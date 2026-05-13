Sino and European Automakers Seek Common Ground on Powertrain Transition at Vienna Symposium

BEIJING, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automakers, suppliers, and researchers from China and Europe convened in Vienna to discuss the future of powertrain technologies amid the global transition to electric and smart mobility. Held alongside the 47th Vienna Motor Symposium (VMS), the inaugural China SAE Global Mobility Forum (CGMF) gathered over 270 industry participants, including representatives from OEMs, universities, and policy institutions. Co-hosted by the China Society of Automotive Engineers (China SAE) and the Austrian Society of Automotive Engineers (ÖVK), the event focused on establishing technical consensus and exploring shared solutions for sustainable powertrains.





A United Call for Open Cooperation in the Automotive Sector

Professor Bernhard Geringer, President of ÖVK, expressed strong optimism regarding the deepening of Sino-European technical collaboration. Mr. Hou Fushen, Vice President and Secretary General of China SAE, outlined the current landscape and emerging opportunities within China’s automotive sector. "The significance of CGMF lies not in telling a one-sided story, but in participating in global technical governance as equal partners," he stated, "Our mission here is to share insights, learn from advanced global experiences, and jointly explore solutions for the sustainable transformation of the automotive industry."

In response to the global transition, China SAE mobilized over 2,000 industry experts to architect the "Technology Roadmap for Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicles 3.0 (Roadmap 3.0)". Released in October 2025, this definitive guide provides a strategic framework for the Chinese automotive industry through 2040, centered on the following core outlooks:

Defined Decarbonization Timeline: Carbon emissions from China's automotive sector are projected to peak around 2028, with a targeted reduction of over 60% from peak levels by 2040.

Market Expansion and Smart Mobility Targets: By 2040, China's annual automotive production and sales are forecast to reach 41 million units. Market penetration rates for new energy vehicles in the passenger and commercial sectors are expected to surpass 85% and 75%, respectively. Furthermore, Level 4 autonomous driving technology is slated for widespread adoption across new vehicles.

Commitment to Diversified Technological Pathways: The roadmap emphasizes that internal combustion engines (ICE) will remain a vital power source during the industry's transition. By 2040, ICE-equipped models are projected to account for approximately one-third of all new passenger vehicle sales.





Technical Deep Dive: Experts Discuss the Frontiers of Powertrain Technology

The forum was chaired by Professor Xu Xiangyang of Beihang University, with Professor Uwe Dieter Grebe of TU Wien serving as co-chair.

Professor Xu Xiangyang, Beihang University, delivered a deep dive into the technical breakthroughs outlined in China’s "Roadmap 3.0" for high-efficiency powertrains. Dr. Stephan Neugebauer, chair of ERTRAC, underscored the strategic necessity of "Technology Neutrality" for sustainable growth. On the industrial front, Mr. Zhu Yongqing, Chief Engineer of GWM, showcased the Hi4 all-scenario scalable powertrain, while Mr. Lukas Walter, COO of AVL List analyzed the selection logic for global powertrain solutions. Rounding out the session, Zhang Guiqiang, Senior Director of Li Auto, introduced their latest next-generation range-extender platform.

During the panel discussion moderated by Professor Grebe, Madam Wang Ruiping, Senior Vice President of Geely Auto Group, joined fellow speakers in an in-depth exploration of the technological differences and industrial synergies between China and Europe.

Consensuses: Commitment to Technology Neutrality and AI Empowerment

Experts reached a consensus that technology neutrality and a multi-pathway approach are vital for a seamless global transition. Guided by "Roadmap 3.0," the Chinese automotive industry aims to provide benchmark solutions for global decarbonization. Furthermore, both parties agreed to leverage AI for efficiency gains and prioritize the circular economy to build a closed-loop business ecosystem.

Fostering Long-term Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

The strategic positioning of CGMF is clear and well-defined: it is not a one-way promotional platform, but rather a bridge for global technological dialogue conducted with an equal and open posture. Its mission is to drive the Chinese and European automotive industries toward complementary advantages and mutual success within the context of the carbon-neutral transition.

China Society of Automotive Engineers

China SAE founded in 1963, has been serving as a key bridge between the Chinese industry and the global innovation network by conducting strategic research, supporting policy-making, and promoting academic exchange, collaborative innovation, and standards research.

Contact: lyy@sae-china.org