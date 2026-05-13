Chop Steakhouse & Bar Brings a Modern Steakhouse Experience to South Surrey





SURREY, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chop Steakhouse & Bar is officially coming to South Surrey, and guests are invited to get ready for a bold new dining destination in the heart of one of the region’s fastest-growing communities. Located at 16051 24th Ave, Surrey, the newest Chop will deliver the brand’s signature modern steakhouse experience, premium cuts, handcrafted cocktails, and a warm, elevated atmosphere designed for everything from date nights to group celebrations.

Situated adjacent to The Shops at Morgan Crossing, inside the Grandview Corners Shopping Mall near Sephora, the new restaurant has been thoughtfully designed to become a go-to gathering place for both South Surrey and the city of White Rock. Just minutes from Softball City and the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, the location is perfectly positioned for locals and visitors alike looking for a standout dining experience.





Guests can look forward to a stylish interior, an enclosed four-season patio, and a private dining room ideal for business dinners, birthdays, team celebrations, and special occasions of all sizes.

Andy Ahluwalia, Franchisee and Owner of Chop Steakhouse & Bar Coal Harbour, brings deep experience to the brand, having previously served as Operating Partner at Chop Richmond. As he prepares to open his second location in South Surrey, Andy shared that returning to the city where he grew up makes this project a true homecoming, “I’ve watched Surrey grow right alongside me, and I’m incredibly proud to be back here building a space in a community I believe in so deeply. Chop has always been about more than just steak; it’s about creating an experience that feels special every time. We’re excited to bring our passion for hospitality and an elevated, beautiful atmosphere to South Surrey. I can’t wait to welcome my neighbours through our doors.”

The South Surrey location will be opening soon, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

For updates, opening announcements, and sneak peeks, visit www.chop.ca or follow @chopsteakhouse .

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 19 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

Visit www.chop.ca or on social @chopsteakhouse .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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