Allegro MicroSystems to Present at TD Cowen’s 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the company will present at TD Cowen’s 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Derek D’Antilio, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:15 PM Eastern Time (ET).

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel electrification, automation, AI data center, and robotics forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive-grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

Contact: Jalene Hoover

VP of IR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 512 751 6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com