BlockBooster Joins Canton Foundation as Official Member, Standing Alongside DTCC, Euroclear, BNP Paribas, and HSBC

HongKong, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative asset management firm BlockBooster has officially announced its membership in the Canton Foundation, marking a key step in its strategic path to expand institutional-grade on-chain asset management and deepen collaboration with leading global financial infrastructure. The Canton Foundation is the independent governance body responsible for overseeing the operational mechanisms, technical standards, and validator framework of Canton Network.

The Canton Foundation is co-chaired by DTCC (The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) and Euroclear, with current members including BNP Paribas, HSBC, Broadridge, Tradeweb, BNY, SBI Digital Asset Holdings, Moody's, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Digital Asset, and other leading global financial institutions. Canton Network currently supports more than $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets across over 600 institutions, with strategic backers including Goldman Sachs, BNY, Nasdaq, and S&P Global. Core applications already deployed on the network include DTCC's U.S. Treasury tokenization project, Goldman Sachs' GS DAP digital bond platform, HSBC's Tokenised Deposit Service, and Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo platform.

As a Foundation member, BlockBooster will focus on advancing three core directions:

(i) Foundation Governance — participating in governance decisions, committee work, and standards-setting processes;

(ii) Ecosystem Development — contributing to Canton Network's institutional reach, developer ecosystem, and cross-institutional collaboration;

(iii) On-Chain Asset Management — continuing to expand its business footprint on Canton Network across private credit, tokenized funds, and other real-world asset categories, serving institutional investors globally.

Samuel Gu, Founder and CEO of BlockBooster, said: "RWA tokenization has moved from the experimental phase into the infrastructure phase, and institutional capital is converging on a handful of core platforms — Canton is one of them. We chose to join the Canton Foundation because it represents the on-chain financial infrastructure closest to institutional-grade standards today: a clear governance structure, a credible membership base, and real business volume."

On future plans, Samuel added: "Building on Canton Network's infrastructure capabilities, BlockBooster will continue to develop its product suite across private credit, tokenized funds, and other real-world asset categories. Our goal is to become a trusted asset management bridge between traditional capital and the on-chain world, bringing compliant, professional alternative asset strategies to institutional investors globally."

About BlockBooster

BlockBooster is an on-chain alternative asset management firm operating on a dual-engine business model: co-investing and incubating projects alongside leading public blockchain networks, while providing institutional-grade on-chain asset management services spanning yield strategies, private equity, private credit, and RWA tokenization. As a value co-builder, we are committed to unlocking the long-term potential of these assets and delivering exceptional value to our partners and investors in the digital economy.

For more information, visit: www.blockbooster.io

About Canton Foundation

The Canton Foundation is an independent non-profit organization responsible for the overall governance of Canton Network. Through transparent governance mechanisms and deep collaboration with its members, the Foundation works to establish Canton Network as a reliable, fair, and trustworthy infrastructure layer for institutional-grade digital assets and capital markets.

For more index information, visit: canton.foundation

Media Contact

BlockBooster: media@blockbooster.io