Swarmer Awarded $2.86M Contract to Outfit SkyKnight Drones With Swarming Software

TALLINN, Estonia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc. (“Swarmer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, today announced that Meta Bureau LLC awarded its subsidiary, Swarmer Estonia OÜ, a contract with an initial value of $2.86 million for more than 16,000 software licenses to be used aboard its SkyKnight quadcopter bombers and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The contract also allows Meta Bureau to elect to upgrade certain licenses for an additional $10.4 million.

“Just like Meta Bureau, Swarmer’s technology is battle-proven and able to work together seamlessly to save lives and protect property,” said Serhii Kupriienko, Global CEO of Swarmer. “We are proud that we will be integrating our software with SkyKnight and other UAVs in Meta Bureau’s portfolio, and look forward to receiving additional real-world mission data to further enhance our models and refine the software’s performance.”

The contract includes two separate license allocations for the entire Swarmer Platform, which includes Swarmer’s Operating System (OS), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and User Interface (UI). It also includes one license allocation just for Swarmer OS, which can be upgraded to the full stack by adding Swarmer AI and Swarmer UI as an over-the-air update.

“SkyKnight has always been on the cutting-edge of AI on the battlefield,” said a Meta Bureau spokesperson. “We are very excited about integrating new and more advanced AI into our drones, and Swarmer's market-leading solution is the perfect fit. We look forward to scaling this and becoming the new market standard in smart, AI-enabled drones. The combination of SkyKnight with Swarmer will be a force-multiplier, a decisive advantage in our war against Russian invaders.”

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic software which allows one operator to intuitively control hundreds of autonomous platforms in real time. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multi-domain unmanned systems and AI-powered autonomy software for distributed operations. Swarmer is not a drone manufacturer and does not depend on any single platform, supplier or hardware lifecycle. Instead, Swarmer operates at the intelligence layer, developing autonomy, coordination and decision-making software that enables large numbers of low-cost unmanned systems to operate collectively as one coherent, resilient force. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. Swarmer’s routine use in combat missions generates continuous streams of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback which are then used to refine performance, increase resilience and accelerate learning. Swarmer has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and maintains operations and teams in Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the expected value, timing, scope, performance and benefits of Swarmer’s contract with Meta Bureau LLC; the potential exercise of contract options or software upgrades; the integration, testing, validation and deployment of Swarmer’s software with SkyKnight and other third-party unmanned systems; the expected performance of Swarmer’s software in operational environments; the use of telemetry, sensor data and operational feedback to improve Swarmer’s software and models; Swarmer’s product roadmap, commercialization plans, customer adoption, market opportunity, growth strategy and defense technology strategy; and any other statements using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that contract options, upgrades or additional license allocations may not be exercised, funded or performed; the risk that expected contract value, revenue recognition, timing of delivery or customer acceptance may differ from current expectations; risks associated with integrating Swarmer software with third-party hardware, software, sensors, communications systems and unmanned platforms; technical, operational, cybersecurity, safety, testing, validation and field-performance risks; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence, autonomy software, operational data, telemetry and sensor data; risks related to government, defense and international procurement processes; risks related to operating in or supporting customers in active conflict zones, including Ukraine; geopolitical, sanctions, export-control, defense-trade-control and other regulatory risks; risks related to working through foreign subsidiaries and international partners; reliance on partners, suppliers, customers and government stakeholders; competition in the defense technology sector; and the risk that the collaboration may not produce the anticipated operational, commercial, technical or strategic benefits.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Swarmer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Swarmer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in Swarmer’s registration statement and other filings filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com