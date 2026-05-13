New Deloitte White Paper Identifies Canadian Wine Supercluster as $10.1B Economic Growth Engine

Ottawa, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new white paper by Deloitte, commissioned by Wine Growers Canada, finds that Canada’s wine industry supercluster, contributes $10.1 billion to GDP and supports nearly 100,000 jobs annually, underscoring its role as a key driver of rural economic development, investment, and long-term growth.

The Canadian Wine Supercluster: An Economic Engine, examines the combined impact of Canada’s regional wine clusters across six grape wine producing provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. It highlights the sector’s growing national integration and outlines policy actions that could unlock its full economic potential.

The white paper provides a policy road map to unlocking nearly $4 billion in economic potential; guided by federal priorities on reducing internal trade barriers and rural development

“Wine is more than an agricultural product, it underpins a broad, place-based value chain that supports manufacturing, tourism, transportation, and cultural industries,” said Dan Paszkowski, President and CEO of Wine Growers Canada. “The Canadian wine sector also generates significant strategic spillovers, driving tourism, innovation, domestic and export sales, and sustained growth in rural communities across the country.”

The report estimates that the wine industry directly contributes $3.2 billion to GDP, with an additional $6.9 billion generated through interconnected sectors, reinforcing its role as a stable, high value contributor to the Canadian economy.

The study also highlights the opportunity presented by ongoing interprovincial trade reform. If Canadian wines were to reach a 51 percent domestic wine sales market share, the sector’s total annual GDP contribution could increase by $3.6 billion.

“Despite strong performance and steady growth over the past decade, the report finds that Canada continues to lag leading wine producing countries that benefit from coordinated government industry strategies, long term market development programs, and fewer internal trade barriers.

The white paper identifies four priority policy areas where targeted government action could accelerate growth:

Domestic and international market development

Federal leadership in economic development coordination

Enhancing sector competitiveness and investment conditions

Capital investment and sustainability programs

Canada’s wine industry is uniquely positioned to grow as a nationally connected supercluster,” said Del Rollo, Chair of Wine Growers Canada. “By strengthening internal trade, supporting investment, and improving market access, governments can help unlock the full economic potential of Canadian wine from coast to coast.”

About the Report

The Canadian Wine Supercluster: An Economic Engine provides a policy-ready framework to strengthen domestic growth, improve competitiveness, and unlock long-term investment in Canada’s wine sector.

Download the report:

https://www.winegrowerscanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/DELOIT1.pdf