hengrui.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by progressing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. With an obesity-first focus, Kailera is advancing four clinical-stage product candidates leveraging multiple GLP-1-based mechanisms of action and routes of administration specifically designed to address critical needs in the current therapeutic landscape with a lead product candidate, ribupatide (also known as KAI-9531), that has the potential for the greatest weight loss. Ribupatide is in global Phase 3 trials as a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist. Kailera is expanding the ribupatide franchise by developing a once-daily oral tablet formulation with the goal of providing an oral option with the potential for compelling weight loss and highly differentiated tolerability. Additionally, Kailera is advancing the development of KAI-7535, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist with the potential to improve upon the clinical profile of existing oral treatments, and KAI-4729, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor tri-agonist that leverages an incremental mechanism to potentially deliver compelling weight loss, a differentiated tolerability profile, and improved liver fat reduction. Kailera’s vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives. Kailera is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.